SC gov. announces Safe Driving Campaign during Myrtle Beach press conference

South Carolina, national gas prices continue rapid decline into 8th consecutive week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Motorists both in South Carolina and across the nation are continuing to see much-needed relief at the pumps. On Aug. 8, GasBuddy said fuel prices were down for the eighth consecutive week after experiencing record highs in the late spring. Average gasoline prices in South...
Residents in West Ashley apartment complex say broken AC is a widespread problem
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Facing the brutal South Carolina heat without air conditioning. It is what a West Ashely family has been dealing with in their apartment for the past two and a half months. The man we spoke with did not want to be identified for fear...
Widow of man murdered while vacationing in Myrtle Beach returns to put up memorial
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Staci Wilson didn't know if she'd ever be able to come back to Myrtle Beach after her husband was shot and killed here while on vacation last month. She returned Friday, so she could leave a memorial for Joshua Wilson. Wilson was shot in...
SCEMD uses Pokémon to help spread hurricane preparedness
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has used the popular anime franchise Pokémon to help spread awareness about being prepared for possible hurricanes during hurricane season. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Despite a quiet Atlantic, hurricane season likely to remain above average. Officials tweeted...
Back to School bashes in the Lowcountry this weekend
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's that time of year when students and teachers are preparing to return back to the classrooms. To help prepare, several districts are holding back to school "bashes" and supply drives. For students in the Tri-County Area (Charleston, Berkeley, & Dorchester) Saturday, August 6 from...
Mullins woman charged after threatening student on school bus, warrant says
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Brooke Gerald Robinson, 32, is charged with assault third degree and interfering with operations of a school after she got on a school bus Wednesday and threatened a student, according to an arrest warrant. Marion County Sheriff's Office released the school bus' surveillance video of...
Shoppers hit the stores to take advantage of statewide tax-free weekend
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Just in time for back-to-school shopping, or just wanting a break on some non-educational items, the South Carolina annual Sales-Tax Holiday started on Friday and will run through Sunday, August 7th. While shoppers throughout the Lowcountry have many choices of where to shop for the...
Update: Body of missing Tennessee man found off remote trail in GSMNP, officials say
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NP, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE, 5:55 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5: The body of missing Tennessee man Bryce Evans was found just after 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in a remote section of Great Smoky Mountains National Park near Balsam Mountain. Park Rangers located his vehicle...
