Stingers Split in Duluth, Clinch Playoff Spot
DULUTH, MN - The Willmar Stingers let one slip away in the bottom of the ninth against the Duluth Huskies, 7-6. The Stingers held a 6-3 lead coming out of the top of the ninth when the Huskies were able to score four to win the game. Willmar started off...
Lane closure coming for Highway 33 in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A temporary lane closure starting August 8th could change your commute on Highway 33 on La Crosse’s south side. One of the eastbound lanes will close near 26th Street. The closure is expected to last until August 15th. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
Harley Johnson
Harley C. Johnson, age 97, of New London, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 5, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Peace Lutheran Church in New London. Interment will be at Riverside Lutheran Cemetery near Foley. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
In Minnesota – The Eyes Of A Predator (Extreme Explicit Video)
Especially for parents who trust so many people with their children on a daily basis, when this kind of news comes out, it's explosive. One of the most uncomfortable things to see is when someone is caught on video slithering around with matters on their mind that 99% of us can't even comprehend and isn't that just flat-out terrifying? According to bringmethenew.com "An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex" - This happened back in July.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota law enforcement to be honored as DWI Enforcer All-Stars
ST. PAUL, Minn. – 61 law enforcement officers will be honored at Sunday’s Minnesota Twins game for their success at stopping impaired drivers. The members of the DWI Enforcer All-Star Team will be honored during pre-game activities at Target Field. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPT-OTS) says the All-Stars made 4,193 combined DWI arrests across the state in 2021. Their efforts contributed to the more than 24,000 DWI arrests made by all of law enforcement last year.
World’s Largest Six-Pack in La Crosse getting facelift
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — If you’ve driven past City Brewery in La Crosse lately, you may have noticed that the famous six-pack is getting some work done. Crews started on what the brewery is calling “stage one” of giving the World’s Largest Six-Pack a makeover.
Only one choice for La Crosse school consolidation?
Why didn’t they say so sooner? When the La Crosse school district sent a survey to parents about possible school consolidation earlier this year, it asked people what they thought about combining Central and Logan High schools. The survey asked voters if they would be likely to approve combining the schools at the old Trane Company headquarters. A majority of those surveyed supported the district’s idea. But what the survey didn’t say is that if a referendum is not passed, La Crosse’s two high schools would still be combined. That news came from La Crosse’s superintendent over the weekend. He told parents of district students in an email that if a November referendum is not passed, all La Crosse high schoolers would go to Central, while middle schoolers would be moved into Logan. That seems like important information that should have been shared as part of the survey, and may have led to different results. The question should have been, “Would you rather combine La Crosse’s high schools at Trane or at Central?” That seems to be the only choice. Is it possible Superintendent Aaron Engel hadn’t considered moving students to Central at the time the survey was sent? Maybe, but that seems unlikely. Ultimately the decision will be up to Engel, but perhaps the district should send another survey to ask about consolidation again, this time making clear what the options really are.
ALERT DAY Today & Tonight -Bill Graul
Saturday’s Forecast High: 94F / Tonight’s Forecast Low: 70F…. ALERT DAY today due to heat and humidity. Expect highs ranging from the mid-upper 80s (far north) to the low-mid 90s. High humidity will cause heat indices (what it feels like) in the 95-105F range, with the highest values likely near and south/east of La Crosse. Be sure to take it easy during the hottest part of the day (1 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and drink plenty of water. Don’t forget about your pets and livestock as well.
Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota
Northern Lightning provides military training in 30,000 cubic miles of Wisconsin airspace
CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WFRV) – You may have been hearing more than just thunder coming from the sky lately. Volk Field in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin is yet again hosting Northern Lightning, a tactical-level, joint training exercise that includes nearly 1,000 personnel from around 20 active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps units.
Three people were injured after a suspected drunk driver crashed an ATV in Kandiyohi County Saturday night. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of the crash just before 11 p.m. in Lake Lillian. The ATV was being driven eastbound on Park Avenue when...
Three killed in semi-SUV crash west of Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Three people were killed and two were injured in a semi-SUV crash west of Willmar Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 5:54 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 40 and Kandiyohi County Road 7. An SUV driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lees Summit Missouri was northbound on 7 and collided with a semi pulling a milk tanker that was traveling eastbound on Highway 40. Upon impact the trailer fell on top of the SUV. Ecker died in the crash as well as his passengers 64-year-old Carol Ecker of Kansas City Missouri and 39-year-old Jonathan Ecker of Rosendale Missouri. Passenger Jennifer Mcginness, age 35 of Elmo Missouri was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Ralph Enderle of Raymond was taken to Rice CentraCare Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. Highway 40 was closed for several hours while the crash scene was investigated.
Lorraine Wosmek
Lorraine Selma Wosmek, age 101, of Willmar, passed away Friday evening, Aug. 5, at the Bethesda Grand Care Center in Willmar. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Bethel Lutheran Church. Interment will be at Cloverleaf Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.
Motorcycle Injury Crash Near St. Charles
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcycle crash this morning in Winona County sent an Albert Lea man to the hospital. The State Patrol says 72-year-old Terry Sigurson was traveling east on I-90 when he apparently lost control and his motorcycle crashed into the right ditch. The crash was reported just after 9 AM near the St. Charles exit.
Pre-Trial Hearing Scheduled for Daniel Lohse
(Willmar, MN) A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for October 25th for a Willmar man accused of driving drunk and killing a Willmar woman last month. 18-year-old Daniel Lohse is charged with 4 offenses including Criminal Vehicular Homicide for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol July 24th and colliding with a car on Highway 71 near Sibley State Park, killing 52-year-old Dalia Zuniga of Willmar, and injuring her passenger, 31-year-old Sergio Valador-Venzor of Belgrade. Court records say Lohse admitted drinking at a house party prior to the crash and had ingested THC edibles. Marijuana was found in his truck. He is currently free on $125,000 conditional bail.
Two Seriously Injured in Winona Rollover Crash
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Winona residents suffered serious injuries after their vehicle was in a rollover crash Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 71-year-old Jacqueline Klees was traveling south on Hwy. 61 in Winona when her vehicle entered the right-hand ditch and rolled over in the area of Clarks Ln around 3:30 p.m. Klees and her passenger, 38-year-old Amanda Fast, suffered life-threatening injuries.
LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said alcohol was likely a factor in an ATV crash that injured three people Saturday night.The sheriff's office said a 30-year-old man was driving a side-by-side ATV with two passengers on Park Avenue in Lake Lillian. Just before 11 p.m., the driver "ran off the end of the city street and rolled the ATV into a corn field," according to the sheriff's office.The driver was hospitalized, but is expected to be OK. His two passengers -- a 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old man -- were treated for minor injuries at the scene.Lake Lillian is about 90 miles west of the Twin Cities, just south of Willmar.
Deputies fatally shoot man in Wright County
A man was shot dead by deputies in Otsego during an incident in the early hours of Sunday. The Wright County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release that a man had died after two of its deputies opened fire in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE. According to...
