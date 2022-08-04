Read on www.willmarradio.com
Mankato will host Minnesota Fishing Opener next year
(St. Paul, MN) -- Mankato will host the 75th Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener next year. Governor Tim Walz made the announcement Monday. It’s the fifth time since 1948 that the Fishing Opener will be held in Southern Minnesota. Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism promotion office, coordinates each year with the Governor’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the host committee to put on the event celebrating the kickoff of the summer tourism season. Next year’s Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener is scheduled May 12th and 13th.
Minnesota Home Was Just Featured On ‘Ugliest Homes In America’
I don't want to say this house in Minnesota is unattractive, but it WAS just featured on the TV show, 'Ugliest Homes in America.'. My wife and I watch a LOT of shows on HGTV, from House Hunters to Renovation Island and more. If you're looking for pretty much any reno show, you'll find it there. We watch it so much, in fact, it's pretty much the main reason we also subscribe to Discovery+, where you can stream most, if not all, of those HGTV shows.
A mansion on a private island in Minnesota is on the market for $6.6 million, and most of it can be controlled by iPad — check it out
"It's easy to get to shore, but you're half a mile at minimum away from anybody else's place," Nathan Landucci, the owner and listing agent, said.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Aug. 12-14)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - From antique cars to monster trucks, there is plenty to see in Minnesota this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Irish Fair of Minnesota:. Harriet Island Park, St. Paul. Aug. 12-14 Get your Guinness or your afternoon tea at...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
ktoe.com
Walz to Announce Next Fishing Opener in Southern Minnesota
Governor Walz is set to announce the location for next year’s fishing opener. His office says they plan to be somewhere in southern Minnesota today to make the announcement official. Related Posts.
Holy Cow! This Is The Biggest Baby Ever Born In Minnesota!
I can't imagine what it was like for the mother who gave birth to the biggest baby ever born in Minnesota. He was one, big baby!. The other day we got to talking about babies, big heads, and tough births. I am the father of two wonderful children. At birth,...
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
One Thing Everyone in Minnesota Should Do to Their Ceiling Fans in the Summer
I’ve been alive for 40 (cough…cough) years and I was today years old when I learned that ceiling fans in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois homes have a special feature just for summer. One Thing Everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Should Do to Their Ceiling Fans...
tornadopix.com
Backyard “office sheds” are growing in popularity as Minnesota residents work from home
Technically speaking, the 10 by 14-foot building in Lars Liefblad’s backyard in Shoreview is what is called an extension structure. But Liefblad, a small business owner and father of four, prefers to call it the quest hut, the shell hut, the coffee cave, the networking corner or the fortress of solitude.
Old Farmer's Almanac, Farmers' Almanac release 2022-23 winter forecasts for Minnesota
At Bring Me The News, the day The Old Farmer's Almanac winter forecast drops is like Christmas in August, because even though there's next-to-no science or meteorology behind the forecast, people are obsessed with finding out what the publication believes will happen in Minnesota. Well, Christmas is here, as The...
Add to List of Must – See Places in Northern Minnesota
I'm always interested in seeing what cool and new places I can check out. This one would be worth the drive to the North shore. Either do a day trip, or take a weekend and go exploring for a bit. Might be a great idea to do when the Fall colors are in full force.
Average gas price in Minnesota falls below $4 a gallon
MINNEAPOLIS -- There's good news at the gas pump.The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Minnesota is now below $4.It's $3.99 a gallon as of Sunday morning. That's down 2 cents since Saturday.In Wisconsin, the average is down to $3.74 a gallon.The highest average price in Minnesota was $4.76 on June 15. In Wisconsin, the highest average price was $4.92 on June 12.
Kenny Chesney Sends Minnesota Message Of Appreciation After U.S. Bank Stadium Show
After having to delay his show in Minnesota two times due to the pandemic, Kenny Chesney was finally able to bring his 'Here And Now Tour' to U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday. The tour, which currently includes Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, and Old Dominion arrived in Minnesota on August 6 and over 50,000 people were more than ready to party, including me.
First of Two $1 Million MN Mega Millions Winners Claims Prize
ROSEVILLE -- One of the two Minnesota lottery players who won $1 million each in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing has claimed their prize. The lucky Mega Millions player bought two quick pick tickets at a Holiday Stationstore in Forest Lake. After checking their ticket on Saturday following the drawing, they realized they had “all but one number” to win $1 million.
Minnesota’s Most Used Slang Term is 100 % Accurate
You'd be hard-pressed to find a person living in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes who hasn't used this slang. According to a recent study published by Best Life Online, Minnesotans say one term, in particular, that even outsiders associate with the state. Best Life looked at each of the...
Here are the key primary election results from Minnesota
Polls in Minnesota, which has competitive primaries for several contests, close at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET.
WISN
Wisconsin State fairgoers noticing higher prices
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — This year, Wisconsin State Fair patrons are shelling out more cash. People who have kids may be spending a lot of time in Spin City, where $40 gets you a wristband for unlimited rides during the day, but all that riding makes people hungry, and the State Fair bill keeps going up.
Minnesota Households Could Soon Face A New $393 Monthly Payment
As if price increases due to inflation weren't bad enough, thousands of households in Minnesota could soon be facing a new, nearly $400 payment each month. Many of us here in Minnesota these days routinely have more month left at the end of the money, as our checkbooks have seen increasing prices on everything from gasoline to garbage collection and just about everything else in between, or so it seems.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
