ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Related
willmarradio.com

Mankato will host Minnesota Fishing Opener next year

(St. Paul, MN) -- Mankato will host the 75th Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener next year. Governor Tim Walz made the announcement Monday. It’s the fifth time since 1948 that the Fishing Opener will be held in Southern Minnesota. Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism promotion office, coordinates each year with the Governor’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the host committee to put on the event celebrating the kickoff of the summer tourism season. Next year’s Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener is scheduled May 12th and 13th.
MANKATO, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Home Was Just Featured On ‘Ugliest Homes In America’

I don't want to say this house in Minnesota is unattractive, but it WAS just featured on the TV show, 'Ugliest Homes in America.'. My wife and I watch a LOT of shows on HGTV, from House Hunters to Renovation Island and more. If you're looking for pretty much any reno show, you'll find it there. We watch it so much, in fact, it's pretty much the main reason we also subscribe to Discovery+, where you can stream most, if not all, of those HGTV shows.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mega Millions#Mn#Minnesota State Lottery
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester

It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Average gas price in Minnesota falls below $4 a gallon

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's good news at the gas pump.The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Minnesota is now below $4.It's $3.99 a gallon as of Sunday morning. That's down 2 cents since Saturday.In Wisconsin, the average is down to $3.74 a gallon.The highest average price in Minnesota was $4.76 on June 15. In Wisconsin, the highest average price was $4.92 on June 12.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Kenny Chesney Sends Minnesota Message Of Appreciation After U.S. Bank Stadium Show

After having to delay his show in Minnesota two times due to the pandemic, Kenny Chesney was finally able to bring his 'Here And Now Tour' to U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday. The tour, which currently includes Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, and Old Dominion arrived in Minnesota on August 6 and over 50,000 people were more than ready to party, including me.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

First of Two $1 Million MN Mega Millions Winners Claims Prize

ROSEVILLE -- One of the two Minnesota lottery players who won $1 million each in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing has claimed their prize. The lucky Mega Millions player bought two quick pick tickets at a Holiday Stationstore in Forest Lake. After checking their ticket on Saturday following the drawing, they realized they had “all but one number” to win $1 million.
FOREST LAKE, MN
WISN

Wisconsin State fairgoers noticing higher prices

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — This year, Wisconsin State Fair patrons are shelling out more cash. People who have kids may be spending a lot of time in Spin City, where $40 gets you a wristband for unlimited rides during the day, but all that riding makes people hungry, and the State Fair bill keeps going up.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Minnesota Households Could Soon Face A New $393 Monthly Payment

As if price increases due to inflation weren't bad enough, thousands of households in Minnesota could soon be facing a new, nearly $400 payment each month. Many of us here in Minnesota these days routinely have more month left at the end of the money, as our checkbooks have seen increasing prices on everything from gasoline to garbage collection and just about everything else in between, or so it seems.
KROC News

Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love

Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy