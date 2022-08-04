ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Kentucky Football Countdown: No. 26 Ramon Jefferson

Fall camp is here and there’s a new face in the Kentucky football running back room, No. 26 Ramon Jefferson. KSR got a first look at the new rusher on Saturday at Kentucky Football Fan Day. Here’s what he’s bringing to the football field this fall. About...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

USC at No. 15 in the Preseason Coaches Poll

The USC Trojans and the rest of college football now know where they will take their marks to start the 2022 college season as the Preseason Coaches Poll was released on Monday. USC will start the season at No. 15 in the Coaches Poll, a significant statement that many across the country believe the Trojans did enough in one offseason to turn a 4-8 program into one that can compete nationally this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy