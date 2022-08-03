MS alcohol delivery startup part of an emerging state business

Read on www.wdam.com
WDAM-TV
Sea turtle nest discovered in Pass Christian
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time since 2018, a sea turtle has laid a nest on the mainland of Mississippi. The exciting discovery was spotted by Harrison County Sand Beach crews working just east of the Pass Christian Harbor. They called the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, which quickly dispatched staff members to assess the site.
WDAM-TV
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for U.S. 49 set for Monday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - State and local leaders will be part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony on U.S. 49 Monday. The Rankin County project first kicked off in 2017. It ends up being finished two years behind schedule. MDOT officials said that the plan was to do the work without...
WDAM-TV
Meet State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney: ‘I have the benefit of many lessons learned’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “I’ve loved being a physician in Mississippi.”. His first week on the job as the state’s new health officer, the Mississippi State Department of Health officially introduced Dr. Dan Edney to the public in a virtual press conference. A humbled, grateful Edney was...
WDAM-TV
MDOT announces safety message winners
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - New traffic safety messages will be unveiled Friday on Mississippi’s highways and interstates, including a trio culled from a statewide contest. The top three were selected from hundreds of submissions in a Mississippi Department of Transportation-sponsored contest that was open to the public from June 1 through June 15.
WDAM-TV
Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - An emergency plane landing occurred near an intersection in Madison Thursday night, causing a temporary lane closure. Witnesses reported to Madison police that the plane landed close to the intersection of Rice Road and Madison Avenue at approximately 7:34 p.m. Captain Kevin Newman and the Madison...
WDAM-TV
Miss. deputy gains popularity on Tik Tok
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputy Ryan Williams has been in law enforcement for 10 years and currently works for the Perry County Sheriff’s Department. “When it comes to doing his job, he’s one of the best, and he does a very good job at it,” Sheriff Mitch Nobles said. “Since he’s been in my department, for the seven, eight months he’s been here, he’s made numerous felony cases on drug arrests, and he’s very good at that. He’s out there doing his job, doesn’t complain, he works hard for the department, and he helps us out in a lot of ways.”
WDAM-TV
Petal lawyer reappointed to legal commission
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Marcus A. McLelland of Petal recently was reappointed to the Commission on Mandatory Continuing Legal Education by the Mississippi Supreme Court. Two other lawyers were appointed for the first time to the nine-member commission: Helen Morris of Cleveland and Katherine K. Farese of Ashland. Supreme...
WDAM-TV
GRAPHIC: SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured
(AP) - A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include...
WDAM-TV
4 escaped inmates from Mississippi back in custody
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four Mississippi inmates who escaped from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday have now been captured. Three of the escapees were caught in Baton Rouge, while the fourth escapee was captured in Mississippi. Late Friday evening, Louisiana State Police say Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and...
WDAM-TV
Victim of Madison Co. explosion passes away
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland, one of the six people injured during the explosion in Madison County has died. Breeland confirmed Luke Perry Walker passed away earlier this week from his injuries. According to the Colonial Chapel of Bay Springs and Raleigh, Walker,...
WDAM-TV
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
WDAM-TV
16-year-old becomes first female Eagle Scout in the Jackson Metro
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenage girl in the Jackson Metro has become one of the first female Eagle Scouts in the region. Be Prepared - that has been the Scouts of America’s motto since 1908. But little did 16-year-old Katie Notbohm know that she, a female, would also live by that motto.
WDAM-TV
Miss. National Guard to welcome new command chief warrant officer Sunday
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Sunday afternoon, the Mississippi National Guard is hosting a Change of Command ceremony at the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center Post Theater. Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tommy W. Smith, who has served in the position since April 2018, will relinquish his responsibilities as...
WDAM-TV
Jury finds former JPD officer guilty in beating death of George Robinson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An emotional scene in the Hinds County Circuit Court Thursday after a former Jackson Police officer was found guilty in the beating death of George Robinson. Thursday, a jury found Anthony Fox guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter. He was taken into custody by the Hinds County...
WDAM-TV
Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Zach “Buck” Buckley and Kristopher Moss are two of Sylva-Bay Academy’s nine seniors this season. It’s a group that’s won three straight region championships and would like to keep that tradition going. “It’s my last year,” Buckley said. “I’m kind...
