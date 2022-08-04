This incredible European performance car is the perfect weapon for any high-rolling track warrior. Painted as the ultimate supercar for any high-rolling car enthusiast with a taste for speed, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT has become somewhat of a cultural icon. Who could blame car people for falling in love with such a unique and wildly fast performance car that exemplifies the best parts of German automotive design? This particular sports car is a great example of exactly why the GT became so inspiring to so many in the first place. It does this through its superior performance, styling, and comfort which rivals that of even other similarly specced GTs. So what makes this such a valuable automobile for any automotive enthusiast with a passion for speed?

