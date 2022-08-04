Read on www.willmarradio.com
Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In Downtown Minneapolis
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in downtown Minneapolis. The suspected weapon used in the shooting was found on the rooftop of T-V station W-C-C-O. Twitter posts from reporters and anchors at the C-B-S affiliate detailed police walking across the station’s rooftop and finding the handgun, which police say was tossed from the balcony of the apartment where the shooting took place. A suspect is in custody.
Man arrested after fatal shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police said a man died following a shooting inside an apartment complex Sunday night near South 10th Street and Nicollet Mall. According to information from police, a 911 call summoned officers to the area around 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a man in his 30s with what they called a "potentially life-threatening gunshot wound" laying inside his 10th Street apartment.
Carjacking and Chase End in Robbinsdale
Robbinsdale police are looking for the driver of a carjacked vehicle who led them on a short chase. Robbinsdale officers noticed a vehicle without taillights driving on County Road 81 around 1 a.m. Friday. Police discovered the vehicle had been stolen in an armed carjacking in Minneapolis. Following a short...
Officials: Armed man fatally shot in Minneapolis suburb
OTSEGO, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies fatally shot a man armed with a knife who was having a mental health crisis in a Minneapolis suburb, according to authorities. The Wright County Sheriff's Office said the man was having mental health challenges early Sunday morning and threatened to harm his family and himself at a home in Otsego.
