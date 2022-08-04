MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis business owner is dealing with thousands of dollars in damage after a man took a metal pole to his store windows.Security cameras were rolling when it happened Friday night near West 27th Street and Nicollet Avenue."We all thought it was a shooting, so everybody was covering," said Daniel Hernandez, owner of the Colonial Market grocery store. "They already know what to do. That's not normal."Hernandez says the man who smashed six of his windows was a shoplifter who had been kicked out 15 minutes earlier. Now, after a $3,000 repair bill, Hernandez feels out of options."It's...

