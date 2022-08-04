(Willmar MN-) Today is primary day. For Republicans, they will be voting on a candidate for attorney general, either Doug Wardlow or Jim Schultz, with the winner going on to face incumbent Keith Ellison in November. Locally, there is a primary for Mayor Willmar. Marv Calvin is not running for reelection, so the candidates on the ballot are Steve Peppin, Zeke Dahl and Doug Reese. For those who live in Kandiyohi County Commissioner District 3, there are 4 candidates...Kim Larson, Karl Kaufman, Joel Johnson and Dale Anderson. The top two vote getters will face each other in November. Incumbent Rollie Nissen is not running for reelection. And there are three candidates for Kandiyohi County Sheriff...incumbent Eric Holien and Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Deputies Sgt Eric Tollefson and Dan Burns. Holien says he has unfinished business...

WILLMAR, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO