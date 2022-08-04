Read on www.willmarradio.com
Statewide and local primaries take place Tuesday
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota’s primary election is tomorrow (TUE). Secretary of State Steve Simon says for candidates running for a partisan office, this is the contest that selects which one of them -- one per political party -- may be on the final ballot in November. Simon says for non-partisan offices, tomorrow’s primary contest typically picks the top two vote-getters to end up on the November ballot.
Mankato will host Minnesota Fishing Opener next year
(St. Paul, MN) -- Mankato will host the 75th Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener next year. Governor Tim Walz made the announcement Monday. It’s the fifth time since 1948 that the Fishing Opener will be held in Southern Minnesota. Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism promotion office, coordinates each year with the Governor’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the host committee to put on the event celebrating the kickoff of the summer tourism season. Next year’s Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener is scheduled May 12th and 13th.
It's primary day...vote in your normal polling place
(Willmar MN-) Today is primary day. For Republicans, they will be voting on a candidate for attorney general, either Doug Wardlow or Jim Schultz, with the winner going on to face incumbent Keith Ellison in November. Locally, there is a primary for Mayor Willmar. Marv Calvin is not running for reelection, so the candidates on the ballot are Steve Peppin, Zeke Dahl and Doug Reese. For those who live in Kandiyohi County Commissioner District 3, there are 4 candidates...Kim Larson, Karl Kaufman, Joel Johnson and Dale Anderson. The top two vote getters will face each other in November. Incumbent Rollie Nissen is not running for reelection. And there are three candidates for Kandiyohi County Sheriff...incumbent Eric Holien and Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Deputies Sgt Eric Tollefson and Dan Burns. Holien says he has unfinished business...
Kandiyohi County Fair (Monday thru Saturday, Aug. 8 thru the 13, 2022)
12:00 pm Noon - Online Open Class Registration Closes. 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm - 4-H General/Static Project Judging. 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Open Class Non-Livestock Entries Accepted. 10:00 pm - All Open Class, 4-H and FFA Livestock Entries Must be in Place. Wednesday -- August 10, 2022.
Kandiyohi, Renville County Fairs open Wednesday...Tuesday is entry day
(Willmar MN-) Today is entry day for the 2022 Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar. Fair Board President Chad Lien says FFA, Open Class Non-Livestock, 4-H rabbit and poultry entries will be accepted, and open, FFA goat and non-livestock judging takes place in the afternoon... Your browser does not support the...
After new video emerges, charges dropped against Willmar rape suspects
(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Attorney's office has dropped charges against two Wisconsin men accused of raping, robbing and disfiguring a Willmar woman last year. County attorney Shane Baker says new evidence was recently gathered, including a partial video of the incident, which he says showed the charges could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
Stingers Fall in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, WI - The Willmar Stingers lost to the La Crosse Loggers tonight, 12-9. This marks the first time the Stingers have lost back-to-back games since the first two games of the second half. The Stingers jumped out to a 1-0 lead after Will Hodo started off the top...
Plea hearing Tuesday for Willmar man who was shot by police last December
(Willmar MN-) A plea hearing takes place this morning for a Willmar man who was shot by police, and later admitted he was trying to commit suicide by cop. 56-year-old August Lafeen is charged with 6 counts of terroristic threats for an incident at a Willmar apartment building December 16th in which he is accused of threatening his probation officer, then refusing to drop a replica gun when confronted by police. Lafeen was shot and wounded in the incident. He will appear before Judge Melissa Listug for a plea hearing at 9 a.m. A jury trial that was scheduled to begin tomorrow in Kandiyohi County District Court has been cancelled. LeFeen remains jailed on $100,000 unconditional bail.
Stingers Split in Duluth, Clinch Playoff Spot
DULUTH, MN - The Willmar Stingers let one slip away in the bottom of the ninth against the Duluth Huskies, 7-6. The Stingers held a 6-3 lead coming out of the top of the ninth when the Huskies were able to score four to win the game. Willmar started off...
Willmar man who was shot by police last December pleads guilty to 4 charges
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man who was shot by police last December pleaded guilty Tuesday to 4 of 8 charges against him, and will be sentenced October 12th. 56-year-old August Lafeen was charged with 6 counts of Terroristic Threats and 2 counts of Threats of Violence stemming from a December 16th incident at a Willmar apartment in which he threatened his probation officer, then refused to drop a gun when confronted by police. The gun turned out to be a replica gun, and Lafeen later admitted he was trying to commit suicide by cop. His trial has been slated to begin Wednesday, but on Tuesday morning he pleaded guilty to 2 counts of terroristic threats and 2 counts of threats of violence, and the remaining counts were dismissed.
Three hurt, one hospitalized in Lake Lillian ATV crash
(Lake Lillian MN-) A Lake Lillian man was hospitalized Saturday night after crashing an ATV with two passengers aboard. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says they were alerted about an ATV crash in Lake Lillian Saturday night around 11:48 p.m. A 30-year-old man was driving the side-by-side ATV eastbound on Park Avenue when he got to the end of the street and crashed into a cornfield, rolling the vehicle. The driver was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries, and police say alcohol was involved in the crash. Two passengers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. No names have been released, and the crash remains under investigation.
Meeker County sheriff says Peterson fired at police, SWAT teams
(Litchfield MN-) The rural Dassel man arrested after a lengthy standoff with the SWAT team last week was arraigned in Meeker County District Court Friday. 31-year-old Aaron Peterson is charged with Felony 2nd Degree Assault, Felony Threats of Violence, Gross Misdemeanor Possession of a controlled substance, and multiple counts of Gross Misdemeanor Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Unconditional bail for Peterson has been set at $200,000, with conditional release at $100,000 bond or $10,000 cash.
