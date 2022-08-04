Same suspect caught on video in several Gwinnett County burglaries

Read on accesswdun.com
Man arrested for deadly shooting inside metro area hibachi restaurant
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now under arrest for a deadly shooting inside a restaurant in Clayton County. The shooting happened at American Wings & Hibachi along Highway 138 near Lake Ridge Parkway in Riverdale on Jun. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Driver chased down, shot on SW Atlanta street
ATLANTA - Police are searching for a gunman accused of chasing down and shooting a driver on a southwest Atlanta road. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday around the 500 block of McDaniel Street. After the man was shot, he sped away and pulled up to...
fox5atlanta.com
5 arrested for stealing gas from Fayette County stations afterhours
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Five people have been arrested, so far, for stealing thousands of gallons of gasoline. All were busted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, but investigators said the thefts span the metro Atlanta area. Surveillance video of a Fayette County gas station after hours shows a...
fox5atlanta.com
5 arrested in gas theft ring bust
With gas prices high at the pump, it was only a matter of time before thieves made fuel a hot commodity on the black market. Fayette County deputies say they have busted a metro Atlanta are gas theft thing. Five people, so far, have been arrested for stealing thousands of gallons of gasoline.
Photos released of person of interest in shooting that left 2 dead, 4 injured at Atlanta park
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released photos of a person of interest involved in a shooting on Sunday that left two people dead and four others injured. The shooting occurred at the Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park on Windsor Street around 7 p.m. on Sunday. APD...
Hall Co murder suspect confesses
A suspect confesses to a murder in Hall County: 49 year-old Timothy Krueger is behind bars in Gwinnett County, charged in the murder of 19 year-old Sarai Gomez, the teenager whose body was found earlier this summer near Lake Lanier. Police say she was stabbed to death. Gomez was from Ecuador. Investigators in Hall and Gwinnett counties say she might have been a victim of human trafficking.
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested in Riverdale woman's strangulation death
RIVERDALE, Ga. - A Clayton County man was arrested Sunday after police said he admitted to choking a woman to death during a domestic dispute. Kathan Guzman, 20, was arrested and charged with malice murder and aggravated assault by strangulation. Clayton County police said Guzman called 911 around 9 p.m....
WXIA 11 Alive
Mother moving out of southwest Atlanta after car riddled with bullets
Her child's car seat was struck by gunfire. The mother says, luckily, her 4-year-old daughter wasn't in the car.
4-year-old dead after shooting herself in mother’s car, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 4-year-old girl died Sunday after she shot herself on Interstate 85 in DeKalb County. Police responded to a shooting call on the northbound lanes at North Druid Hills Road around 7:30 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When officers...
Police searching for Bradley Cooper doppelganger they say stole from Georgia Home Depot
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Police are searching for a man who they say stole equipment from a Home Depot -- but some Facebook users say he shouldn’t be too hard to find. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police posted surveillance photos...
accesswdun.com
ICYMI: Weekend stories you may have missed
Here are the top stories you might have missed this weekend. 1. 22-year-old man killed in crash near Clarkesville. Georgia State Patrol reported that a 22-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision in Habersham on Saturday afternoon. Christopher Coffman was a passenger in the vehicle that was northbound on...
Georgia Man Allegedly Stabbed Young Mother-of-Two in His Home. Victim’s Body Was Found Decomposed in Wooded Area.
A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a young woman to death. Shortly after identifying the remains of victim Sarai Llanos Gomez, 19, authorities said they solved her murder. The culprit is Timothy James Krueger Sr., a resident of Duluth, Georgia, officials said in press releases on Friday. Gomez...
Man flips car with 3 kids inside into woods near I-20 after chase, GSP says
ATLANTA — A chase with Georgia State Patrol on Sunday evening ended with a man flipping his car off of I-20 and into the woods, troopers say. Troopers say they tried stopping a Chevrolet Camaro that was speeding down Moreland Avenue just before 6:15 p.m. on Sunday. They say...
4-year-old killed after finding gun in car, shoots self along I-85 in metro Atlanta, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 4-year-old girl was found shot and killed inside a car on the highway in Atlanta, police said on Sunday. Officers said they received a call that someone was shot at 7:38 p.m. on Interstate 85 northbound at North Druid Hills Road. A girl was found dead in the back seat of a car with a single gunshot wound, the department said.
claytoncrescent.org
BREAKING: James Callaway dead of natural causes
UPDATE: ADDS died of natural causes; ADDS city statement; CORRECTS that GSP pilot is not Callaway’s daughter; ADDS GBI info. Former Morrow Police Chief James Callaway, who served as deputy chief of investigations for the Secretary of State’s Office and who recently had taken a position as Director of Investigations at Georgia POST, was found dead today at the Georgia Gang Investigators Association Conference in Savannah. His family has been notified.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Gwinnett police to shut down roadway for accident reconstruction Monday morning
The Gwinnett County Police Department plans to shut down a section of Braselton Highway in Dacula on Monday morning, Aug. 8, to reconstruct a traffic accident in which a Buford man was killed. Jeffrey Smith, 50, died Sunday, July 31. No charges have been filed in the accident case, but...
Man dead, child critical, 4 more hurt in shooting during baseball game at Atlanta park
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and five others, including a child, wounded at an Atlanta park. The shooting occurred at the Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park on Windsor Street around 7 p.m. APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. says there was...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Jonesboro
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl who has been missing for hours. Officials say 17-year-old Teoni Lanae Thomas was last seen Sunday at a home on the 10400 block of Iron Gate Lane in Jonesboro. The missing girl is described as...
FoCo Sheriff’s Office warning: don’t buy pine straw from workers knocking on your door
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has posted a BOLO (be on the lookout) concerning pine straw scams(Image by Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has posted a BOLO (be on the lookout) concerning pine straw scams.
accesswdun.com
Gillsville man killed in weekend motorcycle accident
A Gillsville man was killed early Saturday morning after a wreck on Highway 52. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Rafael Barajas Sanchez, 44, was driving a 2018 Harley-Davidson southbound on the roadway at about 2:15 a.m. Sanchez struck a 2015 Ford Expedition driven by...
