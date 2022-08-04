ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Same suspect caught on video in several Gwinnett County burglaries

fox5atlanta.com

Police: Driver chased down, shot on SW Atlanta street

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a gunman accused of chasing down and shooting a driver on a southwest Atlanta road. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday around the 500 block of McDaniel Street. After the man was shot, he sped away and pulled up to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

5 arrested for stealing gas from Fayette County stations afterhours

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Five people have been arrested, so far, for stealing thousands of gallons of gasoline. All were busted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, but investigators said the thefts span the metro Atlanta area. Surveillance video of a Fayette County gas station after hours shows a...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

5 arrested in gas theft ring bust

With gas prices high at the pump, it was only a matter of time before thieves made fuel a hot commodity on the black market. Fayette County deputies say they have busted a metro Atlanta are gas theft thing. Five people, so far, have been arrested for stealing thousands of gallons of gasoline.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Hall Co murder suspect confesses

A suspect confesses to a murder in Hall County: 49 year-old Timothy Krueger is behind bars in Gwinnett County, charged in the murder of 19 year-old Sarai Gomez, the teenager whose body was found earlier this summer near Lake Lanier. Police say she was stabbed to death. Gomez was from Ecuador. Investigators in Hall and Gwinnett counties say she might have been a victim of human trafficking.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested in Riverdale woman's strangulation death

RIVERDALE, Ga. - A Clayton County man was arrested Sunday after police said he admitted to choking a woman to death during a domestic dispute. Kathan Guzman, 20, was arrested and charged with malice murder and aggravated assault by strangulation. Clayton County police said Guzman called 911 around 9 p.m....
RIVERDALE, GA
accesswdun.com

ICYMI: Weekend stories you may have missed

Here are the top stories you might have missed this weekend. 1. 22-year-old man killed in crash near Clarkesville. Georgia State Patrol reported that a 22-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision in Habersham on Saturday afternoon. Christopher Coffman was a passenger in the vehicle that was northbound on...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: James Callaway dead of natural causes

UPDATE: ADDS died of natural causes; ADDS city statement; CORRECTS that GSP pilot is not Callaway’s daughter; ADDS GBI info. Former Morrow Police Chief James Callaway, who served as deputy chief of investigations for the Secretary of State’s Office and who recently had taken a position as Director of Investigations at Georgia POST, was found dead today at the Georgia Gang Investigators Association Conference in Savannah. His family has been notified.
MORROW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Jonesboro

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl who has been missing for hours. Officials say 17-year-old Teoni Lanae Thomas was last seen Sunday at a home on the 10400 block of Iron Gate Lane in Jonesboro. The missing girl is described as...
JONESBORO, GA
accesswdun.com

Gillsville man killed in weekend motorcycle accident

A Gillsville man was killed early Saturday morning after a wreck on Highway 52. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Rafael Barajas Sanchez, 44, was driving a 2018 Harley-Davidson southbound on the roadway at about 2:15 a.m. Sanchez struck a 2015 Ford Expedition driven by...
GILLSVILLE, GA

