Democrats’ 'RAP' Act aims to prevent use of lyrics as evidence against artists

The anti-inflation bill is a huge win for Biden. But will Democrats sell it right?
Maybe you’ve heard the news. An anti-inflationary bill that lowers drug prices, extends Obamacare subsidies and makes the biggest investment in combating the climate crisis just passed the Senate — a major win for President Joe Biden. The bill is expected to pass the House later this week, and then he’ll sign it. This comes on top of a slew of other recent wins. Democrats passed “CHIPS-plus,” a bill that will create jobs by turning the U.S. into a microchip and semiconductor powerhouse, and overcame Republican obstruction to pass a bill that will get sick veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits the care they deserve.
‘Handmaid’s Tale was not supposed to be a roadmap’: GOP lawmaker warns party on abortion
Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said Sunday that abortion could hinder her party's chances in the midterm elections if they continue pushing harsh policies, such as a ban without exceptions for rape. “I do think that it will be an issue in November if we’re not moderating ourselves...
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
Minnesota voters will elect a new member of Congress Tuesday
Voters in Minnesota’s 1st District will head to the polls Tuesday to elect a new member of Congress to replace the late GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn. Former state Rep. Brad Finstad is competing against Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party candidate Jeff Ettinger, a former CEO of Hormel Foods, to serve out the rest of Hagedorn's term. Hagedorn died in February after battling cancer.
Tudor Dixon launches gender-based attack in historic Michigan governor’s race
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time ever in Michigan, voters in November will decide between two women when they cast their ballots for governor. But the Republican nominee, Tudor Dixon, has quickly attempted to turn the historic milestone into a front in the culture wars. "This is...
FBI search at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home tied to classified material, sources say
MIAMI — Former President Donald Trump said Monday that the FBI "raided" his home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida and even cracked his safe, with a source familiar with the matter telling NBC News that the search was tied to classified information Trump allegedly took with him from the White House to his Palm Beach resort in January 2021.
Take It From the Black Robin Hood: Biden Is More Racist Than Trump | Opinion
I was over sentenced under Joe Biden's 1994 crime law but released by President Donald Trump's 2019 First Step Act. Take it from the Black Robin Hood: Trump is no racist.
Republicans rush to Trump's defense after FBI executes search warrant at Mar-a-Lago
Top congressional Republicans are rushing to former President Donald Trump's defense after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida as part of an investigation into the handling of potentially classified material.
Trump once complained that his generals weren't like Hitler's, book says
Former President Donald Trump once complained to his White House chief of staff that his generals weren't "totally loyal" like Adolf Hitler’s during World War II, according to a book excerpt published Monday. “You f---ing generals, why can’t you be like the German generals?” Trump asked then-White House chief...
Trump compared FBI raid to Watergate. John Dean explains why that 'doesn't work'
Former President Donald Trump released a statement on his social platform after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, comparing the raid to Watergate. Former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean explains why his analogy doesn’t work.
For Republicans, Mar-a-Lago search offers new chance to rally around Trump
WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday .... the FBI raids former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. ... Biden to sign semiconductor bill today. ... The men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery get additional life sentences. ... Pennsylvania Governor GOP nominee Doug Mastriano will appear virtually in front of the Jan. 6 committee. ... And Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin hold primaries.
Wisconsin's primaries are the latest test of Trump's push to install battleground allies
Republican primaries Tuesday in Wisconsin will provide the latest measure of former President Donald Trump’s influence and grievance as he dwells on — and continues to lie about — his loss in the 2020 election while considering another White House bid in 2024. tiIn the race for...
Why an FBI search won't stop Trump from running in 2024 — and might encourage him
At the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas on Saturday, former President Donald Trump dropped another tease that he will soon announce he is running for president in 2024. “We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And we will make America great again,” he told the CPAC audience. “I ran twice, I won twice ... and we may have to do it again.”
Wisconsin GOP primary for governor remains close as candidates react to FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago
Polls are open in Wisconsin for the Republican governor primary race between Donald Trump-endorsed candidate Tim Michels and Mike Pence-endorsed candidate, former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. NBC News' Shaq Brewster reports on how both candidates reacted to the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Aug. 9, 2022.
Republicans in Wisconsin embrace family leave in wake of near-total abortion ban
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On a debate stage in Milwaukee last month, two candidates enthusiastically vowed to implement paid family leave programs if they are elected. But the promises — a signature part of many Democratic campaigns — were made by the two leading Republican candidates in Wisconsin’s competitive primary for governor.
Ronna McDaniel pledged a neutral GOP primary for 2024. Trump will test her.
CHICAGO — Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, shared a warm moment onstage with her predecessor last week for an announcement that Milwaukee had been picked to host the 2024 GOP presidential convention. “One thing Ronna and I are good at is raising a lot of...
