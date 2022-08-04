Read on hubcityradio.com
Related
Dell Rapids and Larchwood win at State Amateur Baseball Tournament
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota amateaur baseball association Class B state tournament began this past week and would continue Saturday with plenty of first round games in action. Cadwell Park was the scene as the Dell Rapid Mudcats did battle against the Northville Merchants. This game was all about the Mudcats pitching staff; […]
more955.com
Canova Gang 3, Tabor Bluebirds 2
Mitchell — Seventeen-year-old Riley Rothschadl was stellar in his first career Class B state amateur game. The senior-to-be at Bon Homme High School pitched 6 2/3 innings and struck out nine — including the final batter he faced — before Legion baseball rules restricted the Tabor pick-up player from continuing on the mound.
drgnews.com
Cattlemen’s Club, Mad Mary’s in Flandreau among 3 finalists in Beef Industry Council “Claim Your Steak” competition
Steakhouses with a Pierre connection are two of the three finalists in the Sturgis Beef Throwdown Claim Your Steak Competition. During the month of June, the South Dakota Beef Industry Council asked the public to nominate their favorite place to enjoy a steak. The top three nominees are:. Mad Mary’s...
dakotanewsnow.com
Mitchell hosts the Palace City Pre-Sturgis Party
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A big night for Mitchell, the city hosting the Palace City Pre-Sturgis Party on Aug. 4. In an effort to make the August First Fridays on Main event more family-friendly, organizers partnered with Mitchell Main St. & Beyond. The party kicked off with a motorcycle ride through Mitchell and then participants enjoyed a car show, live music, and food on Main Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kelo.com
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beadle, Bennett, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Clark, Codington, Day by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beadle; Bennett; Brown; Brule; Buffalo; Clark; Codington; Day; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jerauld; Jones; Kingsbury; Lyman; Marshall; Mellette; Potter; Roberts; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 517 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEADLE BENNETT BROWN BRULE BUFFALO CLARK CODINGTON DAY EDMUNDS FAULK GRANT HAMLIN HAND HUGHES HYDE JERAULD JONES KINGSBURY LYMAN MARSHALL MELLETTE POTTER ROBERTS SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP
South Dakota’s Best I-90 Pit Stops on the Way to Sturgis
Driving from Sioux Falls to the Black Hills is a hefty trip. It's pretty difficult to make it across the state without taking a pit stop. If your bladder can take it, it takes about five hours to make the trip. If you're the average person you will need to stop somewhere. So what are the best places to make that quick stop to refuel and relieve yourself?
kelo.com
Heavy rains bring flash flood warning, record rainfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rainfall saturated the ground overnight leading to a Flash Flood Warning for an area including Sioux Falls, Brandon, and east to Hills, Minnesota. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service said Sioux Falls hit a daily rainfall record, for this date, of 1.95 inches of rain at 3:00 this morning. The previous record was 1.88 inches set back in 1938. As of 6:08 this morning the daily record reached 4.00 inches, recorded at the Sioux Falls airport.
IN THIS ARTICLE
drgnews.com
Woman killed, two adults and three kids injured in Thursday afternoon accident in Jerauld County
A 70 year old woman died and five other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday about 4:15pm (Aug. 4, 2022) six miles southwest of Woonsocket. Names of the six people involved are not yet being released. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a...
kmit.com
One dead and five injured in two-vehicle crash southwest of Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, S.D. – One person died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon southwest of Woonsocket. Names of the six people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2015 Toyota Rav4 was westbound on 230th...
KELOLAND TV
Parker parents share loss of son to fentanyl poisoning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 46 people have died from overdose, mostly fentanyl poisoning, in the Sioux Falls area from January of 2021 through May of this year. 29-year-old Alex Koller was among them, but Alex is much more than a statistic. He was an athlete, a talented musician and had a winning personality. His parents are sharing the story of his tragic death in order to raise awareness about the prevalence and danger of fentanyl.
more955.com
Arizona couple sentenced to prison after using RV as drug facility at Mitchell campground
An Arizona couple was sentenced to nearly four years in prison on Tuesday for using an RV as a drug facility at a Mitchell campground. 37-year old Jamie Bosone and 38-year old Daniel Smythe were arrested in April after police were summoned to Betts Campground following a report of an elderly woman being thrown out of an RV during harsh weather conditions. Police found fentanyl, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia on Smythe and in the RV. The elderly lady who had been thrown out of the RV was Bosone’s mother, and the couple was also traveling with a 4-year old child. In exchange for guilty pleas to the charges of possession of a controlled substance and keeping a place for use or sale of a controlled substance, multiple other charges were dropped. In sentencing Smythe, Judge Chris Giles noted that the child had been constantly exposed to rampant drug activity. When sentencing Bosone, Giles stated that her lack of compassion for her own mother was concerning. The child has since been placed in the state’s foster care system.
Comments / 0