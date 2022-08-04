Read on www.starvedrock.media
SV Man Indicted For Allegedly Kicking A Police Officer
Alleged violence towards an officer has gotten a Spring Valley man indicted. A Grand Jury in Bureau County convened on Monday and handed down a one count indictment against 32-year-old Angalo Magnotti. He's accused of making physical contact with a police officer by kicking him in the leg. The officer testified before the Grand Jury.
Former Defendant In Ottawa Murder Case Headed Back To Prison
It's back to prison for a man who had a prior stint behind bars for his role in a murder near Ottawa. Twenty-eight-year-old Jonathan Beckman of Forreston and formerly Peru was sentenced to 3 years in prison after a jury in La Salle County found him guilty of the Class 2 felony of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He had sexual relations with a minor prior to being arrested in Peru.
Retired Chicago Cop Tabbed As New Streator Police Chief
There's a new top cop in Streator. Retired Chicago Police Department Commander John Franklin has been appointed Streator's new police chief, effective September 1st. He has 28 years of experience with the Chicago P.D. Franklin also has been chief in Dolton and Jacksonville, Arkansas. He replaces Robert Turner who retired...
Hot weather search for armed man near Ransom
The identity of a man police sought near Ransom Saturday afternoon has not been released. Residents across the county Saturday received a couple of alerts from the Sheriff's Office. The first, just after 1, said a male Hispanic with a shot gun was seen in or near a cornfield in the 2700 block of North 15th road. Google describes the area as a one mile square containing the village of Ransom.
Online Fundraiser Underway To Support Struggling Ottawa VFW
You're being asked to help re-open the VFW Post in Ottawa. A Go Fund Me account has been established to help Post 2470 keep their doors open on La Salle Street. Low membership and poor managements is getting the blame for the VFW being closed last week. The veterans hangout has long been open to the public with a full bar, rental hall and gaming area.
Resurfacing Project Underway On Long Stretch Of Route 71
If you take Route 71 to the Fox Valley area on a regular basis, it may take longer to get there these days. A project to resurface a 10-mile stretch of the highway from Yorkville south to the La Salle-Kendall County line is underway. Traffic in spots will be controlled by construction flaggers.
Oglesby's "Eats in the Street" Slated for Saturday
It's just about time to get your outdoor grub on, in Oglesby. And you can munch away while you “ogle” some classic cars and jam to live music. The “Eats in the Street” food-truck and car-show event takes place on Saturday from 4 to 8 in downtown Oglesby. So far, eight food trucks have confirmed they'll be set up in the city parking lot. They should be right in the thick of things. Classic cars will be on display along Walnut Street, and the band Wildcard will be playing at Seneca Square.
