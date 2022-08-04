ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH LIVE: Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni To Hold News Conference

By CBS3 Staff
 5 days ago
Credit: CBS3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will hold a news conference ahead of training camp practice on Thursday morning. The briefing will take place at approximately 9:40 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.

  • What: Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will hold a news conference ahead of training camp practice on Thursday morning.
  • When: Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022
  • Time: 9:40 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

