WATCH LIVE: Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni To Hold News Conference
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will hold a news conference ahead of training camp practice on Thursday morning. The briefing will take place at approximately 9:40 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will hold a news conference ahead of training camp practice on Thursday morning.
- When: Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022
- Time: 9:40 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
Comments / 0