Fort Valley, GA

Ga. 2-year-old shot during 1-year-old brother’s murder could lose use of her arm forever

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A Georgia family is desperate to find out who is responsible for shooting a pair of toddlers, leaving one dead and severely injuring the other.

Marcus Ball Jr., 1, and his 2-year-old sister were shot last month at the Lakeview Apartments in Fort Valley, Georgia.

The family’s Atlanta-based attorneys told Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WGXA-TV that the 2-year-old girl could lose the use of her arm for the rest of her life.

According to Stewart, Miller, Simmons & Associates, the Atlanta law firm representing the Ball family, the children were playing together inside their apartment when shots were fired outside and went into the home, hitting them.

“A mother should never have to bury her child, especially not at 1-year old,” Mrs. Ball said during a news conference. “Our life will never be the same without him.”

Attorneys say this was the third deadly shooting at the Lakeview Apartments in the last two months.

“I just see it and ask God, ‘Why? Why did this have to happen to us?’ It just tore us down. Words can never describe how we feel because we’ll never get our son back,” Mrs. Ball said.

The attorneys argue that Lakeview Apartments is not providing enough security to their renters. They say their next step is to file a lawsuit against the apartment complex.

No arrests have been made in the case and Fort Valley police have not offered any updates on possible suspects.

Comments / 19

I'M ALL THAT
5d ago

I don't know this family but it definitely breaks my heart.My continued prayers for them&prayers for this sweet baby girl...

Reply
7
Roseann Burgess
4d ago

my prayers go out to this family. may God surround you with his love and give you the strength you need to get you through. I pray your little girl doesn't lose use of her arm. this tragic event will already affect her for the rest of her life without losing her arm. may God bless you all. someone out there has to know something about who did this. I pray you come forward with any information that can help this family get justice. I beg of you, if you have a heart, if you have one tiny spark of love in your soul then please put yourself in this family's place and feel their suffering and do the right thing, please.

Reply
4
Tell it like it is
4d ago

well just look at the area it's a very heavily black filled area Albany and the surrounding areas this happens all the time. maybe the Democratic party should talk to their people and tell them not to be killing each other gang violence drive by shootings

Reply(4)
4
 

