ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

James Gunn says Peacemaker season 2 is safe after Batgirl cancelation

By Fay Watson
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Btjbf_0h4X6Y3f00

Peacemaker season 2 is still going ahead. James Gunn shared the update in the wake of the news that Warner Bros. had canceled the DC movie Batgirl . The movie, which had been commissioned for release on HBO Max, was scrapped along with Scoob!: Holiday Haunt after production had finished.

The shocking news has left many DC fans concerned about other ongoing projects. Posting on Twitter , one viewer asked Gunn: "Is Peacemaker Season 2 safe?" The Guardians of the Galaxy director was quick to alleviate fears, responding: "Yes, guys, calm down."

He then shared a snap from the season 2 set to tide his followers over. The image featured Emilia Harcourt star Jennifer Holland eating her lunch covered in fake blood, confirming production is underway on the show.

See more

Peacemaker is billed as an HBO Max exclusive and was announced alongside several other spin-offs from Gunn’s 2021 movie The Suicide Squad . The series follows John Cena as the titular antihero who is drafted in for a new mission called Project Butterfly.

The first season focused on him joining the A.R.G.U.S. black ops squad to eliminate the parasitic butterfly-like creatures that had taken over the bodies of people around the world. In season 2, most of the main cast are expected to return. Alongside Cena and Holland, this includes Adrian Chase, Danielle Brooks, and Steve Agee.

While Peacemaker is safe, HBO Max is currently in flux amid the cancelation of Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. Variety reported that the streaming platform had quietly removed six exclusive movies as well as addressing rumors it could be merged with Discovery Plus. If you’re looking for what to watch next, check out our guide to the best TV shows of all time .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

Netflix's Sandman 'Constantine' pronunciation debate was settled by DC comics decades ago

Despite the ConstanTEEN - ConstanTINE debate, a 1988 issue of Swamp Thing settled how to pronounce 'Constantine'. Netflix's adaptation of The Sandman premiered Friday, August 5, and as soon as Jenna Coleman made her first appearance as Johanna Constantine in episode 2, 'Imperfect Hosts,' fans began questioning something important: the pronunciation of the character's last name.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Agee
Person
Danielle Brooks
Person
James Gunn
Person
John Cena
GamesRadar

The comic book origins of the Sandman's Dream Vortex explained

Netflix's The Sandman may not directly adapt its comics source material created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg, but it does include characters and story arcs from the series' first 16 issues. The latter half of the streaming series specifically focuses on the Dream Vortex, which could destroy reality as we know it.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Peacemaker#Dc#Jennlholland A#The Suicide Squad#Project Butterfly#A R G U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

27K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy