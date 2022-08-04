The 2022 season looked for a long time like a race to match some of the greatest win totals that the Yankees have ever put up. Even the legendary 1998 team slumped through part of the year, but this year’s team has been in a funk for a while now with no apparent way out. On paper they’re still an elite team and one that just improved itself, but the play over the past week has been tough to watch. Almost all of the losses have been close, but they’ve all gone the other way after mostly breaking the other way in the first half of the year.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO