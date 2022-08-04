Read on www.pinstripealley.com
Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza leaves after hit-by-pitch
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Play suspended in the bottom of the sixth against Buffalo Bisons with game tied 1-1 SS Oswald Peraza 0-2, HBP — left game after getting plunked on hand, sent for X-rays, which revealed no broken bones; might have tweaked his knee earlier too, not good!. PR-SS...
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/8/22
NJ Advance Media | Brendan Kuty: Anthony Rizzo has missed the last three games and he recently addressed the concerns over his absence. He is dealing with the same back spasm issues that have cropped up sporadically throughout his career and cost him four games in early July this season. He noted that his back “grabbed oddly” prior to Friday’s game, and while he has felt a bit better in consecutive days, he was doubtful he’d be available at all for the series against St. Louis. He also believes it was better to be cautious now than risk missing a longer period of time by trying to play through it.
Cashman Was Hosed
As usual, Cashman settled for second best. Castillo would have been better by far than Montas -- who threw batting practice today. Benintendi finally got a few hits, but none with men on base. Trevino walked in a run at a critical juncture, and Effross torched the game in the 8th.
What to look for ahead of Gerrit Cole’s start tonight
I want to preface this article by saying I still think Gerrit Cole is very, very good. With that said, it’s important to approach the conversation of his struggles with some level of nuance. Is he still a bonified ace? Without question. Do I think his next start can be a gem? Absolutely. However, I am also concerned that he can blow up in a playoff game. In other words, the home run problem is a real issue.
The Yankees have closed the bullpen Scranton Shuttle, for now
“This is the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Station. The next stop is 161st Street, Yankee Stadium.”. The Scranton Shuttle has been part of Pinstripe Alley parlance for as long as I can remember. Looking through the site’s archives, it first appeared all the way back in 2007, at the time known as the Scranton/JFK shuttle and actually coined by a writer from DRays Bay. Back then, the term was used mostly derisively, referring to journeymen pitchers who filled out a bullpen that was, outside of Mariano Rivera and Joba Chamberlain, not all that good.
How Aaron Hicks’ batting stance contributes to his inconsistency
Aaron Hicks, during the 2022 MLB season, has fallen into and out of favor with New York Yankees fans more than any reasonable human being would like to count. He wasn’t bad at all to start the season, posting a 134 wRC+ through the first 15 games. However, it didn’t take very long for him to have the worst full month of his season in May. He struck out 24 times, posted a 25 wRC+, and an abhorrent .394 OPS in 83 plate appearances.
Yankees Prospects: Week 18 minor league review
After a busy trade deadline, there was a lot of movement around the Yankees minor league system. Some of their hottest prospects continued hitting, with a trio at Low-A finding their stride and making a strong case for a late-season promotion. Let’s take a look at how their minor league affiliates did this past week and who stood out amongst the crowd.
New York Yankees @ Seattle Mariners: Jameson Taillon vs. Logan Gilbert
Alright. I don’t want to talk about the last five games and no one can make me. Play tonight. Win tonight. Simple as that. The Yankees start a short West Coast trip this evening with the opener of a three-game set against Seattle, and they’re riding a five-game losing streak into this matchup (not to mention 16 losses in their last 25 contests).
Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request
The 2022 season looked for a long time like a race to match some of the greatest win totals that the Yankees have ever put up. Even the legendary 1998 team slumped through part of the year, but this year’s team has been in a funk for a while now with no apparent way out. On paper they’re still an elite team and one that just improved itself, but the play over the past week has been tough to watch. Almost all of the losses have been close, but they’ve all gone the other way after mostly breaking the other way in the first half of the year.
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Jays felled by Orioles
August Mondays are often slow nights in baseball, as the league gives teams off days in the middle of the dog days. Just seven games were on last night’s schedule, and just two of the Yankees’ playoff rivals were on the field, as the Yankees handled the Mariners 9-4. With that in mind, we have a pretty short rivalry recap for you today.
Yankees 9, Cardinals 12: Abysmal pitching performances lead to sweep
This was a tough one. The Yankees scored and scored and scored, and for the first time in what felt like two weeks, they had a real plan at the plate. However, Frankie Montas had a suboptimal debut with the Yankees and none of Albert Abreu, Jonathan Loáisiga, or Scott Effross could hold down the Cardinals in relief. To add salt on the wound, we were also subject to an all-time ump show. In the end, it was just too much for the Yankees, who lost their fifth straight game, 12-9.
Re-thinking A-Rod’s career six years after his retirement announcement
On this day six years ago, Alex Rodriguez and the New York Yankees held a press conference to officially announce his retirement from Major League Baseball. His final game would be August 12th and, despite rumors swirling that it was actually just his time with the Yankees that was coming to a close, he ensured fans that he had no intention of playing for another team.
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Montgomery, Sears say farewell to New York
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
Yankees 9, Mariners 4: Donaldson has four-hit night, but Yanks lose Carpenter
With the Yankees riding a five-game losing streak headed into this one, if someone had told Earlier Today Kevin that the Yankees would win the game but wouldn’t feel great about it, he would have been filled with dread. And as good as the 9-4 win felt, breaking that week-long slide, the loss of Matt Carpenter due to a foot fracture put a pall on the evening.
Matt Carpenter fractures foot on foul ball
The Yankees had so much to be glad about on Monday night in Seattle. Their offense pounded Mariners starter Logan Gilbert and took a 7-2 lead into the middle of the ballgame, giving them serious hope of snapping their five-game winning streak as they seek to escape their second-half funk. But an ominous event from the early innings of the game had an ugly postscript that emerged as the team hit in the top of the sixth.
New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Series Preview
The weekend series in St. Louis turned into a horror show in a few different ways. Friday saw them lose the game after taking a lead into the eighth. Saturday saw their offense get completely held in check. Sunday saw the offense perform pretty well, but their pitching ended up having a bad day, as the Cardinals completed a sweep.
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/7/22
This road trip hasn’t gotten off to the greatest start — the Yankees blew a late lead in the first game and got shutout in the second. Combine that with the lackluster ending to the Mariners series, and you’ve got a quick little four-game losing streak. Frustrating as it’s been, the Yanks have no way out but forward and they’ll look to salvage the series here today to start heading in the right direction. They’ll also get their first look at their biggest deadline acquisition, Frankie Montas, so it should be an interesting one no matter what.
