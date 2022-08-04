Read on www.khou.com
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Food insecurity leads to 30% jump in demand at Houston Food Bank
HOUSTON — The largest food bank in the country is dealing with demand that’s up more than 30% from June 2021 to June 2022. Houston Food Bank services 18 Southeast Texas counties, but the problem is nationwide. The line of people ran down the block at a recent...
KHOU
How to make hundreds in extra cash by renting your yard to dogs
HOUSTON — If you like dogs and have a backyard, then here's a great new way to make money!. Sniffspot is one of the newest gig jobs for dog lovers that love furry friends and regular income. The app was founded by David Adams after he and his wife...
KHOU
Why could a short walk have a surprising health benefit?
HOUSTON — Why could a two-minute walk have a surprising effect on your health?. We all know that getting up and moving is good for your health, but a new study says it doesn’t take much to start seeing the benefits. The researchers looked at taking a walk...
White Linen Night returns to the Heights after two-year hiatus
HOUSTON — Party people were out on the street in full force Saturday as a popular block party returned to the Heights after a two-year hiatus. White Linen Night, which started in New Orleans as a way for artists and patrons to celebrate the city's creativity, finally returned for 2022.
Texans announce lower prices on fan-favorite menu items
HOUSTON — It could be another rough season for the Houston Texans, but that doesn't mean gameday should be a strain on your wallet!. The Texans announced they are lowering prices on the most ordered items by fans ahead of the 2022 season. "In a world of increasing costs,...
KHOU
Houston Mayor Turner beefs up security around mosques as officials look for car connected to 4 Muslim killings in New Mexico
HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said there will be more security around mosques in the city after a string of killings of Muslims in Albuquerque, NM. Authorities investigating whether the killings of four Muslim men are connected said that they need help finding a vehicle believed to be connected to the deaths.
Residents celebrating after NE Houston apartment complex brought back up to code
HOUSTON — It was a full circle moment for people living in deplorable conditions at a northeast Houston apartment complex. Residents at the Sterlingshire Apartments celebrated the apartment being back up to code thanks to the successful efforts of those who stepped in to fix things up. Back in...
KHOU
Picture Perfect: Moments of Zen around Houston and beyond
There's beauty all around the Houston area. So sit back, relax and enjoy these Moments of Zen.
Tax-free Weekend is here and this year's school supplies list includes a lesson on inflation
HOUSTON — Get ready for packed stores and parking lots. With the cost of everything going up, fighting the crowds that are shopping tax-free might be worth it this year. And most stores offer sales on top of no taxes. This year’s back-to-school shopping comes with a lesson in...
NASA updates Moon/Mars mission plans during media day at Johnson Space Center
HOUSTON, Texas — It's been 53 years since man first stepped on the Moon during the Apollo era. The world will soon watch another giant leap thanks to the Artemis mission. "And now to have another moment like that for my generation, I’m 34 years old," said German reporter Florian Mayer with ARD network. "It’s going to be incredible.”
KHOU
Houston Astros to host Uvalde Strong fundraiser at Minute Maid Park
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will welcome the community of Uvalde to Minute Maid Park for Uvalde Strong Day this Sunday. The Astros will be giving away thousands of tickets to the game to Uvalde residents. Along with giving away tickets, the team is bussing in 500 residents in on 10 buses from Uvalde for a unique gameday experience.
La Niña is expected to continue into fall. Here's the impact it will have across Houston
HOUSTON — La Niña may be staying with us for longer than anticipated — likely through the rest of summer, fall and potentially into early winter. So what does that mean for us as we head into the peak of hurricane season, which is Sept. 10?. For...
KHOU
Houston forecast: Lower rain chances tomorrow
Fantastic news--we're seeing rain this weekend! In fact, the best rain chance is Saturday so enjoy it.
Houston nurse charged with six counts of murder following fiery California wreck
LOS ANGELES — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people and an 8 1/2-month-old fetus was charged Monday with murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.
Traffic alert: Big freeway closure in downtown Houston this weekend
HOUSTON — Heads up! There's a big freeway closure happening in downtown Houston that you're going to want to avoid this weekend. All of the southbound lanes of the I-69/Eastex Freeway at I-45/North Freeway will be closed for construction starting at 9 p.m. Friday. The closure will last through...
KHOU
Houston woman accused in deadly California wreck appears in court
Nicole Linton appeared in court on Monday. She's accused of causing a wreck that killed multiple people last week.
Pedestrian struck at Westheimer intersection for the second time this week, police say
HOUSTON — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Westheimer Road early Tuesday morning. The incident happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Westheimer near Hillcroft Ave. Police said the pedestrian was walking outside of the crosswalk when a car traveling westbound hit...
'Bittersweet' | Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino restaurants to shut down after 45 years
HOUSTON — Three well-known Italian restaurants housed in a compound in the Montrose area will close their doors for good on Friday. After 45 years of service, Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants, which included Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino, decided to sell the property. The plot of land will...
'It’s very violating and scary': Woman's purse stolen while unloading groceries at sister's home in The Heights
HOUSTON, Texas — A Heights woman believes she and her sister were followed home from a shopping trip Saturday, only to have her sister’s purse stolen while they were unloading groceries. It’s something we’ve all done. “We just got a lot of groceries," the sister said.
Houston nurse accused in fiery California wreck that killed multiple people
LOS ANGELES — A Houston nurse is the woman accused of causing a horrific crash in the Los Angeles area on Thursday. Surveillance video captured a Mercedes-Benz speeding through the busy intersection of Slauson and La Brea Aves. before hitting several cars. At least five people were killed, including...
KHOU
