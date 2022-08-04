ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Why could a short walk have a surprising health benefit?

HOUSTON — Why could a two-minute walk have a surprising effect on your health?. We all know that getting up and moving is good for your health, but a new study says it doesn’t take much to start seeing the benefits. The researchers looked at taking a walk...
KHOU

White Linen Night returns to the Heights after two-year hiatus

HOUSTON — Party people were out on the street in full force Saturday as a popular block party returned to the Heights after a two-year hiatus. White Linen Night, which started in New Orleans as a way for artists and patrons to celebrate the city's creativity, finally returned for 2022.
KHOU

Texans announce lower prices on fan-favorite menu items

HOUSTON — It could be another rough season for the Houston Texans, but that doesn't mean gameday should be a strain on your wallet!. The Texans announced they are lowering prices on the most ordered items by fans ahead of the 2022 season. "In a world of increasing costs,...
KHOU

NASA updates Moon/Mars mission plans during media day at Johnson Space Center

HOUSTON, Texas — It's been 53 years since man first stepped on the Moon during the Apollo era. The world will soon watch another giant leap thanks to the Artemis mission. "And now to have another moment like that for my generation, I’m 34 years old," said German reporter Florian Mayer with ARD network. "It’s going to be incredible.”
KHOU

Houston Astros to host Uvalde Strong fundraiser at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will welcome the community of Uvalde to Minute Maid Park for Uvalde Strong Day this Sunday. The Astros will be giving away thousands of tickets to the game to Uvalde residents. Along with giving away tickets, the team is bussing in 500 residents in on 10 buses from Uvalde for a unique gameday experience.
KHOU

Houston nurse charged with six counts of murder following fiery California wreck

LOS ANGELES — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people and an 8 1/2-month-old fetus was charged Monday with murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.
KHOU

Houston nurse accused in fiery California wreck that killed multiple people

LOS ANGELES — A Houston nurse is the woman accused of causing a horrific crash in the Los Angeles area on Thursday. Surveillance video captured a Mercedes-Benz speeding through the busy intersection of Slauson and La Brea Aves. before hitting several cars. At least five people were killed, including...
