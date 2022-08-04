Khamzat Chimaev explains why Gilbert Burns will never be a UFC champion: “If you’re happy when you lost the fight, you will never be champ”

Read on www.bjpenn.com
BJJ legend Leandro Lo shot & killed in Brazil
Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Leandro Lo has died. Lo was shot and killed following a scuffle at a concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In the police report, officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo was listed as a suspect. The police report (via Combate) notes that Velozo took a bottle from Lo’s...
Jake Paul releases unedited footage of sparring session with Hasim Rahman Jr: “I always give you all the truth!”
Jake Paul has responded to Hasim Rahman Jr. leaking sparring footage by posting a clip of his own. Paul and Rahman were expected to fight this month inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The bout ended up being canceled and the claim from Paul’s team was that Rahman wasn’t going to be able to make the contracted weight.
Nate Diaz goes to bat for Mike Tyson after boxing legend claims Hulu streaming service “stole” his story
Nate Diaz is not a fan of how Hulu has handled business with the new Mike Tyson biopic. Tyson has made it clear that he does not support Hulu’s Mike, which is the streaming service’s take on the legendary boxer’s life story. Tyson has likened it to having his life rights stolen as he was never contacted by Hulu about the project.
UFC Vegas 59 Results: Mohammed Usman KO’s Zac Pauga (Video)
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 main card features the TUF heavyweight final between Mohammed Usman and Zac Pauga. Usman (8-2 MMA), the brother of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru, had his last pro-fight take place under the PFL banner where he suffered a technical submission loss to Brandon Sayles. That setback had snapped ‘The Motor’s’ four-fight winning streak.
UFC Vegas 59 Results: Geoff Neal KO’s Vicente Luque (Video)
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 event is co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring Vicente Luque taking on Geoff Neal. Luque (21-8-1 MMA) enters the contest looking to rebound after having his four-fight win streak snapped by Belal Muhammad back in April. Prior to that setback, ‘The Silent Assassin’ was coming off four straight stoppage wins, which included finishes of Michael Chiesa and Tyron Woodley.
Tyson Fury announces plans to end his retirement for a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora
Tyson Fury has announced plans to end his retirement for a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora. The 32-year-old Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) retired from boxing after heavy blows he received in his three fights against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber‘ Wilder. Speaking with the ‘Daily Star’,...
Jorge Masvidal responds to Gilbert Burns, reveals the fight “that makes the most sense” for his comeback
Jorge Masvidal has given his thoughts on a potential welterweight showdown with fellow contender Gilbert Burns. While he may have enjoyed an incredible year back in 2019, things haven’t quite gone to plan for Jorge Masvidal ever since then. ‘Gamebred’ has lost three straight fights, two to Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title and one to rival Colby Covington. Many have wondered whether or not he’s got what it takes to get back to the top of the 170-pound division, and most importantly, have wondered how motivated he is to do so.
Michael Chandler questions if Dustin Poirier still considers himself one of the best in world: “We all know what going after a fight against Nate Diaz means”
Michael Chandler has questioned whether or not Dustin Poirier still believes he’s one of the best fighters in the world. The introduction of Michael Chandler to the UFC family has certainly been entertaining. In addition to being in four incredibly fun fights with a 2-2 record, he’s also a real ‘company man’ who doesn’t shy away from any challenge that comes his way.
UFC champion Kamaru Usman explains why he tapped instead of being choked unconscious in his lone career MMA defeat
Kamaru Usman has explained why he tapped out instead of going unconscious in his only pro defeat in mixed martial arts. For many MMA fans across the globe, Kamaru Usman is the pound-for-pound best in the sport right now. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is the UFC welterweight champion and after successfully defending his belt five times, there are very few individuals who would dispute just how good he is.
Julianna Pena calls for trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes: “She doesn’t touch me next time”
Julianna Pena wants to share the Octagon with Amanda Nunes again. Back in Dec. 2021, Pena stunned the MMA world when she submitted Nunes to become the new UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion. Their rematch played out far differently with “The Lioness” dominating a tough but clearly outmatched Pena. Nunes won the fight via unanimous decision to get the 135-pound gold back.
Jon Jones applauds Glover Teixeira for being the only fighter to have kept “kicking ass” after fighting him: “I’ve always found this interesting”
Jon Jones has applauded Glover Teixeira as being his only opponent to continue thriving after fighting him. While he may not be ‘undefeated’ in the traditional sense as a result of a DQ loss and a no contest, Jon Jones is considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all-time – and the only one of the modern era, alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has technically never lost a fight.
Marlon Vera sends a strong message to UFC fighters complaining about pay: “Dana wasn’t born rich”
UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera has given his take on the fighter pay debate. Over the last few years, the debate around UFC athlete pay has skyrocketed. Thanks to figures such as Jake Paul, many have attacked the promotion for their lackluster pay. While many sporting leagues such as the NFL and NBA split profits between players and executives, the UFC is different.
Anthony Smith discusses his loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277: “He wasn’t as good as I expected him to be”
Anthony Smith suffered a critical loss at the hands of Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 on July 30. The former light heavyweight title challenger also endured a brutal injury in the form of a broken ankle. Smith, who burst on to the scene in 2018, has fought some of the...
Pros react after Jamahal Hill TKO’s Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 59
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 event was headlined by a key light heavyweight bout featuring Thiago Santos taking on Jamahal Hill. Santos (22-11 MMA), a former light heavyweight title challenger, had entered tonight’s headliner looking to rebound, this after suffering a decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev in his most recent effort back in March. ‘Marreta’ had gone just 1-4 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.
Sam Alvey reveals he suffered a broken jaw from the first punch he ate at UFC Vegas 59: “I’m likely getting my mouth wired shut”
Sam Alvey has revealed that he suffered a broken jaw “from the damn first punch” Michal Oleksiejczuk hit him with at UFC Vegas 59. Alvey (33-18-1 MMA) had entered last night’s contest sporting an eight-fight winless skid, his most previous effort resulting in a submission loss to Brendan Allen back in February. ‘Smile’n Sam’ had last tasted victory June of 2018, when he earned a split-decision victory over Gian Villante.
Sam Alvey issues statement following TKO loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Vegas 59
Sam Alvey has issued a statement following his TKO loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk at tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 event. Alvey (33-18-1 MMA) had entered the contest on an eight-fight winless skid, his most recent effort resulting in a submission loss to Brendan Allen. “Smile’n Sam’s” most recent win had come back in June of 2018, when he earned a split-decision victory over Gian Villante.
Dan Hooker explains why he called out Tony Ferguson for a fight at UFC 281: “A win for either one of us puts the other one right back in the mix”
Dan Hooker is explaining why he called out Tony Ferguson for a fight at UFC 281. Dan Hooker (21-12 MMA) has only one win in his last five fights. The latest loss coming this past March against Arnold Allen (18-1 MMA) in their featherweight bout. Tony Ferguson (25-7 MMA) has...
The UFC parts ways with three more fighters
The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The three fighters recently removed...
Toilet accident forces Christos Giagos to withdraw from UFC Paris
UFC lightweight Christos Giagos is officially out of his return at UFC Paris. ‘The Spartan’ has been out of action since his submission loss to Thiago Moises in June. The California-native was set to face Benoît Saint-Denis in France next month. The event is set to be the first UFC card in the country.
Jamahal Hill eyes future matchup with light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka: “I feel like I can take that fight”
Jamahal Hill feels he’s ready for a matchup with UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka. ‘Sweet Dreams’ is fresh off his knockout victory over Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 59. The win was his third in a row, with all coming the way of finish. Prior to his win on Saturday, Hill had secured knockouts of Johnny Walker and Jimmy Crute.
