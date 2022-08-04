ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Waynesboro police arrest Crozet man on several firearms charges

WAYNESBORO (WINA) – Waynesboro Police have arrested a Crozet man on several weapons charges. Police say they initially responded shortly after 11:30 Friday night to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Osage Lane… whic is the location of Moe’s Southwest Grill. Police don’t say if shots were fired inside or outside the building, but they started an investigation and identified 38-year old Hampton Lamar Smith of Crozet as the suspect.
WAYNESBORO, VA
City Police investigate 5th & Cherry shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police are investigating a Sunday evening shooting at the corner of 5th & Cherry. It happened around 6:30 last night, and police say one person was taken to UVa with non-life threatening injuries. A vehicle was hit and five shell casings were found at the scene.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

