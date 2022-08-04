WAYNESBORO (WINA) – Waynesboro Police have arrested a Crozet man on several weapons charges. Police say they initially responded shortly after 11:30 Friday night to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Osage Lane… whic is the location of Moe’s Southwest Grill. Police don’t say if shots were fired inside or outside the building, but they started an investigation and identified 38-year old Hampton Lamar Smith of Crozet as the suspect.

WAYNESBORO, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO