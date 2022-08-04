'Just leveling the playing field': 3 Washington breweries sue Oregon over distribution laws

Read on www.kgw.com
Drazan: Declare state of emergency for homeless crisis in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Republican candidate for governor, Christine Drazan, on Monday called for declaring a state of emergency on homelessness in Oregon as she seeks to distinguish herself in a three-way race. Drazan's unveiling of her state of emergency proposal was included in a campaign issue roadmap. Much...
ijpr.org
How freeway builders collided with Oregon’s growth management system
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone.
Person dies of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person died of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday, Aug. 7, a day when temperatures hit 100 degrees. This marks Multnomah County's eighth suspected heat-related death of the summer. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office said no other information about this person will be released...
Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why
BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 7, 2022
The 2022 wildfire season has fire crews battling blazes all across the Pacific Northwest. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the region as of Sunday, August 7, 2022.
Victims of Oregon’s historic wildfires face tough tradeoffs: To rebuild or leave?
After nearly two years of construction delays, price spikes and fights with her insurance company, Debbie Fawcett finally has a home again, one with a foundation instead of wheels. The 58-year-old school counselor had been living in an RV on her property just outside Gates since the Beachie Creek fire...
beachconnection.net
Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions
(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
Channel 6000
A look at Oregon’s struggling health care system
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon hospitals are facing a crisis — a lack of hospital beds. COVID-19 isn’t the only problem though. Oregon already had a low number of hospital beds, but with many health care workers leaving jobs for places with better pay, the health care system is struggling even more.
WWEEK
Where the Stories of an Oregon Coast Treasure Ship Got Started
Did you know that Astoria, founded by a fur trader named John Jacob Astor in 1811, is the oldest American settlement west of the Rockies? (Side note: Colonizers are, like, the least creative town namers.) Long before the uninspired fur trader John Astor rolled up to the breathtaking confluence of...
Oregon wildfires: Monitor fires burning in Oregon with this wildfire tracker
Oregon firefighters are battling wildfires around the central and southern parts of the state. As the wildfire season ramps up, The Oregonian/OregonLive has developed a map that lets users track information on each fire in the state and beyond. The map pulls updates from the National Interagency Fire Center, the...
ijpr.org
Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies
Beach towns up and down the West Coast have feral cats living near the waterfront. But animal lovers increasingly say the colonies aren’t good for cats or cat lovers. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by.
Oregon utility worker’s sharp hearing leads police to missing newborn
PORTLAND, Ore. — A newborn boy reported missing from a Portland area hospital earlier this week was located safe on Thursday, officials with the Oregon Department of Human Services confirmed. Kanon Zee went missing from the medical facility on Monday, along with his mother, Kara Zee, and father, Jonathan...
opb.org
Swamped by public outcry, Oregon withdraws controversial wildfire risk map
The Oregon Department of Forestry is hitting the reset button on its plans to finalize a map of wildfire risk on 1.8 million tax lots across Oregon. On Thursday, the agency announced it will withdraw the wildfire risk map released in June and cancel the notices to property owners placed in high or extreme fire risk categories.
ijpr.org
Meth has changed, and it’s sabotaging Oregon’s mental health system
Editor’s note: This is Part 1 of a two-part series about how — despite a windfall of new funding — the state has no plan to address the “new meth” that is overwhelming behavioral health providers and inflaming ongoing crises across the state. Every time...
KGW
A look back on Portland's historic Roseway Theater
The Roseway Theater in Northeast Portland was destroyed in a fire over the weekend. The cause is still under investigation.
Highway being renamed to honor Nisei WWII veterans
HOOD RIVER, Oregon — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in March of this year when lawmakers were considering the bill to dedicate Oregon Route 35. An Oregon highway will now be dedicated to Japanese Americans who fought in World War II. Oregon Route 35, which runs between...
Fish die in the thousands after wildfire near California-Oregon border
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. — A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said. The tribe said in a statement that the dead fish of all species were...
Clackamas County sends wrong voters' pamphlet to thousands
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Clackamas County Election's Office is facing another mix-up ahead of a special election on Aug. 23: The county sent the wrong voters' pamphlets to about 3,800 voters in Oregon City. Oregon City voters will be choosing a new mayor to serve out the term...
columbiagorgenews.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Oregon
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
riptidefish.com
Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – August 2022
August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.
