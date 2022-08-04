ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

'Just leveling the playing field': 3 Washington breweries sue Oregon over distribution laws

 5 days ago
Captain Obvious
5d ago

sounds like the cost of doing business that's all...state laws are different everywhere.

KGW

Drazan: Declare state of emergency for homeless crisis in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Republican candidate for governor, Christine Drazan, on Monday called for declaring a state of emergency on homelessness in Oregon as she seeks to distinguish herself in a three-way race. Drazan's unveiling of her state of emergency proposal was included in a campaign issue roadmap. Much...
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

How freeway builders collided with Oregon’s growth management system

OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Person dies of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person died of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday, Aug. 7, a day when temperatures hit 100 degrees. This marks Multnomah County's eighth suspected heat-related death of the summer. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office said no other information about this person will be released...
PORTLAND, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why

BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
BENTON CITY, WA
beachconnection.net

Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

A look at Oregon’s struggling health care system

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon hospitals are facing a crisis — a lack of hospital beds. COVID-19 isn’t the only problem though. Oregon already had a low number of hospital beds, but with many health care workers leaving jobs for places with better pay, the health care system is struggling even more.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Where the Stories of an Oregon Coast Treasure Ship Got Started

Did you know that Astoria, founded by a fur trader named John Jacob Astor in 1811, is the oldest American settlement west of the Rockies? (Side note: Colonizers are, like, the least creative town namers.) Long before the uninspired fur trader John Astor rolled up to the breathtaking confluence of...
ASTORIA, OR
ijpr.org

Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies

Beach towns up and down the West Coast have feral cats living near the waterfront. But animal lovers increasingly say the colonies aren’t good for cats or cat lovers. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by.
BROOKINGS, OR
opb.org

Swamped by public outcry, Oregon withdraws controversial wildfire risk map

The Oregon Department of Forestry is hitting the reset button on its plans to finalize a map of wildfire risk on 1.8 million tax lots across Oregon. On Thursday, the agency announced it will withdraw the wildfire risk map released in June and cancel the notices to property owners placed in high or extreme fire risk categories.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Highway being renamed to honor Nisei WWII veterans

HOOD RIVER, Oregon — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in March of this year when lawmakers were considering the bill to dedicate Oregon Route 35. An Oregon highway will now be dedicated to Japanese Americans who fought in World War II. Oregon Route 35, which runs between...
OREGON STATE
columbiagorgenews.com

Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Oregon

Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
riptidefish.com

Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – August 2022

August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.
SEATTLE, WA
