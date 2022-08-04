ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KHOU

70% of Texas teachers are thinking about quitting, TSTA survey shows

CYPRESS, Texas — Amid teacher shortages across the state, a new survey shows many of the current teachers are considering quitting the profession. The Texas State Teachers Association surveyed 688 teachers and reports that 70% are seriously considering quitting within the year. The survey blames low morale, political attacks, the pandemic and years of state neglect.
TEXAS STATE

