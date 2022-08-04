The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a 18 year old Webster man following a domestic dispute in the Town of Macedon. It is alleged that Scott F. Fitzgerald, of Shadowwood Ln entered a dwelling unlawfully on Alderman Rd and took a cellphone from within the residence. During the course of the incident, it is alleged that Fitzgerald caused damage to the victim’s cellphone, the victim’s vehicle, as well as a window of the residence.

MACEDON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO