Police: Steuben County Murder Victim Was Strangled
An autopsy has confirmed the woman murdered in her Steuben County apartment last Friday was strangled. Police allege that 29-year-old Brett Heffner used some type of cord or rope to kill Keli Collins inside of the 26-year-old’s Corning apartment. Corning Police said Collins was found unresponsive in her residence and all attempts to bring her back to life failed. She and Heffner lived in the same apartment complex and knew each other.
Penn Yan Man Arrested on Trespassing, Resisting Arrest Charges
A Penn Yan man faces a number of charges including trespassing and resisting arrest following an investigation into a series of 9-1-1 calls on Sunday morning. Police responded to the area of East Bluff Drive in Jerusalem to investigate a man going to several homes in the area and then refusing to leave. When deputies located Matthew Nowicki, he was having an argument with some of those residents. As he was being placed into custody, Nowicki allegedly resisted arrest.
Canandaigua Man Arrested on Trespass Warrant
A Canandaigua man was arrested on a warrant issued out of Canandaigua Town Court. Michael Phillips was taken into custody without incident on the trespass warrant at his residence on Park Avenue. Following his arraignment, Phillips was ordered to appear in Canandaigua Town Court at a later date. Get the...
Brooklyn Man Admits to Violent Felony Charges in Cayuga County
A Brooklyn man faces eight years in prison after pleading guilty in Cayuga County Court to armed violent felony charges of burglary and criminal possession of a weapon. Hassan Glenn admitted to being in possession of a loaded 9 mm handgun when entering an enclosed porch of a residence in the town of Mentz on March 2nd. Once inside, he stole a crossbow and a pair of snow pants. As he was fleeing from police, the 34-year-old threw the handgun near the Thruway. Officers also recovered methamphetamine.
Canandaigua Woman Accused of Illegally Receiving Housing Benefits
A Canandaigua woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing almost 72-HUNDRED dollars in Section 8 Housing Benefits she was not entitled to. Kanisha Morgan is accused of filing false SNAP applications with the Ontario County Department of Social Services. She was charged with grand larceny and offering a false instrument for filing.
Dundee Woman Accused of Trespassing
The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a 76-year-old Dundee woman. Marilyn Baker is accused of being on property that she had no right to be at. Baker was charged with trespassing and was released on an appearance ticket for Tyrone Town Court. Get the top stories...
Lyons Man Accused of Stealing an Electric Grill
A Lyons man was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office following the investigation into a larceny complaint. 36-year-old Audi Arliss is accused of taking an electric grill that did not belong to him and taking it apart, damaging it. Arliss was released on an appearance ticket for Lyons...
Geneva Police Seek Help in Identifying Suspect in Generator Theft
Geneva Police need your help in trying to identify the person who allegedly stole an almost 3-THOUSAND dollar generator from Harbor Freight Tools on Sunday. Officers say a black male (pictured above), with a distinct limp, walked out of the Hamilton Street store shortly at around 1:40 with a 7600-watt Predator generator. The suspect, described as being 5’10 with a thin build, fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers.
Divers find body in Canandaigua Lake
RUSHVILLE — Divers on Monday recovered a body of a man who jumped into Canandaigua Lake on Friday and never resurfaced. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said the body is identified as Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton, Queens County, who was visiting family in the Canandaigua area. Hobbs, who was not wearing a flotation device, was boating with a relative Friday when he entered the water, deputies said.
UPDATE: Body Recovered From Canandaigua Lake
The body of a 61-year-old Queens County, New York man was recovered by State Police divers in Canandaigua Lake Monday. Kirk Hobbs, of Laurelton, was visiting family in the Canandaigua area and was boating with his brother Friday when he jumped into the lake and went under without resurfacing. His body was recovered in approximately 170 feet of water at around 1 Monday afternoon.
Scottsville home deemed unlivable after truck drives through
Fire officials deemed 15 Rochester Street uninhabitable until it can be evaluated further.
Lyons Woman Accused of Criminal Contempt Following MVA
The investigation into a property damage accident Sunday night in Wayne County led to the arrest of a 24-year-old Lyons woman. Diemond Wynn was charged with criminal contempt and aggravated family offense after she was allegedly found to be a passenger in the car with someone who had a full stay-away order of protection in place.
Wayne County Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident
A Wayne County man was killed Sunday night when he lost control of his motorcycle on State Route 88 in the Town of Arcadia. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies say 38-year-old Derick Haak of Ontario lost control and left the highway, striking a ditch, a parked car, a mailbox, and a tree. Haak was pronounced dead at the scene.
Webster Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a 18 year old Webster man following a domestic dispute in the Town of Macedon. It is alleged that Scott F. Fitzgerald, of Shadowwood Ln entered a dwelling unlawfully on Alderman Rd and took a cellphone from within the residence. During the course of the incident, it is alleged that Fitzgerald caused damage to the victim’s cellphone, the victim’s vehicle, as well as a window of the residence.
Ithaca Man Charged With DWI After Striking Building With His Car
An Ithaca man was charged with drunken driving after crashing his car into a building in the 200 block of East Green Street in the city. Ernest Grant was also charged with resisting arrest and multiple vehicle and traffic violations. Police say damage to the building was reported to be...
1 dead, 1 injured in Wayne County motorcycle crash
ARCADIA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle collision that occurred in the Town of Arcadia, which resulted in one fatality and one injured on Sunday. Derick Haak, 38, of Ridge Road Ontario, was operating a motorcycle northbound on State Route 88 near...
Cayuga County Man Sentenced to Prison for Accident That Killed Weedsport Grandfather
The man responsible for a car crash that killed a Weedsport man in February 2021 was sentenced to four-to-12 years in state prison Monday. 25-year-old Tristan Hope admitted this spring that he got behind the wheel of a car after ingesting heroin laced with fentanyl. The Throop man also said he had taken his eyes off the road for a significant period of time prior to striking a truck head-on driven by 52-year-old Michael Maltese on State Route 31 in Mentz.
Body of man who disappeared while swimming pulled from Canandaigua Lake
Ontario County, N.Y. — The body of a man who disappeared while swimming Friday in Canandaigua Lake has been found. Kirk Hobbs, 61, of Laurelton, N.Y. was visiting family in the area and boating with a relative Friday when he entered the lake from the boat and went under water without resurfacing, according to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office.
Cayuta Man Arrested on Criminal Contempt Charge
A 37-year-old Cayuta man was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s office on a criminal contempt charge. Richard Madorsky, Junior, is accused of violating a court order that directs him to stay away from the home of a female. Madorsky was being held for arraignment in Schuyler County CAP...
Seneca Falls Dog Owner Ticketed for Town Code Violations
A dog owner in Seneca Falls was arrested by Seneca Falls Police for two local law violations. On June 25th, police responded to a complaint of an aggressive dog running loose on Ovid Street. Jason Hopf was determined to be the owner and was charged with one count of a dog at large and one count of prohibited acts, both of which are town code violations.
