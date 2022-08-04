ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Weather permitting beginning at approximately 7:00 AM on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, water will be off in the following areas to repair a water main:. 1st Ave NW from Main Street to North 2nd Street. And. North 1st Street from 1st Ave NW to 3rd Ave NW.

