Storybook Land hours for August & September
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Please note the following hours of operation at Wylie Park for August and September. Brown County Fair Week: (Gift Shop, Concession Stands and Rides) August 15 – August 21 (Monday – Sunday): Hours of Operation – 10:00 am – 7:00 pm. Campground: Hours...
Water to be turned off on North 1st Street & 1st Avenue
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Weather permitting beginning at approximately 7:00 AM on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, water will be off in the following areas to repair a water main:. 1st Ave NW from Main Street to North 2nd Street. And. North 1st Street from 1st Ave NW to 3rd Ave NW.
