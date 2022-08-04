ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Avengers: Secret Wars release date, cast, plot, and more

By Lauren Milici
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

Avengers: Secret Wars, the newly announced sixth Avengers movie, will bring Marvel Phase 6 – and the Multiverse Saga – to a close. Kevin Feige announced the movie at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 alongside Avengers: The Kang Dynasty , the two movies both set to reach cinemas in 2025.

While we're still some way off from Avengers: Secret Wars being released, we know that this will be one huge crossover event. In the comics, Secret Wars was a 12-issue event that first debuted in 1984 and was reworked again in 2015. The story sees the most powerful Marvel superheroes face off against the most powerful villains in an epic fight that takes place on a planet called Battleworld. While we don't know how much will be based on the comic book arc, we can still expect an epic film. Scroll on down to see everything we know so far about Avengers: Secret Wars.

Avengers: Secret Wars release date

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Fubu_0h4X5X8j00

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Feige confirmed at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con Marvel panel that Avengers: Secret Wars will be released on November 8, 2025 . This means we'll be getting not one, but two new Avengers movies in the same year with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty set to premiere just six months earlier on May 5.

"When we were doing Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3, there were [fewer] projects over more years," Feige previously explained of the six-year gap between Avengers: Endgame and the next Avengers movie. "They were smaller projects and individual character stories, and it felt appropriate at that point, that after every two or three years that it took for a phase, we would do an Avengers film."

The Marvel boss also suggested that the larger output from Marvel, including the MCU shows on Disney Plus , lessens the need for a new Avengers film every year – which makes sense given that Avengers members Hawkeye and Wanda, as well as the Avengers-adjacent Loki, were given their own solo show. Each Disney Plus show has set up lore and canon that becomes an official part of the MCU and makes its way into the larger film projects.

Avengers: Secret Wars director

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F7SRq_0h4X5X8j00

(Image credit: Getty)

While Shang-Chi 's Deston Daniel Crettin is directing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, it's been reported that Marvel is looking for a different director for Avengers: Secret Wars. The move marks a change for the Marvel universe: the first two Avengers movies were both directed by Joss Whedon, while Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame were helmed by the Russo brothers.

Speaking of the Russos, they've long said they would want to bring Secret Wars to the screen. However, in an interview with MTV , the brothers confirmed that they have not yet had discussions with Marvel about taking on the project. "We haven't had conversations with those guys about anything that they're up to because we've been intensely busy with our own schedule," Joe Russo said. The duo's currently expanding The Gray Man universe for Netflix, which will likely take up the majority of their time. We'll update this section when a director is announced.

Avengers: Secret Wars cast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43nCxp_0h4X5X8j00

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

With Avengers: Secret Wars being so far off, there's no word on who to expect in the cast. However, the 2015 Secret Wars comics that the movie looks set to be heavily based on featured Thor, both Miles Morales and Peter Parker, Wolverine, Captain America, She-Hulk, the Fantastic Four, and so many more. The Beyonder, The Lizard, Magneto, Doctor Doom (in his most powerful form as God Emperor Doom), Molecule Man, and Kang the Conqueror were also big-time villains in the Secret Wars storyline.

Considering Jonathan Majors' Kang will be the main antagonist in Kang Dynasty, we should likely expect him in the immediate sequel. Doctor Doom, The Beyonder, and Molecule man serve as the main three who seek destruction – but it's possible that the storyline will change in order to feature Kang as the ultimate supervillain who condemns the heroes to an eternal fight.

It's also possible, that, because all realities are now possible within the Multiverse, we may see the return of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Chris Evans as Captain America, though either actor coming back feels like quite a stretch. We can probably presume, though, that Superheroes with solo projects in Phases 4 through 6 – such as Shang-Chi, Doctor Strange, Thor, Moon Knight , Ms. Marvel , and Fantastic Four – will show up to try and save Earth.

Avengers: Secret Wars plot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CB6Im_0h4X5X8j00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

There have been two prominent Secret Wars storylines in Marvel comics, the first of which launched in 1984 as part of a collaboration between the comic book-maker and toy manufacturer Mattel, the intention being that they would launch a line of toys alongside a huge crossover event in the comics. The first Secret Wars is therefore considered the first ever official Marvel crossover event with the 12-issue series billed as the ultimate showdown between the most powerful heroes and villains in the Marvel Universe.

The story sees a villain called The Beyonder send our heroes to a planet known as Battleworld, in which they are trapped and locked into (seemingly) eternal battle with other villains. Many heroes' storylines are drastically altered, including Spider-Man, who receives his famous all-black costume that ends up being a living alien symbiote – which attempts to take over Peter's mind before attaching itself to Eddie Brock and becoming Venom.

While the original Secret Wars is a much-loved, the MCU seems set to be more akin to the 2015 comic book run that saw the destruction of the Prime Marvel Universe (Earth-616) as we know it. Essentially, The Beyonders – there are many of them – are trying to collapse the Multiverse through Incursions, which is when universes collide and become unstable. The Beyonders are doing this all by using Molecule Man, the only person who exists in basically the exact same context and identity in every world. He's essentially a failsafe whose powers can be activated by the Beyonders, destroying that universe.

However, the Beyonders are foiled by Doctor Doom. However, being a dastardly villain, Doom then reconstructs Battleworld using elements of different universes. Many heroes were drastically changed in the process, though the Avengers eventually come out on top and defeat Doom, who is known as God Emperor Doom. You can read much more about the Secret Wars comics here .

We've already seen the groundwork for this story being laid out. In Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Strange of Earth-838 causes an incursion, destroying his universe and another. The Multiverse itself has now been well-established thanks to the Doctor Strange sequel and Spider-Man: No Way Home , which featured multiple Peter Parkers.

That's everything we know so far about Avengers: Secret Wars, For much more on the MCU, be sure to check out our full breakdown of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows coming soon.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla

Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘John Wick 4′: Keanu Reeves’ Beloved Assassin Is Back in Action-Packed New Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin is back to add more baddies to his body count in the new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered Friday at Comic-Con after the actor himself made a surprise appearance to unveil the footage. The trailer is packed with more of the highly stylized violence that has made the franchise a box office hit, as well as introduces fans to some of the new cast members joining the Wick saga, including Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen; singer Rina Sawayama, making her acting debut in the film,...
MOVIES
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joss Whedon
Person
Kevin Feige
epicstream.com

Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Return Confirmed

There's no denying that Elizabeth Olsen is one of Hollywood's hottest stars right now thanks to her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness painted her character Wanda Maximoff as the villain, even teasing her demise at the end of the film, a lot of folks are still under the impression that we'll see more of the Scarlet Witch.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secret Wars#Marvel Universe#Marvel Phase 6
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

This Flopped John Travolta Movie Is Now In Netflix’s Top 10

One of John Travolta’s flopped movies with a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes is now on Netflix’s Top 10 list. The film called Trading Paint came out in 2019 and while also showcasing a 0% critic score, it also has a 31% audience score. The movie focused on Travolta’s character, Sam, who often races with his son Cam, but then Cam joins the team of one of Sam’s rivals. This prompts Sam to come out of retirement to return to racing.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
purewow.com

Margot Robbie Becomes the Highest-Paid Actress with Impressive ‘Barbie’ Salary

We've been buzzing about the new Greta Gerwig movie, Barbie, for months. Ever since those initial photos from the set were released, anxious fans have been trying to figure out what exactly this movie will be about (and they've even been dressing like the iconic Mattel doll in the meantime). Now, there's a new reason that Barbie is grabbing headlines, because it just made Margot Robbie the highest-paid actress in Hollywood.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Lucy Liu Didn’t Even Realize ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Cameron Diaz Had Retired for Eight Years

Cameron Diaz may be officially un-retired with a new Netflix film in the works, but her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu had no idea she had even left Hollywood. Diaz announced her retirement in 2018 with her last film role to date being 2014’s “Annie.” The “Holiday” alum formerly appeared alongside Liu in 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer

Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Wakanda Forever plot leak reveals Marvel’s new Black Panther

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the only MCU movie left this year, and it’ll be the final film in Phase 4. The revelation came at Comic-Con this past Saturday, when Marvel revealed its roadmap through the end of 2025, a year that will give us two Avengers movies. Marvel also released the first emotional Wakanda Forever trailer without disclosing who will take up the Black Panther mantle in the sequel.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'

For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

26K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy