UVa football Meet the Team Day Sunday
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – This coming Sunday is your chance to meet new Head Coach Tony Elliott as UVa football’s announces their Meet the Team Day… presented by UVa Orthopedics. The event is free to the public and starts at 4pm at Scott Stadium. The event entry is through the West Gates, which open at 3:45, then Coach Elliott and the team will be available for autographs starting at 4… and fans can pick up copies of the 2022 team poster.
Rashaad Pitts named new Charlottesville High School principal starting August 15
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville High School has a new principal come August 15. City schools superintendent Dr. Royal Gurley is bringing Rashaad Pitt from Richmond city schools to become principal at CHS. Mr. Pitt is coming to Charlottesville after his most recent position as assistant principal at the capital city’s George Wythe High School.
Steve Layman
The Director of the Charlottesville Band joined the program to discuss their FREE Centennial Celebration at the Ting Pavilion on August 16th. The CEO of the UVA Medical Center joined the program to provide the latest update on COVID, important leadership additions to the hospital that will benefit you and our community and a milestone in their new program to hire and train community members interested in a career in Health Care who don’t have previous experience.
Waynesboro police arrest Crozet man on several firearms charges
WAYNESBORO (WINA) – Waynesboro Police have arrested a Crozet man on several weapons charges. Police say they initially responded shortly after 11:30 Friday night to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Osage Lane… whic is the location of Moe’s Southwest Grill. Police don’t say if shots were fired inside or outside the building, but they started an investigation and identified 38-year old Hampton Lamar Smith of Crozet as the suspect.
City Police investigate 5th & Cherry shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police are investigating a Sunday evening shooting at the corner of 5th & Cherry. It happened around 6:30 last night, and police say one person was taken to UVa with non-life threatening injuries. A vehicle was hit and five shell casings were found at the scene.
