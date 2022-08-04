CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – This coming Sunday is your chance to meet new Head Coach Tony Elliott as UVa football’s announces their Meet the Team Day… presented by UVa Orthopedics. The event is free to the public and starts at 4pm at Scott Stadium. The event entry is through the West Gates, which open at 3:45, then Coach Elliott and the team will be available for autographs starting at 4… and fans can pick up copies of the 2022 team poster.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO