Prosecution rests in deadly NH motorcycle crash trial

COVENTRY, Vt. — Vermont State Police are searching for a missing puppy that was reported stolen along with two others last month. On Monday, state troopers were called to investigate the theft of three puppies from a home on Nebelski Road in Coventry. The owners, Daniel Rich, 48, and Jennifer Rhodes, 52, said that three of their 6-week-old puppies were stolen from an outdoor enclosure on July 25.

7 DAYS AGO