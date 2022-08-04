Prosecution rests in deadly NH motorcycle crash trial

Read on www.boston.com
Related
Massachusetts couple seriously injured in ATV rollover crash in New Hampshire
BERLIN, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple was seriously injured when the ATV they were riding flipped over at a state park in New Hampshire. Emergency crews responding to a report of an ATV crash in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin on Friday afternoon found Robert and Melissa Totaro, both 41, of Auburn, suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the New Hampshire Fish Game Law Enforcement Division.
Farmington man found in ditch following fatal motorcycle crash
READFIELD, Maine — A Farmington man died Saturday night after being found in a ditch in Readfield with his crashed motorcycle nearby. The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as Richard L. Goucher, 63, of Farmington. A preliminary investigation showed his motorcycle failed to make a corner and went off the road, according to the sheriff's office.
WGME
Maine man accused of killing stepson
MEXICO (WGME) -- Police charged a man with murder after he allegedly killed his stepson in western Maine. Police responded to 32 Intervale Avenue in the Oxford County town of Mexico just before 1 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting in the home. Inside, police say they...
WMTW
Maine State Police announce arrest in connection with Mexico man’s death
MEXICO, Maine — Maine State Police announced Sunday an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Mexico. The agency said around 1 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a home on Intervale Avenue for a reported shooting. State police say responding officers from Mexico and Rumford found Nicholas...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Crash leaves motorcycle embedded in car windshield
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A teen is fighting for his life, after a driver slammed into his motorcycle, throwing him into the air. It happened just before 4 p.m. on Route 16 in Barton Friday afternoon. Police say an 82-year-old woman was trying to take a left hand turn, didn’t...
newportdispatch.com
Barton man seriously injured during motorcycle crash
BARTON — A 19-year-old man from Barton was seriously injured during a motorcycle crash yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on Church Street in Barton at around 3:55 p.m. Police identified the drivers as Mary King, 82, of Barton, and Dominick Brown, 19, of Barton. According to the report,...
Woman dies after lightning strikes New Hampshire home, sparks fire
SANDWICH, N.H. — A woman died after lightning struck her New Hampshire home and sparked a fire late Thursday night, officials announced Friday. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Bennett Street in Sandwich found a home fully engulfed in flames, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Sandwich Fire Chief Ted Call, and Sandwich Police Chief Shawn Varney said in a joint news release.
WMTW
Mother and child suffer serious injuries in head-on crash in Standish
STANDISH, Maine — Police say a 32-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries and her 2-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash with a dump truck on Route 133 in Standish. Rebecca McVety of Standish was operating a 2004 Volvo and collided with a fully loaded Leavitt Earthworks tri-axle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Driver clocked going 161 mph on I-93 in NH
WOODSTOCK, N.H. — A man was arrested after a state trooper clocked him going more than twice the speed limit on I-93 in New Hampshire, police said. Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, of Danbury, Conn., was behind the wheel of an orange sports car that sped past a New Hampshire state trooper at 161 mph, according to State Police.
mynbc5.com
Puppies stolen from Vermont home, 1 still missing
COVENTRY, Vt. — Vermont State Police are searching for a missing puppy that was reported stolen along with two others last month. On Monday, state troopers were called to investigate the theft of three puppies from a home on Nebelski Road in Coventry. The owners, Daniel Rich, 48, and Jennifer Rhodes, 52, said that three of their 6-week-old puppies were stolen from an outdoor enclosure on July 25.
Comments / 0