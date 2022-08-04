Hillcrest Academy Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 Academic Year – #7 Ravens Help Lead Mid-Prairie Soccer

The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach program has invited Southeast Iowa Farmers and farm businesses to the opening of their newest Research and Learning Center building in Crawfordsville. This event will be in conjunction with the 35th-anniversary celebration for the Southeast Research Farm, with a complimentary hamburger lunch at noon by the Washington County Cattlemen. Following the lunch will be the ribbon-cutting ceremony and the open house with some special guests from Iowa State University, including President Wendy Wintersteen.

