Hillcrest Academy Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 Academic Year – #7 Ravens Help Lead Mid-Prairie Soccer

Read on www.kciiradio.com
Related
kciiradio.com
Area Schools Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 Academic Year – #4 WACO and WMU Boys Basketball Take Leap Forward
We are down to number four on our top 10 countdown of the best sports stories from the 2021-22 academic year. This countdown we highlight area schools of Columbus Community, Highland, Lone Tree, Winfield-Mt. Union, WACO, Sigourney, and Keota. The fourth best story takes us to the hardwood with a pair of Southeast Iowa Super Conference boys’ basketball teams making huge strides last winter.
kciiradio.com
Washington Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 Academic Year – #4 Demon XC Sweep SEC Crown
Washington’s top 10 countdown of the best sports stories from the 2021-22 academic year continues today with number four on our list. The fourth best story takes us to a cross country course in Burlington when the Demon teams made history sweeping the Southeast Conference titles. On October 15th...
kciiradio.com
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Rebecca Vittetoe
Field Agronomist of the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Washington County Rebecca Vittetoe discusses the upcoming Women in Agriculture Farm Crawl scheduled for August 27. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
kciiradio.com
Repairs to Railroad Crossing Close Iowa 70 in Columbus Junction on Tuesday
According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, repairs at the Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing of Iowa 70 in Columbus Junction will require closing the roadway to traffic for one day starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, weather permitting. Motorists will be directed to use an official off-site detour....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kciiradio.com
Crooked Creek Days Wrap Up
The City of Winfield wrapped up Crooked Creek Days 2022 on Sunday. It was a weekend filled with fun activities for the whole community. Activities at the event included; a golf tournament for teens, a family friendly dance, pancake breakfast, Crooked Creek 5k Fun run, the Bill Riley Talent Show, a puzzle escape room, a parade, and car show.
kciiradio.com
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Staff of the Lone Tree Historical Museum
Lone Tree Historical Museum Staff invite you to tour their facility. President Sid Mills, Treasurer Andrea Brenneman and Former Treasurer Janet Vincent share what you will see at the museum.
kciiradio.com
Fair Queen Eager to Represent Washington County at State Fair Competition
Katie Leichty of Wayland was named Washington County Fair Queen at the Washington County Fair in July. PBS Iowa will live stream the Iowa State Fair queen competition on August 13th, and highlights of the event will be shown on the 14th. Leichty spoke with KCII about what it means for her to represent Washington County.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Isabella Santoro
On today’s program, I’m speaking with Isabella Santoro about her involvement in Washington winning the 2022 #IowansUnite CommUNITY Contest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kciiradio.com
Highland Board Meets Monday in Regular Session
The Highland School board will focus on several action items when they meet in regular session Monday. Highlights include discussion of a possible Washington County Riverboat Foundation Grant, an agreement with Iowa Family Counseling, work on the disposable bus and bid process, elementary playground project, policy readings and reports from administration. The board will meet at 5p.m. in the High School Board Room.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Mayor Jaron Rosien
On today’s program, I’m speaking with Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien about what it took to develop Washington’s Wellness Park into the award-winning park it is today.
kciiradio.com
Delores Honts
Visitation for 91-year-old Delores Honts of Winfield will be held on Thursday, August 11th from 12:30-2 p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Winfield. Immediately following the visitation, funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Winfield-Scott Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Sunrise Terrace activity fund or the Winfield Historical Society.
kciiradio.com
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Announced for Washington County Research and Learning Center
The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach program has invited Southeast Iowa Farmers and farm businesses to the opening of their newest Research and Learning Center building in Crawfordsville. This event will be in conjunction with the 35th-anniversary celebration for the Southeast Research Farm, with a complimentary hamburger lunch at noon by the Washington County Cattlemen. Following the lunch will be the ribbon-cutting ceremony and the open house with some special guests from Iowa State University, including President Wendy Wintersteen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kciiradio.com
Delilah Edith Anderson
A celebration of life for 94-year-old Delilah Edith Anderson will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 11 at the Kalona United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 10, from 4-7 p.m. at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. The service will be livestreamed to the Beatty-Peterseim Facebook and YouTube page. Graveside service will be held at Northwood Cemetery, Grygla, MN, at a later date. A memorial fund has been established for the Kalona Methodist Church, Washington County Hospice and Pleasantview Nursing Home.
kciiradio.com
Lone Tree Native Assumes Command of USS John P. Murtha
Command of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) is now in the hands of Lone Tree native Capt. Doug Langenberg. A quote from Langenberg states,“It is an honor and privilege to serve alongside the heroes of this great warship,” “I am truly excited and looking forward to bringing together the team of John P. Murtha and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit.”
kciiradio.com
Access Energy Cooperative Members Celebrate
Access Energy Cooperative recently welcomed back members to their annual meeting of members at McMillan Park in Mount Pleasant, after two years of the event being held online. Highlights of the event included a performance by the band “The Boys”, meal served by Mount Pleasant Hy-Vee, and homemade ice cream from Hinterland Dairy of Donnellson.
kciiradio.com
Possible Felony Drug Charges for Riverside Resident
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office cited twenty-nine-year-old Dakota Michael Stocker of Riverside during a traffic stop on Larch Ave & 110th St in Kalona on Sunday, August 7th. The initial charge against Stocker was for expired registration, but during the traffic stop, drug paraphilia and a possible controlled substance were found in Stocker’s possession.
Comments / 0