Taliban denies knowledge of al-Zawahiri's presence in Kabul, with some members blaming its Haqqani faction

Daily Beast
Did U.S. Chop Up al Qaeda Boss With Terrifying Top Secret Spinning Blades?
When Ayman al-Zawahiri, the post-Osama bin Laden leader of al Qaeda, was obliterated on the balcony of a pink house in a posh-for-Kabul district in the Afghan capital, neighbors heard a bang but did not see signs of an explosion. A neighbor who lives nearby told Reuters that she heard...
The six-blade 'Ninja missile' used to mince terrorists: CIA deployed two R9X Hellfires to shred Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - just one month after they were used to wipe out ISIS leader in Syria
Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
Al Qaeda expert has theory on why al-Zawahiri was killed
The US successfully targeted al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The US government has not yet confirmed his death. CNN’s National Security Analyst Peter Bergen has more.
Iran Leader Plans NYC Trip After Regime Threat To Turn City 'Into Ruins'
The National Council of Resistance of Iran told Newsweek the State Department should refuse a visa for President Ebrahim Raisi.
Washington Examiner
‘Alarm’ in Russia grows over U.S.-provided weapons to Ukraine
Russia's war in Ukraine is entering its sixth month amid signs Moscow is still far off from its main goals. Over the last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said publicly that his country's goal is to ensure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is removed from power, per the Associated Press. Moscow's territorial goals have also expanded to include more swaths of Ukraine. Both objectives were originally expected to happen within days following the Russian military's initial invasion.
Daily Beast
U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run
SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular. For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.
Video Shows Russia Failing To Shoot Down U.S. HIMARS Missiles, Ukraine Says
The impact of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System or HIMARS on Kyiv's forces continues to be felt in Ukraine after missiles fired from the United States-supplied weapons evaded Russian air defense, according to a Ukrainian official. A video tweeted by Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's internal affairs...
Brittney Griner Sentenced To 1 Year In Russian Prison Over Less Than 1 Gram Of Hashish Oil
On Thursday, A Russian court sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in a penal colony after finding her guilty of bringing illegal drugs into Russia. We should all be angry. Injustice is injustice no matter what country it happens in and nine years of a small amount of cannabis oil is unjust. According […]
BBC
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions
The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
Female Kurdish commander who ‘saved American lives’ killed by Turkish drone strike
A renowned female commander of the Kurdish opposition forces in Syria, credited by the U.S. military with saving American lives in the battle against ISIS, has been killed by a Turkish drone strike, according to two defense officials. Salwa Yusuk, a deputy commander of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF),...
Go inside the place this farmer says even the Ukrainian military fears
Ivan Mishchenko is one of many farmers in Ukraine facing financial ruin after his farm was destroyed by Russian shelling. Despite the devastation and dangers of working on his field littered with landmines he vows to stay in the country to rebuild his business.
As Ukraine 'blacklists' some Americans, one journalist wonders if Zelenskyy watches 'Morning Joe'
The Ukrainian government "blacklisted" several Americans as "pro-Russian" propagandists, including one journalist who quipped that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy somehow had time to watch Joe Scarborough's, "Morning Joe" program. The Ukrainian "Center for Countering Disinformation" was reportedly established in 2021 under Zelenskyy and aims to counter "destructive disinformation." Sen. Rand Paul,...
Mom of Russian soldier killed in Ukraine says the army repeatedly told her he was alive and she only found out on social media
A Russian mother said she learned her son had died from a message on social media. She said Russian authorities had repeatedly contacted her, telling her that her son was fine. She said she struggled to get answers as she tried to contact the military.
The Kremlin Sends Warning Following Brittney Griner Swap News
The Biden administration revealed that it has offered Russia a deal in exchange for Brittney Griner's release. Russia is not pleased with the United States publicizing the negotiation process. Per an Associated Press report, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov insisted that no agreement has been made and said prisoner swaps are...
Vladimir Putin had doctors rush to his bedside after complaining of ‘severe nausea’, report says
Vladimir Putin’s doctors were rushed to his bedside during the weekend after he complained of “severe nausea” in a late-night health scare, a report claimed. The 69-year-old Russian president required “urgent medical care” which forced his paramedic team to call additional doctors for a medical emergency lasting about three hours, the hugely popular Russian Telegram channel General SVR claimed.
Expert on civil wars says the US is heading toward insurgency — the 21st-century version of civil war
An expert on political violence warned the US could be headed toward a modern-day civil war. Barbara F. Walter told The Washington Post the US is displaying predictive behaviors for conflict. She said the US is poised for an insurgency, which is more decentralized. An expert in political violence says...
Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes conspiracy theory on Al Qaeda leader's death: "Is there proof?"
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., used her congressional Twitter account to claim that Democrats engaged in a conspiracy to claim terrorist mastermind Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed to boost their midterm fortunes.
Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike
The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine
A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
