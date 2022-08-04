Taliban denies knowledge of al-Zawahiri's presence in Kabul, with some members blaming its Haqqani faction

Russia's war in Ukraine is entering its sixth month amid signs Moscow is still far off from its main goals. Over the last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said publicly that his country's goal is to ensure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is removed from power, per the Associated Press. Moscow's territorial goals have also expanded to include more swaths of Ukraine. Both objectives were originally expected to happen within days following the Russian military's initial invasion.

MILITARY ・ 15 DAYS AGO