New Jersey school bus aide accused of assaulting 9-year-old boy

Read on www.foxnews.com
Related
New Mexico driver arrested in death of passenger after driving into floodwater
A Guadalupita man has been arrested for driving a pickup truck into floodwaters in Mora, allegedly leading to the death of his passenger, authorities said Tuesday. New Mexico State Police said 30-year-old John Vasquez has been booked into the San Miguel County jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and fleeing an accident with knowledge of death or great bodily harm.
California police officer shot to death in gym parking lot
An off-duty Southern California police officer was shot to death in a parking lot near a gym, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 3:25 p.m. Monday in the city of Downey and the victim died at the scene, a Downey police statement said. "Detectives were able to identify the victim...
Texas father arrested for allegedly leaving 5 kids in sweltering hot car without air conditioning
A father has been arrested in Texas after allegedly leaving five children in a sweltering hot car. Jose Leal, 29, was booked into Tarrant County Jail on five counts of abandonment/ endangerment of a child, FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported. Fort Worth officers responded to Littlejohn Avenue at approximately 8...
West Virginia 14-year-old fatally shoots domestic abuser
A 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident, West Virginia State Police said. The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay, police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find the adult dead on the porch of the home, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky man accused of killing 3 police officers has pleaded not guilty to 20 charges
A Kentucky man accused of killing three officers in an ambush while police were serving a protective order has pleaded not guilty to 20 charges. Lance Storz, 49, appeared in Floyd Circuit Court on Monday to answer the charges, news outlets reported. Storz will continue to be held without bond and cannot have any contact with the victims or their families, the judge said.
New Hampshire jury deliberations begin for truck driver accused of killing 7 people
Jury deliberations in the New Hampshire trial of a truck driver charged with killing seven motorcyclists began Tuesday after closing statements raised questions about who was more "all over the place": the trucker accused of swerving back and forth across the road or the eyewitnesses accused of contradicting each other.
Woman accused of attacking 'queer' couple in Texas faces hate crime charges
A Texas woman faces a hate crime charge after allegedly attacking a ‘queer’ couple earlier this year. Evan Berryhill-Jewell was arrested on assault charges Monday, San Angelo police told The Advocate, according to New York Daily News. Berryhill-Jewell is the owner of Texas Angels Boutique, which is listed online as a women's clothing store.
Nebraska mother, daughter facing charges over allegedly performing illegal abortion, burying fetus
A mother and daughter from Norfolk, Nebraska, are facing felony charges for an alleged illegal abortion and subsequent burial of a fetus. Prosecutors say Jessica Burgess, 41, helped her daughter Celeste Burgess with an abortion earlier this year when medical records indicated she was more than 23 weeks pregnant – beyond the period during which the practice is legal. Celeste was 17 at the time, but is being tried as an adult.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Dakota woman sentenced to life in prison for death of foster child
A North Dakota woman has been sentenced to life in a federal prison for fatally abusing her 5-year-old foster child. Tammy Longie, of Tokio, earlier pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, child abuse and neglect in the May 2020 death of Raven Thompson. His body was found the basement of Longie's home on the Spirit Lake Indian Reservation.
West Virginia man dead on vacation with family after offering to give stranger a ride
A West Virginia man was killed while on vacation with his family after he offered to give a stranger a ride home, his family says. Josh Wilson, 40, was driving back to his hotel with his wife and son when he stopped at a gas station in Myrtle Beach, SC. While filling up, a man approached and asked for a ride. Josh agreed to pick him up after he'd dropped off his family at the hotel.
Rhode Island police leap onto Block Island ferry to break up brawl, video shows
A dramatic video has surfaced showing police in Rhode Island leaping on board a moving ferry to reportedly break up a fight. The incident happened Monday night as the Block Island ferry was returning to the Point Judith terminal in Narragansett. Footage posted on Twitter showed four officers jumping over...
Georgia felon sentenced in mother-son multi-state fraud scheme involving identity theft, stolen vehicles
A Georgia woman was sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison on Friday in connection to a mother-son fraud scheme involving identity theft, stolen vehicles and a firearm. Quinae Shamyra Stephens, 41, of Douglasville, Georgia, was convicted by a federal jury in South Carolina for conspiracy to commit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LA DA Gascon vows to resentence inmates on 'racist' death row, angering victims' families
California's death row houses 687 inmates, twice as many as Florida and three times the number in Texas. Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is committed to reducing that number, seeking to resentence at least 15 death row inmates to life without parole. "The reality is a death penalty doesn't...
Oregon jails share personal information of hundreds of inmates
Staff at Multnomah County jails shared personal and medical information belonging to hundreds of people who were incarcerated, officials said. A statement from the county said names, dates of birth and photos — as well as medical information like diagnoses and treatments — may have been released amid sharing between September 2019 and June, impacting more than 350 people, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Arizona police chief says fentanyl 'pandemic' gripping his community: 'Never thought I'd see this day'
An Arizona police chief said there is currently "no border" as illegal immigrants and drugs continue to flood into his community. Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to address the surge of fentanyl smuggling that has created a "pandemic" and the operations in his town to stop the drugs from endangering the lives of his citizens.
California Forest Service employee killed in McKinney Fire
A veteran U.S. Forest Service employee is the first publicly identified victim of the northern California McKinney Fire. Long-time Klamath National Forest Lookout Kathy Shoopman was remembered by firefighters on Monday. "It is with great sadness that we must announce that the Klamath National Forest has lost one of its...
GOP Rep. Bishop rips FBI Trump raid as ‘October surprise’ similar to ‘cooked up’ Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot
Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., said the unprecedented FBI raid at former President Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago is not the first "October surprise" carried out by the agency on behalf of Democrats, noting the timing of the arrests in the alleged kidnapping plot targeting Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "The...
New York to scrap 'inmate' in favor of 'incarcerated individual' in state law
New York state law will no longer refer to prisoners as "inmates" and will instead call them "incarcerated individuals," according to a new law. Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation Monday. She argues that removing the term "inmate" will help to "reduce harmful stigma against incarcerated people by correcting outdated terminology."
Florida school board member boasts 'woke' teachers are 'working from the inside'
A Sarasota schools board member revealed at a recent talk that "woke" teachers are "working from the inside." "I just wanted to give a little reassurance that here in the state of Florida, there are school board members that are woke," school board vice chair Tom Edwards said, in a video originally shared by Florida GOP vice chairman Christian Ziegler and posted on LibsofTikTok. "We are here! And and we are working… We have your backs. You need to know, we have your backs."
Sister of Tennessee man found dead in Great Smoky Mountains National Park: 'Thank you all for your prayers'
The sister of a deceased Tennessee man whose body was recovered by rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park is speaking out. In social media posts, Analiese Evans said her brother, 23-year-old Bryce Evans, was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Tennessee National Guard. She said on Instagram...
Fox News
776K+
Followers
173K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0