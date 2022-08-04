Blinken tries to smooth over Pelosi Taiwan visit, warns against Chinese escalation

Read on www.foxnews.com
Related
Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
Nancy Pelosi slammed over so-called 'connection' with China: 'We are truly led by imbeciles'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is being slammed on social media for comments she made about her "connection" with China that she spoke about during a press conference on Thursday. Pelosi said that she has always had a special connection with China because of a childhood memory. "When I was a...
Brian Kilmeade on China: US, free world in trouble until US decides that 'patriotism matters more than profit'
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said the United States and free world are in trouble until "we decide as a country that patriotism matters more than profit" in Saturday's opening monologue of "One Nation." BRIAN KILMEADE: Until we decide as a country that patriotism matters more than profit, our nation...
Netanyahu warns against Iran, says jihadists' actual target in Gaza fighting is US: 'They're not aiming at us'
Netanyahu warns against Iran, says jihadists' actual target in Gaza fighting is US: 'They're not aiming at us'
RELATED PEOPLE
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose up to half of its fighter jets and many warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant 'has wired it with explosives and told the Ukrainians he will blow it up if they try to take it back', Kyiv's state atomic energy firm says
The Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant has wired it with explosives and threatened to blow it up if Ukraine tries to take it back, Kyiv claims. Major-general Valery Vasilyev, who commands Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, has reportedly told Ukraine about the bombs and warned: 'This will be either Russian land or scorched earth.'
Lara Trump on Mar-a-Lago raid: They detest Donald Trump because he doesn't play their game
Lara Trump blasted the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." LARA TRUMP: I have spoken to my father-in-law and I got to tell you, you know, he's as shocked as anybody, I think. For someone and anyone, quite frankly, who loves this country and believes in America, this should shake you to your core, what has happened today. This is a very clear demarcation in the history of America. Never before, as many of your guests have already talked about, Will, have we seen something like this happen where an unannounced raid by the FBI is conducted on a former president of the United States.
MSNBC
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tulsi Gabbard blasts Kamala Harris' 'hypocrisy' for Brittney Griner response after marijuana lockups as AG
Former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard slammed Vice President Kamala Harris' record on marijuana prosecution after Harris condemned Russia's imprisonment of WNBA star Brittney Griner on a cannabis charge. "Another note of hypocrisy coming from Kamala Harris and this administration is you mentioned during her illustrious record as...
Fox News
Alyssa Farah Griffin frets FBI Trump raid could hand him the presidency
CNN commentator and "The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Tuesday that the Department of Justice (DOJ) would have essentially handed former President Donald Trump the nomination and possibly the presidency in 2024 if nothing "serious" comes of the Mar-a-Lago raid. "This, I'm hoping goes beyond simply not complying with...
FLASHBACK: Some Democrats who praised Mar-a-Lago raid previously slammed Trump for trying to 'weaponize' DOJ
Several Democrats who supported the raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate Monday previously criticized him for allegedly trying to "weaponize" the Justice Department on a number of different issues. In a September 2019 tweet, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., accused Trump of trying to "weaponize" the Justice Department after...
FBI raid of Trump’s estate prompts Republican anger and 2024 speculation
Trump is believed to be pursuing a presidential run in 2024, and many calculate the Mar-a-Lago raid would benefit him politically
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biden Signs CHIPS Bill to Boost US Microchip Makers, Jumpstart Car Production
ChevroletThe President called it "a once-in-a-generation investment in America itself."
Fox News
CNN analyst: FBI Mar-a-Lago raid 'dangerous' & 'not warranted' if only about Presidential Records Act
CNN legal analyst Paul Callan called the Justice Department's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago home a "daring and dangerous move" that was "not warranted" if it was only about Trump holding onto classified documents after his time in office. During CNN’s "At This Hour with Kate Bolduan" on...
Cuomo: DOJ 'must immediately explain' Trump raid or risk undermining Jan 6 probe
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called on the Department of Justice to explain itself following a raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. Trump announced that the FBI was raiding the Palm Beach, Florida location on Monday, and with Republicans claiming it was a weaponization of the DOJ. Now the Democratic Cuomo is saying the Justice Department has to provide information to show that this is not the case.
Three reasons why Biden's Russian prisoner swap is a bad idea
President Joe Biden recently stated that his administration will "pursue every possible avenue" to bring U.S. citizens Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan home to the United States. Griner, a women’s basketball star, was sentenced last week by a Russian court to nine years in prison for marijuana possession, a crime in Russia for which she had pleaded guilty. Whelan is serving a 16-year jail term in Russia on espionage charges, accused of receiving and possessing classified information on a USB drive.
Biden ratifies US support for Sweden and Finland to enter NATO
President Biden signed documents backing the entry of Sweden and Finland into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Tuesday. "Putin thought he could break us apart… weaken our resolve," Biden said during a news conference announcing U.S. ratification of expanding NATO to include Finland and Sweden. "Instead, he’s getting exactly what he did not want. He wanted the Findalization [Finland-ization] of NATO, but he’s getting the NATO-ization of Finland."
Clinton-linked lawyer says Trump could be barred from re-election after FBI raid, cites US Code
Marc Elias, a top lawyer for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, said Monday that former President Trump could be disqualified from making another run at the White House in 2024 following the FBI raid of his Florida residence. FBI agents executed a search warrant of Trump's Mar-a-Lago property on Monday...
Fox News
Raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home by Biden's politicized FBI means US now a third world country
The woke, socialist Left will stop at nothing to destroy our nation, but after gathering with thousands of patriots at CPAC in Dallas this past weekend, I’m confident that freedom will prevail, and we will save America. It’s certainly hard to be optimistic when the challenges we face are...
Trump Mar-a-Lago raid and 'equal justice,' crime hits AOC's constitutents hard and more Fox News Opinion
LAURA INGRAHAM – The search warrant served on Mar-a-Lago on Monday morning had Donald Trump's name on it. But the real target of this investigation isn't Trump… Continue reading…. RISKY BUSINESS – Biden's risk-averse foreign policy is endangering Americans… Continue reading…. JONATHAN TURLEY – If Trump...
Fox News
776K+
Followers
173K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0