ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Blinken tries to smooth over Pelosi Taiwan visit, warns against Chinese escalation

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hun Sen
Person
Nancy Pelosi
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose up to half of its fighter jets and many warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant 'has wired it with explosives and told the Ukrainians he will blow it up if they try to take it back', Kyiv's state atomic energy firm says

The Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant has wired it with explosives and threatened to blow it up if Ukraine tries to take it back, Kyiv claims. Major-general Valery Vasilyev, who commands Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, has reportedly told Ukraine about the bombs and warned: 'This will be either Russian land or scorched earth.'
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

Lara Trump on Mar-a-Lago raid: They detest Donald Trump because he doesn't play their game

Lara Trump blasted the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." LARA TRUMP: I have spoken to my father-in-law and I got to tell you, you know, he's as shocked as anybody, I think. For someone and anyone, quite frankly, who loves this country and believes in America, this should shake you to your core, what has happened today. This is a very clear demarcation in the history of America. Never before, as many of your guests have already talked about, Will, have we seen something like this happen where an unannounced raid by the FBI is conducted on a former president of the United States.
POTUS
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Strait#Chinese Government#State#The Taiwan Relations Act#Plc#Asean#House
Fox News

Tulsi Gabbard blasts Kamala Harris' 'hypocrisy' for Brittney Griner response after marijuana lockups as AG

Former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard slammed Vice President Kamala Harris' record on marijuana prosecution after Harris condemned Russia's imprisonment of WNBA star Brittney Griner on a cannabis charge. "Another note of hypocrisy coming from Kamala Harris and this administration is you mentioned during her illustrious record as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Alyssa Farah Griffin frets FBI Trump raid could hand him the presidency

CNN commentator and "The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Tuesday that the Department of Justice (DOJ) would have essentially handed former President Donald Trump the nomination and possibly the presidency in 2024 if nothing "serious" comes of the Mar-a-Lago raid. "This, I'm hoping goes beyond simply not complying with...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Fox News

Cuomo: DOJ 'must immediately explain' Trump raid or risk undermining Jan 6 probe

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called on the Department of Justice to explain itself following a raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. Trump announced that the FBI was raiding the Palm Beach, Florida location on Monday, and with Republicans claiming it was a weaponization of the DOJ. Now the Democratic Cuomo is saying the Justice Department has to provide information to show that this is not the case.
PALM BEACH, FL
Fox News

Three reasons why Biden's Russian prisoner swap is a bad idea

President Joe Biden recently stated that his administration will "pursue every possible avenue" to bring U.S. citizens Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan home to the United States. Griner, a women’s basketball star, was sentenced last week by a Russian court to nine years in prison for marijuana possession, a crime in Russia for which she had pleaded guilty. Whelan is serving a 16-year jail term in Russia on espionage charges, accused of receiving and possessing classified information on a USB drive.
POTUS
Fox News

Biden ratifies US support for Sweden and Finland to enter NATO

President Biden signed documents backing the entry of Sweden and Finland into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Tuesday. "Putin thought he could break us apart… weaken our resolve," Biden said during a news conference announcing U.S. ratification of expanding NATO to include Finland and Sweden. "Instead, he’s getting exactly what he did not want. He wanted the Findalization [Finland-ization] of NATO, but he’s getting the NATO-ization of Finland."
POTUS
Fox News

Fox News

776K+
Followers
173K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy