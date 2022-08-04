ILION TRAVEL ADVISORY: Work Begins on State Route 5S Exit Ramp to SR-51

Many first responders have to wear many different hats in their line of work. Darren is a prime of example of this. Dedicated and hard-working are two words that best describe Darren. He is a proud 14-year member of the Newport Fire Department, serving as the Second Assistant Chief for 5-years as well. He is always ready to go as soon as the call comes in.

NEWPORT, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO