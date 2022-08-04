ILION TRAVEL ADVISORY: Work Begins on State Route 5S Exit Ramp to SR-51

Read on bigfrog104.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman Trapped After Collapsing Building Rains Bricks, Debris On Her Car
One woman was sent to the hospital after a collapsing building in Herkimer sent bricks and other debris crashing down on to her vehicle while she was still sitting inside. And, there are more than a dozen people who have been displaced from an adjacent building due to safety concerns.
Pedal Through New Section of the Adirondacks on New Rail Bike Adventure
Pedal through a new section of the Adirondacks on a new rail bike adventure. The Adirondack Scenic Rail Bikes has added another rail bike option to pedal through the beauty of Mother Nature. You can now enjoy a trip out of Thendara and now Tupper Lake. Raquette Rambler. The Raquette...
Cow Manure Smell Overpowering Your BBQ? Invite The Farmer!
Oneida County farmer Ben Simons was willing to answer the difficult question on the radio? What about the terrible smell lurking in people's backyards after farmers spread their special liquified manure on a hot day?. It seems worse this year than ever, and Ben says it might just be. It...
Popular CNY Restaurant and Bar Is Now Closing Its Doors For Good
One of your favorite spots for amazing BBQ and drinks is officially closing in Utica. The owners of Boneyard BBQ have made the decision to permanently close their Utica location. There are several reasons that lead to this, but it was a choice that wasn't easy for the owners to make.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polar Express Seeking Actors For The 2022 Christmas Season In Utica
If you've ever wanted to take part in a Christmas Classic in Utica New York, the Adirondack Scenic Railroad has some great news for you. They are currently searching for all sorts of actors to audition for The Polar Express Train Ride. They are seeking actors a singers to portray various roles. Here's a look at upcoming audition dates and times:
New York State Residents Can Now Choose X For Gender On Driver’s Licenses
New Yorkers can choose 'X' to represent their gender now, rather than having to choose between male and female. The state has also made the process easier for residents to make the choice. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that people who have a New York State driver's license, learner permit, or non-driver ID can choose 'X' online. This allows individuals to do so without visiting a Department of Motor Vehicles office. Gov. Hochul said,
Fun, Food & Farms! You Are Invited To CCE Oneida’s Annual Banquet
Here's a fun annual event that will quickly get you up-to-date with everything going on agriculturally in Oneida County. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County is once again hosting their Annual Meeting and Stakeholders Banquet this fall. They plan to hold it on Thursday, October 27th at Twin Ponds Golf & Country Club in New York Mills.
Man Charged After Alleged Theft at Storage Facility
A Herkimer County man is under arrest after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility. Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr. says 31-year-old Kyle R. Davis of Mohawk was arrested following an investigation into a theft from a storage unit in Otego, New York. Police say...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tractor Trailer Erupts in Flames on NYS Thruway in CNY
A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York. A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.
Trail of 7000 Hand Carved Glowing Pumpkins in New York is a Must See
A trail of thousands of illuminated hand-carved pumpkins, all set to music, is a must-see in New York this fall. The annual Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is the biggest, most electrifying fall event in the state and it's back for 2022, lighting up two magical locations. Since 2005, more than 2...
Easy For You to Say: All New York Towns That Are Just 1 Syllable
You can find quite a few articles on the internet about New York towns that are difficult to pronounce, including this one. But what about that the towns that are so easy to say, even an infant could do it?. I found 57 towns in New York that were just...
CNY Firefighter Honored By His Department For His Service
Many first responders have to wear many different hats in their line of work. Darren is a prime of example of this. Dedicated and hard-working are two words that best describe Darren. He is a proud 14-year member of the Newport Fire Department, serving as the Second Assistant Chief for 5-years as well. He is always ready to go as soon as the call comes in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did You Know New York is Home to Two Species of Cacti?
Besides maybe our gas tanks, there isn't a whole lot in New York that's dry, but that doesn't mean cacti can't grow here. As a matter of fact, there are not one, but TWO species of cacti you can find growing natively in the Empire State. According to scenichudson.org, hikers...
Two Injured in Crash on State Route 49 in Rome
Two people are being treated for injuries following a two-car crash in Rome, New York. Police say the incident took place at approximately 9:30am on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 on State Route 49. According to a written release from the New York State Police 86-year-old Kenneth J. Ingerham of Clinton,...
Is This The Tiniest Home For Sale in New York State?
Tiny home takeover. There's new shows on HGTV dedicated to them, you often times see people showing off their own tiny home when you're scrolling through TikTok or Instagram, the less is more mindset is quickly taking over. What's the deal? What's the hype?. According to the website TheTinyLife, Tiny...
The Newest, Crazy New York State Fair Food You Need To Try For 2022
It's another year of the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, and another year of memorable foods to look forward to for 2022. You'll always find something great when you spend the day at the Fair, between gyros, sausage, chicken, and those crazy meats like alligator, kangaroo, and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Imagine Getting Paid To Watch These Cute Little Birds In NYS?
This has to be the coolest job you can get as an animal lover in New York State. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is a prouder supporter of the Monitoring Avian Productivity & Survivorship (MAPS) program. They make their contribution every year by helping tag hundreds of birds, in order to help better monitor and protect birds in their habitat.
Video Of Massive Waterspout Seen On Lake Erie [WATCH]
There is nothing cooler than seeing Mother Nature at work and here in Western New York, we get some of the best shows ever. From crazy cloud coverage to lake effect snow, Mother Nature is powerful and she showed off her power once again on Lake Erie. Check out this...
This Central New York City Has Ranked #1 For Highest Childhood Poverty in USA
I have so many friends who are parents currently and although I am not a parent myself, I know how hard parenting is. It's not something that comes with a handbook, which is often something you hear many say as they embark on the journey of parenthood. You hear scenarios...
One Of New York State’s Best-Selling Wines Has Entered The Hard Seltzer Game
New York State's Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards is usually known for their Red Cat wine and more. Now they will be known as a brand to drink some amazing hard seltzers from. Hazlitt has announced that they are releasing four new wine seltzers. Those seltzers are the following flavors: Red Cat Splash, White Cat Splash, Pink Cat Splash, and Red Cat Dark Splash.
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0