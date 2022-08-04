First Look: La Tejana Wants You To Feel At Home In D.C.’s New Home For Breakfast Tacos

Read on dcist.com
13 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Week
BENEFIT WALK/RUN: Join Pacers Running on 14th Street for a run or walk benefitting the DC Abortion Fund and Blue Ridge Abortion Fund. Walk 2 miles or run between 3 and 7 miles and grab swag bags from Vida Fitness before heading to the Aslin Beer Garden for a post-event happy hour. The amount of funds donated will be determined by how many attend. (Pacers on 14th; 6:30 p.m.; FREE admission)
Overheard In D.C.: High At The Rage Against The Machine Show
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
D.C. To Start Inspecting Marijuana Gifting Stores For Health Code And Tax Violations
D.C. regulators will start inspecting marijuana gifting stores in September for health code, tax, and licensing violations, potentially increasing the pressure on businesses that some local legislators say have been skirting the law and undermining the city’s regulated medical marijuana dispensaries. According to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration, which...
Local Families Will Need To Apply For Free School Meals Again This Year
Families throughout the D.C. region whose children qualify for the federal free and reduced price meals program will once again have to apply to receive the benefit, with federal pandemic support for free meals for every student in school elapsing this fall. Congress has not renewed funding for the pandemic...
Why D.C. Is Less Vulnerable To Hurricane Flooding Than Other East Coast Cities
With Hurricane Isabel still churning off the coast of North Carolina, on Sept. 18, 2003, D.C. and federal officials decided to shut down the nation’s capital. Metro trains and buses stopped running mid-morning, the day before the storm hit the city, and 350,000 federal workers were told to stay home.
Catch These Jazz And International Acts Playing Around D.C. In August
With the arrival of summer’s dog days, temperatures rise, but the local jazz and international music calendar cools off a bit as people head out of town on vacations and artists get ready for the busier fall season. This August is in keeping with this trend, but there is still plenty of great music happening this month.
As The School Year Looms, D.C. Scrambles To Get Students Caught Up On Routine Vaccinations
Less than a month away from the start of school, a quarter of D.C. students are behind on routine childhood vaccinations, and city officials are in the final push of a summer-long campaign to get shots in arms. A problem that predated the pandemic and worsened as a result of...
Feds Deny D.C.’s Request For National Guard Support To Aid Migrants
The U.S. Department of Defense has denied D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s request for National Guard support to aid migrants who are being bused to D.C. by Republican governors. NBC 4 first reported the news. According to a letter sent from DOD to D.C.’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency...
Overheard In D.C.: ‘No Small Children Day’ At The National Zoo
Metro Failed To Maintain Rooms With Equipment That Keeps Trains From Colliding, Safety Commission Finds
Metro needs to inspect, clean, and protect Metrorail station rooms that house equipment that detects when trains are on tracks and helps the system avoid crashes, the agency’s safety oversight body said in a report released Thursday. The report further said that Metro had failed to follow through on inspections after the issue was raised in March.
D.C.’s Epic Snallygaster Beer Festival Is Back This Fall. Here’s How To Get Tickets
Snallygaster, the D.C. region’s biggest annual beer festival is back for its 10th year on Saturday, Oct. 8, and tickets go on sale Monday, organizers said Thursday. The event has grown from a niche event in Navy Yard to a major annual brewfest held on Pennsylvania Avenue that attracts visitors from far beyond the region. Named after the winged, legendary beast that’s said to have terrorized central Maryland and the D.C. area in the 18th century, the festival boasts more than 350 beers from from about 150 international, national, and regional breweries. The event features food trucks and live music on two stages — the set list is TBA.
Yes, There’s Still Theater In August: Catch These Shows Around D.C. This Month
Nova Y Payton stars in “The Color Purple” at Signature Theatre this month. August traditionally is the slowest month for D.C. theater. And while there aren’t a zillion new openings to keep track of this month, there are still enough interesting shows to keep theatergoers satiated until new seasons kick off in September. Here are the highlights:
Local Organizers Say Bowser Administration Is Failing Migrants Being Bused To D.C.
Ruth and Ronald heard rumors when they arrived at the Texas-Mexico border that people in D.C. were offering free help to migrants like them. The couple from Venezuela, who declined to give their full names so as to not jeopardize their asylum application, were relieved to learn the rumors were true.
DC Attorney General Moves To Cut Off Casa Ruby Founder From Organization’s Funds
The Office of the D.C. Attorney General asked a federal court to freeze all the financial accounts of Casa Ruby, a nonprofit that’s provided essential services to LGBTQ residents for the last decade. The organization recently came under scrutiny for alleged mismanagement of public funds. The OAG sought a...
WTF Is An ‘Immersive Experience’ And Do These D.C. Things Count?
The Bridgerton Experience. The Friends Experience. The Office Experience. The Sleepy Hollow Experience. The Little Mermaid Experience. The Van Gogh Experience. The “immersive experience” is the latest trend in entertainment around D.C., seemingly replacing the D.C. pop-up bar mania of yore (see: the Game of Thrones pop-up, the short-lived Rick and Morty pop-up, the one that was literally just trash…again the list goes on). Most of the “experiences” are on national tours, taking place in vacated storefronts across the U.S. At most, they’re billed as a chance to escape reality and play pretend in a world resembling your favorite television show or Disney movie — and at the least, it’s an afternoon spent sitting on a couch in an abandoned retail space, and paying $40 to do so.
Mayor Bowser Requests D.C. National Guard To Support Migrants Being Bused Into Union Station
Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday that she requested the D.C. National Guard to support migrants who are being been bused into D.C. by Republican governors, after receiving criticism about her lackluster response so far. “We continue to be very focused on having the federal government do its part and take...
MetroAccess Paratransit Workers Strike, Claiming Low Wages, Bad Faith Bargaining
Two hundred MetroAccess workers went on strike Monday, protesting low wages and what they say is bad faith bargaining from WMATA contractor Transdev. The 200 workers include paratransit drivers, utility, dispatchers, maintenance workers, and road supervisors at the Hubbard Road MetroAccess garage in Landover, Maryland. A Metro spokesperson says they’re...
Overheard In D.C.: It’s Just So Icky Out
Prince George’s Health Officer Stepping Down, Following Similar Departures In D.C. And Montgomery County
Prince George’s County is the latest D.C.-area jurisdiction to lose its top health official, after two-plus years of coronavirus restrictions, new variants, and spiking case rates. Dr. Ernest Carter announced he is resigning as the Prince George’s County health officer. He started in the role just months before the...
Mayor Bowser Taps DC Health Veteran As New Interim Director
D.C. Mayor Bowser has selected Dr. Sharon Lewis as the new interim director of DC Health after longtime leader Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt leaves her post at the end of the month. Lewis, a 36-year employee of the health department, is a registered nurse with a PhD in health care administration. She currently serves as the Senior Deputy Director of the Health Regulation and Licensing Administration, overseeing 19 professional boards, 72 health profesions and managing a variety of other regulatory processes, including investigating licenses and inspecting health facilities.
