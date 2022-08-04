Read on www.makeuseof.com
Related
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Browsers for Streaming Twitch
With tons of options present in the market, it's tough to choose a perfect web browser for streaming Twitch. Some offer full HD support but consume a lot of system resources, whereas others are battery-efficient but don't allow streaming in the highest quality possible. To help you make an ideal...
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Free Linux Firewall Tools
Setting up a firewall is key to securing your network perimeter. A firewall blocks sensitive ports and filters incoming and outgoing traffic to thwart malicious connections and ensure there is no unsolicited exchange of data. In the world of FOSS, there are plenty of firewall solutions to choose from. Here's...
makeuseof.com
7 Chrome Extensions to Make Reading Online Articles Better
Most people these days read more in their web browser than anywhere else. The internet is full of fantastic articles, and these Chrome extensions give you a better reading experience online. As great as Google Chrome is, what makes it special is the vibrant community of developers who make extensions...
makeuseof.com
6 Important Factors to Consider When Choosing a Linux Distro
Linux is a modern operating system that shares many similarities with Unix. Linux is fast, reliable, and very stable. It is also easy to use and is suitable for both home and professional usage. With hundreds of Linux distros available online, it is not always easy to find the perfect...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Convert MKV to MP4 in Windows
MKV is a multimedia container format that often stores multiple audio and subtitle tracks. However, since it is not as popular as other video file formats, such as MOV and MP4, playing an MKV file can become challenging on a Windows computer. If your device doesn’t support the MKV format,...
makeuseof.com
Does the Single SSD on the Base M2 MacBook Hinder Performance?
Apple released a new series of laptops powered by the M2 chipset during their WWDC 2022 event. Offering 25 percent more transistors compared to the M1, Apple claims that their new chipsets provide a performance improvement of 18 percent when it comes to CPU computations. Although Apple affirms that its...
makeuseof.com
How to Navigate Your TikTok Inbox
The TikTok app is segmented into five different tabs that can be found at the bottom of your screen: Home, Friends, the posting page, Inbox, and Profile. The Inbox tab serves as a hub for notifications, direct messages, screen time reports, TikTok Lives, and Stories of those you follow. The...
makeuseof.com
How to Use localStorage in JavaScript
The localStorage mechanism provides a type of web storage object that lets you store and retrieve data in the browser. You can store and access data without expiration; the data will be available even after a visitor closes your site. You’ll normally access localStorage using JavaScript. With a small amount...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Hide Your Listening Activity From Friends on Spotify
Spotify offers different social features, like sharing music with friends, combining music tastes into a single playlist using Blend, playing music together using remote sessions, and more. Social features are good, but you don't always want your friends to see what you are listening to on Spotify. There are two...
makeuseof.com
How to Create Taskbar and Menu Entries for Linux Applications
Sometimes Linux applications aren't available from your distro's repositories and software stores, or as downloadable DEB or RPM packages. Many times apps are only available as AppImages or old-school tarballs. These standalone executables don't actually install, they just run. The problem is, with no installation, you don't have taskbar or...
makeuseof.com
How to Keep Your Subject's Existing Shadow When Replacing the Background in Photoshop
When changing the background of an image, you will lose the shadow of your subject and will probably have to create a new one. No need; there is a way to preserve those shadow details. We'll show you how to use a subject's existing shadow on a new background in Photoshop, creating a realistic composite. Let’s get started.
makeuseof.com
How to Uninstall the macOS Ventura Beta
Every year, Apple releases beta versions of its upcoming operating systems so that developers can prepare their apps and beta testers can provide feedback and report bugs. The macOS Ventura beta has been available since July 2022, giving Mac users access to a host of new features ahead of the public.
makeuseof.com
How to AirDrop Multiple Files at Once From a Mac
If you’ve ever used AirDrop in the Apple ecosystem before, you know how seamless it is to be able to transfer files or photos to another device. It’s a well-loved feature. However, one experience that is not so smooth with AirDrop on a Mac is transferring multiple files to another device at once. But there is a trick that makes it easier.
makeuseof.com
Is Mercari Legit? How to Tell if a Mercari Seller Is Genuine
Mercari is an online platform for buying and selling used items. It originated in Japan and has become a lot more popular internationally. It offers a similar service to eBay, but is marketed with an emphasis on selling items that you no longer need. If you're trying Mercari for the...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "Can’t Connect to Printer" Error on Windows 11
Windows supports a lot of printers by default, so you can start printing right after connecting it to your PC. However, even after installing the correct drivers, you may encounter a "cannot connect to printer" error. This error might occur if you have not set up your printer correctly or if the printer cables might be loose, to name a few reasons.
makeuseof.com
How to Style React Components Using CSS Modules
CSS modules provide a way to locally scope CSS class names. You don’t have to worry about overriding styles when you use the same class name. Find out how CSS modules work, why you should use them, and how to implement them in a React project. What Are CSS...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Steam Cloud Error in Windows
Have you encountered a "Steam Cloud Error" while running a particular game on the Steam client? It usually occurs when Steam's Cloud Synchronization feature is disabled, or the Steam server fails to load the synced data on time. There are times, however, when some other Steam client issue causes this...
makeuseof.com
What Is Opensea and How Does It Work?
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplaces are springing up all over the place. If you're interested in NFTs, there are several NFT marketplaces that you can use to buy, sell or even mint NFTs. However, you need to know how NFT marketplaces work to use them effectively. With that in mind, let's...
makeuseof.com
Learn How to Join Strings in Java
A lot of coding involves text manipulation, from language translation to simply joining words together. Java, like most other languages, has excellent built-in support to help you work with strings. Java supports the simple case of joining—or concatenating—strings very well. In fact, there are enough different ways of joining text...
makeuseof.com
What Is Trust Wallet and How Does It Work?
If you have anything to do with crypto, you may have heard of Trust Wallet. While it is a cryptocurrency wallet like any other, it has some unique features that make it more of a Web3 wallet than most. If you wish to find out what these features are and...
Comments / 0