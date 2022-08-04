ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wegotthiscovered.com

A brutal R-rated actioner leaves a trail of bloodied bodies on Disney Plus

You’d have been laughed out of the building a couple of years ago had you told someone that the most acclaimed entry in the long-running Predator franchise would be made by Disney, but that’s exactly where we find ourselves with Prey. 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg’s period-set...
CNET

Prey: Ending, Post-Credits Tease and Predator Easter Egg Explained

Predator prequel Prey -- that's fun to say out loud -- came to Hulu on Friday (and Disney Plus Star outside the US), bringing the iconic sci-fi series back to 1719. It pits one of the alien hunters against Comanche Nation tribespeople like Naru (Amber Midthunder), and it's absolutely excellent.
Hugh Jackman
wegotthiscovered.com

A completely unnecessary Oscar-nominated fantasy rides into battle on streaming

Before Disney monopolized the market by cannibalizing its own animated back catalogue for inspiration, there was a real chance that dark and gritty revisionist reinventions of beloved fairytales were poised to become Hollywood’s hottest new genre, with Snow White and the Huntsman leading the charge in terms of box office dollars.
thedigitalfix.com

Unforgiven writer shares alternate ending Clint Eastwood cut

It’s hard to argue with someone like Clint Eastwood after the impeccable career he’s had, so when he says a scene is getting cut, that’s pretty much final. Now though, the writer of the ‘90s movie Unforgiven has shared an alternate ending to the Western that Eastwood decided not to use.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix users bring a bone-rattling action thriller in from the cold

Having kicked off his directorial career with acclaimed awards season favorites Pride & Prejudice and Atonement, before following it up with the maligned misstep that was cloying drama The Soloist, people were understandably curious when Joe Wright announced his next feature would be hard-hitting action thriller Hanna. A solid-if-unspectacular hit...
Collider

Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Moving to HBO Max After 45 Days in Theaters

News regarding the recently-announced HBO Max and Discovery+ merger has been churning out a number of strategic re-directs, from cancellations to ad-supported platforms, leaving customers wondering where stand in this streamer limbo. According to Decider, the notoriously film-friendly HBO Max streamer is making some big changes in regard to what movies will be released, and when. Following the second quarter earnings call on August 4, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the company's move from the "Project Popcorn" era to a "case-by-case basis" when determining what movies will be available to subscribers.
makeuseof.com

How to Create Photo Collages in Windows 11

A photo collage is a single image that contains multiple pictures within a grid layout. Many users set up slideshows to show off their snapshots on Windows PCs. However, creating photo collages is a good alternative way to showcase your photography. Yet, Windows 11 doesn’t include any built-in app or...
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Deleted Scene Reveals Gruesome Scarlet Witch and Baron Mordo Moment

Marvel Studios has officially unleashed The Multiverse Saga on the world with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latter of the bunch pushed the studio beyond what we've been used to with the multiverse and introduced us to the idea of incursions. An incursion is when two universes are on the verge of destruction and Strange causes one during his battle with the Scarlet Witch. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured a lot of things including the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, but the film also removed a lot of cool moments. One of the deleted scenes from the film featured Scarlet Witch murdering Baron Mordo from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.
Outsider.com

Real-Life Military Spouses Voice Major Criticisms of Hit Netflix Film

Following the release of Netflix’s “Purple Hearts,” real-life military spouses have been voicing their criticisms of the new hit film. Netflix’s “Purple Hearts,” which is based on the book by Tess Wakefield, follows the story of struggling singer-songwriter Cassie and troubled marine Luke as they agree to marry solely for military benefits. However, the line between real and pretend begins to blue when tragedy strikes. The film stars Sofia Carson as Cassie Salazar and Nicholas Galitzine as Luke.
wegotthiscovered.com

A would-be war epic that failed on every level returns home on Netflix

During the buildup to its release, you can completely understand why virtually every insider and analyst had pegged Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk as a potential awards season front-runner. It marked Ang Lee’s first feature since he scooped an Academy Award for Best Director as a result of helming...
wegotthiscovered.com

A repetitively run-of-the-mill actioner gets trafficked onto the Netflix charts

Netflix viewers have proven themselves highly susceptible to the unique charms of the B-tier action movie, with the back catalogues of Denzel Washington, Jason Statham, Bruce Willis, and Gerard Butler always tending to perform well on the platform. The latest hit drops down a rung or two, though, with Steven Seagal’s Born to Raise Hell having been smuggled onto the charts.
ComicBook

Every Predator Movie Ranked (Including Prey)

The latest entry in the Predator franchise, Prey (2022), is now streaming on Hulu, and fans are certainly taking notice. As the debate about Prey begins, it's naturally leading into a debate about where Prey ranks amongst the other Predator movies that have come before it. So, it's time to look back at the Predator franchise and rank every movie in it!
wegotthiscovered.com

Film fans call out the most shameless product placement they’ve ever seen

Product placement is part and parcel of the entertainment industry, with big companies shelling out bigger bucks to have their wares displayed onscreen. It can either be handled tastefully and subtly without becoming too on-the-nose, or you can always go full Wayne’s World and actively poke fun at the brands desperate to be acknowledged.
wegotthiscovered.com

An awesome action comedy that never deserved to flop undergoes a well-earned reappraisal

The career of Shane Black makes for fascinating reading, in that he’s responsible for establishing many of the standard tropes and trappings that have influenced the action comedy genre for decades, despite his track record for box office success as either a writer or director remaining frustratingly inconsistent, with The Nice Guys perhaps the most glaring example.
