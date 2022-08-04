Superior Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) _ Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) on Thursday reported earnings of $10.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The maker of aluminum wheels for the auto industry posted revenue of $431.5 million in the period.

Superior Industries expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUP