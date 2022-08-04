CPPMS Drama Club brings 'The Wizard of Oz' to life

Read on www.weny.com
Winners of this year’s Spiedie Cooking Contest
The annual Spiedie Cooking Contest was under new management this year and saw its largest turnout in over a decade.
Dave Degolyer Rounds out Summer Events to attend across the Region
(WENY)-- Communications manager of the Corning and the Finger Lakes, Dave Degolyer joined us on Good Morning Twin Tiers to talk about all the new events to round out the rest of your Summer season. The last concert of the season will take place in Bath’s Pulteney Square tomorrow starting...
Vestal Sports Center Unexpectedly and Permanently Shuts Its Doors
A sports center in Vestal where athletes of all ages and all skillsets were able to burn off energy by letting our their inner ninja or practicing parkour suddenly and unexpectedly announced that its doors would immediately be closed, and permanently. The Hippodrome Vestal announced through social media on Saturday,...
Italian American Veterans Club hosts 2nd Annual Car Show
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Car enthusiasts drove through Elmira on Sunday for the Italian American Veterans Club's 2nd Annual Car Show. Roughly 50 cars drove through the Italian American Veterans Club on Magee Street starting Sunday morning for the club's 2nd annual car show. A rummage sale, raffles, and many more activities were also part of the car show, along with food and music. Proceeds raised from the event go straight to the IAV.
Guthrie Food Farm Family Festival returns to Sayre
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) -- The 6th annual Guthrie Food Farm Family Festival returned to the Northern Tier on Saturday, bringing an array of homegrown and handmade goods to Sayre. Dozens of farmers, soap makers, and other crafters set up for the 6th annual food farm family festival, starting Saturday morning. The vendors set up at Howard Elmer Park, across the street from the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital. Although the event was virtual in 2020 due to COVID, the event was held in person in 2021 and remained that way in 2022.
Meet Dozer, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Dozer, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Dozer is a two-year-old male Boerboel/shepherd/mastiff mix who is a big ball of love and goofiness. The name "Dozer" comes from his large size and energetic personality, as he is always ready to "doze" into you to play.
chronicle-express.com
Milly's has a new look and name
PENN YAN — Milly’s Pantry has been evolving since its founding in 2008, and that evolution is now becoming impossible to overlook. The Pinwheel Market & Café, located on Main Street, underwent some physical changes earlier this year, beginning with new paint, lighting and shelving that made it a brighter and more attractive place to browse for local art and artisan food, and to enjoy the old-fashioned soda fountain, an espresso bar, and a variety of baked treats.
whcuradio.com
Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
Southern Tier Thunder wins 10u Hershey Tournament
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local travel softball team finished the summer in style. The Southern Tier Thunder 10 and under team, based in Elmira Heights, captured the Hershey Tournament Championship over the weekend. The Thunder continued its dominance with an impressive unbeaten tournament. The team rolled past the Connecticut Barracudas, 14-2, going a perfect […]
Local Tournament Brings Hundreds of Baseball Players Together for Charity
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - The Finger Lakes Falcons travel baseball team hosted its Falcons for a Cure Tournament this weekend at the Holding Point in Horseheads. The annual tournament has grown tremendously since it began seven years ago. The event started with just three age groups and has since grown to include teams from 8U up to 14U. This year, the tournament brought 64 teams from across the state to compete.
Butter Prices Skyrocket in New York and This Is Why
Until recently, shopping for butter has always been an afterthought. We’d go to the grocery store and pop a package into our cart and not give it a second thought. But today, with the price of butter over $4.00 for a box of four quarters, many of us are rethinking our butter usage.
newyorkupstate.com
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
Body of missing swimmer recovered from Canandaigua Lake
His body was recovered by a diving crew from NYSP on Monday and was transported to the Geneva General Hospital to determine the exact cause of death.
localsyr.com
Bear sighting in Sempronius N.Y.
(WSYR-TV) — Central New York has another bear sighting!. Sent in by NewsChannel 9 viewers, Bill and Libby Nalli, this black bear was spotted on Hathaway Road in Sempronius, N.Y. in Cayuga County. As more black bears are being seen, NYSDEC says it is important to remember the following...
Man indicted for stealing rabbit from Horseheads flower shop
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been indicted for allegedly stealing a rabbit and other property from Turks Produce and Flower Market earlier this summer, according to court documents. David Cardone was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury on July 28, 2022 in connection to the theft, the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office […]
Firefighters respond to house fire in Canandaigua
The homeowner reported that the fire happened in the attic and that everyone in the household — including pets — got out of the home safely.
WHEC TV-10
Tractor-trailer fatality in Clifton Springs
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says a Victor man died Thursday as the result of a tractor-trailer roll-over accident. Steven Straight, 68, was turning into Will-O-Crest Farms when the trailer rolled over. Deputies say it was due to the grade of the field entrance off of County Road 27.
PhillyBite
Exploring the Abandoned Bayless Paper Mill in Potter County
- For an interesting and unique nature experience, explore the ruins of the Bayless Paper Mill in Potter County. The 0.8-mile white-blazed trail starts at the campground near the paper mill ruins and follows the right side of Freeman Run downstream. The trailhead is located at the Austin Dam Memorial Park in Potter County. The park provides a trail map and information about the abandoned paper mill.
