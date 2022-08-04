Wake considers CDC guidelines to ease COVID-19 policies in schools

Read on www.wral.com
Some question effectiveness of Durham anti-violence group
Some question effectiveness of Durham anti-violence group. Some say despite Bull City United getting millions of dollars from the city and county - it is...
Durham County social workers concerned for their safety after activists protest
Durham County social workers concerned for their safety after activists protest. WRAL News has obtained email messages that show workers in Durham County's Child Protective Services Office feel they're being threatened by the group called Operation Stop CPS. Reporter: Laura Leslie. Photographer: Luke Notestine.
Greene Co. principal among those asking not to have pay cut
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the upcoming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary schedule for principals but also changes how […]
WRAL Investigates whether gunshot-tracking technology actually reduces violence
WRAL Investigates whether gunshot-tracking technology actually reduces violence. WRAL Investigates "ShotsSpotter", a controversial gunshot-tracking program coming this month to Durham. Experts who have been tracking the impact of the program weigh in: Will it be enough to reduce violence in our community?. Reporter: Sarah Krueger. Photographer: Vinnie Boccanfuso. Producer: Ashley...
Part of U.S. 117 North closing Tuesday in honor of Wayne Co. deputy
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a Wayne County highway is closing Tuesday so first responders can line it in honor of Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the closure will be from Highway 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa Road Tuesday from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. That is about an 8-mile section of the highway.
History endangered: First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain
Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. Despite its importance to United States history, Princeville's valuable historic narrative has been long-buried in generations of floods. Today, this historic town is among the poorest in the state – in part due to hurricane damage and high water.
Jury finds Nancy Errichetti not guilty in case of students abused under her watch at Raleigh school
A jury has found Nancy Errichetti, the former headmistress of the Montessori School of Raleigh, not guilty in a trial related to children abused by a teacher while she was in charge.
Triangle area Coca-Cola distributor announces plans to move operations to Chatham County
Apex, NC – The Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company announced Thursday that it plans the construction of a new state of the art distribution facility in Chatham County. The new headquarters facility will be located at the intersection of US Highway 64 and NC Highway 751 in Apex, NC. Ground breaking is expected by 1st quarter of 2023, with occupancy in 2024.
A union drive is underway at Amazon’s huge new Garner facility. Can workers win in NC?
Union has built coalition of pro-union workers at Garner facility, but not yet nearly large enough to win an election.
Former head mistress of Montessori School of Raleigh found not guilty of neglect
Former head mistress of Montessori School of Raleigh found not guilty of neglect. On Monday, the jury unanimously found Nancy Errichetti not guilty of the...
Street closures planned for Wayne County deputy funeral
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has planned street closures for Tuesday morning ahead of the funeral for a Wayne County deputy. NCDOT has planned closing U.S. 117 North from N.C. 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa Road. The closure will be in place from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nearly 300 guns collected in Durham County buyback program; 3 times that of April effort
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — People in Durham County on Saturday traded in guns for cash. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted its second gun buyback program of the year at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and Durham County Stadium. Saturday’s effort collected more than three times the firearms compared...
Ft. Bragg soldier, ‘wife’ convicted of sham wedding for $10K
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg soldier and his wife are accused of being involved in a sham wedding in exchange for $10,000. United States Attorney Michael Easley of the Eastern District of North Carolina says the Fort Bragg Criminal Investigation Division received a tip in February 2019 that Samuel Agyapong, a Fort Bragg soldier, agreed to marry Barbara Oppong, a 43-year-old Ghana citizen living in New York, in exchange for the money.
Kenly council holds first public meeting since police force resigned
Kenly council holds first public meeting since police force resigned. A packed house inside the Kenly council chambers Monday. Dozens of residents were on edge...
Shocking Audio: Johnston Co. School Board Members And CFO Discussed Hiding Millions Of Dollars From Commissioners
SMITHFIELD – A troubling audio tape allegedly implicating Johnston County Board of Education members Kay Carroll and Lyn Andrews, and School Chief Financial Officer Stephen Britt discussing how to hide $8 million from the Johnston County Board of Commissioners has surfaced. Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy also attended the meeting, but according to the recording was not involved.
President and CEO Jay Barnes announces retirement from North Carolina Aquarium Society
RALEIGH — Following a 42-year career with the N.C. Aquariums, including 20 years as director of the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and the past four as president and CEO of the N.C. Aquarium Society, Jay Barnes has announced his plan to retire early next year. N.C. Department...
Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon announces plans to retire
Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon plans to retire effective Dec. 1, according to a news release from the county. Cannon informed the Board of Commissioners of her decision on Monday, the release said. Cannon has 32 years of service with Cumberland County and has been county manager since 2014. “It...
Kenly gets report on crime after police force quits
KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — People packed Kenly Town Hall for Monday night’s council meeting, after nearly one week without a staffed police department. A new interim town clerk was sworn in, but there still isn’t a single police officer on the force. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office...
Oldest NC town incorporated by freed men and women to host first homecoming
Princeville, the oldest town chartered by freed blacks in 1885, is gearing up for its first homecoming.
Wake Forest Baptist church on university campus to close in 2023
The church first opened 66 years ago. It cited multiple reasons for the upcoming closure.
