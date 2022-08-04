ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Wake considers CDC guidelines to ease COVID-19 policies in schools

WRAL
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Some question effectiveness of Durham anti-violence group

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Some question effectiveness of Durham anti-violence group. Some say despite Bull City United getting millions of dollars from the city and county - it is...
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Greene Co. principal among those asking not to have pay cut

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the upcoming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary schedule for principals but also changes how […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

WRAL Investigates whether gunshot-tracking technology actually reduces violence

WRAL Investigates whether gunshot-tracking technology actually reduces violence. WRAL Investigates "ShotsSpotter", a controversial gunshot-tracking program coming this month to Durham. Experts who have been tracking the impact of the program weigh in: Will it be enough to reduce violence in our community?. Reporter: Sarah Krueger. Photographer: Vinnie Boccanfuso. Producer: Ashley...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake County, NC
Health
Wake County, NC
Education
County
Wake County, NC
WITN

Part of U.S. 117 North closing Tuesday in honor of Wayne Co. deputy

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a Wayne County highway is closing Tuesday so first responders can line it in honor of Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the closure will be from Highway 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa Road Tuesday from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. That is about an 8-mile section of the highway.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

History endangered: First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain

Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. Despite its importance to United States history, Princeville's valuable historic narrative has been long-buried in generations of floods. Today, this historic town is among the poorest in the state – in part due to hurricane damage and high water.
PRINCEVILLE, NC
chathamjournal.com

Triangle area Coca-Cola distributor announces plans to move operations to Chatham County

Apex, NC – The Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company announced Thursday that it plans the construction of a new state of the art distribution facility in Chatham County. The new headquarters facility will be located at the intersection of US Highway 64 and NC Highway 751 in Apex, NC. Ground breaking is expected by 1st quarter of 2023, with occupancy in 2024.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#General Health
cbs17

Street closures planned for Wayne County deputy funeral

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has planned street closures for Tuesday morning ahead of the funeral for a Wayne County deputy. NCDOT has planned closing U.S. 117 North from N.C. 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa Road. The closure will be in place from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cbs17

Ft. Bragg soldier, ‘wife’ convicted of sham wedding for $10K

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg soldier and his wife are accused of being involved in a sham wedding in exchange for $10,000. United States Attorney Michael Easley of the Eastern District of North Carolina says the Fort Bragg Criminal Investigation Division received a tip in February 2019 that Samuel Agyapong, a Fort Bragg soldier, agreed to marry Barbara Oppong, a 43-year-old Ghana citizen living in New York, in exchange for the money.
FORT BRAGG, NC
WRAL

Kenly council holds first public meeting since police force resigned

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Kenly council holds first public meeting since police force resigned. A packed house inside the Kenly council chambers Monday. Dozens of residents were on edge...
KENLY, NC
jocoreport.com

Shocking Audio: Johnston Co. School Board Members And CFO Discussed Hiding Millions Of Dollars From Commissioners

SMITHFIELD – A troubling audio tape allegedly implicating Johnston County Board of Education members Kay Carroll and Lyn Andrews, and School Chief Financial Officer Stephen Britt discussing how to hide $8 million from the Johnston County Board of Commissioners has surfaced. Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy also attended the meeting, but according to the recording was not involved.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon announces plans to retire

Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon plans to retire effective Dec. 1, according to a news release from the county. Cannon informed the Board of Commissioners of her decision on Monday, the release said. Cannon has 32 years of service with Cumberland County and has been county manager since 2014. “It...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Kenly gets report on crime after police force quits

KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — People packed Kenly Town Hall for Monday night’s council meeting, after nearly one week without a staffed police department. A new interim town clerk was sworn in, but there still isn’t a single police officer on the force. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office...
KENLY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy