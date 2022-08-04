Kellogg: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) _ Kellogg Co. (K) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $326 million.

On a per-share basis, the Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles posted revenue of $3.86 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.64 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on K at https://www.zacks.com/ap/K