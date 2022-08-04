Read on www.fox5dc.com
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
fox5dc.com
Revamping active shooter training in the District
WASHINGTON - D.C.’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMA) is teaming up with the District’s police and fire departments as they work to revamp the city’s active shooter training. What does that look like? How is this training different from years past?. HSEMA Director Christopher...
fox5dc.com
Salute to Service: Honoring Army Col. Michael Greenly
FOX5 is honoring heroes in our community in our weekly Salute to Service segment. This week’s nominee is Colonel Michael Greenly of Clifton, Virginia. He served in the Army as a nurse for 37 years. Sadly, he passed away in March of 2021 while in the line of duty.
fox5dc.com
DC lightning strike survivor recovering; friends, family post update on condition
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The woman who survived a lightning strike near the White House last week is out of intensive care, according to her family. It was Amber Escudero-Kontostathis' 28th birthday when she was struck by lightning in Lafayette Park on Thursday. Her mother posted on Facebook that...
Democratic Gubernatorial nominee host “thank you” rally in Prince George’s Co.
In Prince George's County on Saturday, Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore hosted a "Thank You" rally showing his appreciation for voters in the county.
Washingtonian.com
1000 South Capitol: The Residential Evolution of Downtown D.C.
Explore the new gold standard of living at 1000 South Capitol, Lerner’s newest residential property in the heart of the Navy Yard’s Ballpark District. The flourishing area is currently the place to be for Nationals games, picnics on warm summer days and some of the best shopping, dining and nightlife that Washington D.C. has to offer. Lerner is thrilled to continue contributing to this fast-growing waterfront neighborhood with the opening of this extravagant residence at the center of it all!
Funeral for Potomac sisters held at Washington Hebrew Congregation
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Hebrew Congregation held funeral services for two sisters from Potomac, Md. who died in a house fire on Long Island, N.Y. The funeral services for Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, ages 19 and 21, took place the morning of Aug. 8. The sisters were vacationing with their parents and […]
fox5dc.com
Anne Arundel County appoints Executive Director of state-mandated Police Accountability Board
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Anne Arundel County has announced the appointment of its first Executive Director of the state-mandated Police Accountability Board. Jannsen Evelyn is a government administration professional and licensed Maryland attorney with a decade of experience in local and state government roles. Most recently, Evelyn worked as Of Counsel at Baker Donelson.
School lunch will no longer be free for all public school students. Here's how that impacts districts in our area
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — As public school students head back to class, they're facing another big change this year: lunch isn't free for everyone anymore. When the pandemic hit, Congress authorized the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive eligibility requirements for free lunches, allowing any student to eat for free.
WTOP
Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
popville.com
Whitlow’s: “Get Ready Washington, DC”
Undated photo of 11th and E Street, NW via Whitlow’s. Any guesses as to what neighborhood? Thanks to all who sent word about the Whitlow’s announcement:. ARLNow reported: “Whitlow’s opened in 1946 as a greasy spoon eatery and bar in D.C. before closing in 1989 and relocating to Clarendon six years later. Opening in 1995, it remained a neighborhood mainstay for just over two and a half decades.”
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County School Board to vote on student discipline policy
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Last school year saw controversy, people being removed from board meetings, threatened lawsuits and an investigation into the student discipline policies and procedures for Loudoun County Public Schools. Now, they're working on changing that. A new student discipline policy is set to be...
The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia
(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
WMUR.com
29-year-old man identified as third Washington D.C. lightning strike victim
ghostsofdc.org
Photos of 1940s D.C. Streetcar Life
What was it like riding the streetcars of Washington on the 1940s? Take a look at this series of great old photos. With all the buzz about whether the H Street streetcar will happen or not, we thought it would be a great idea to share some images of what streetcar living was like back in the middle of the 20th century. It’s been over 50 years since D.C. has had operating streetcars, but it’s within the realm of possibility that we might see them again soon. Maybe.
Storms in NE DC damage homes, businesses
WASHINGTON — Another day, another severe storm damages parts of the D.C. region. On Friday, strong storms battered parts of Northeast D.C. and Prince George’s County. Along the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, rainwater clogged an underpass, stalling cars in the process. The pet hotel, District...
WJLA
'We can't afford the school supplies:' DC back-to-school bash helps families in need
WASHINGTON (7News) — It is considered one of the largest book bag giveaways east of the Anacostia River -- the annual Bellevue Back-to-School Bash. The woman behind it is Monisa Waters who has been a librarian in the District of Columbia for 16 years. She says early on she would notice children coming into her branch, the William O. Lockridge/Bellevue Neighborhood Library, asking if she had school supplies. It made her reflect on her childhood when she would go to school and see her classmates coming in with brand new backpacks and school supplies and she didn’t always have the necessary supplies she needed for back to school.
weaa.org
Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland
(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
Folsom native killed in deadly Washington D.C. lightning strike near White House
travelnowsmart.com
The Most Effective Brunch in Georgetown DC– 20 Top Places
A journey to Georgetown will certainly make you seem like you’ve mosted likely to the past, with its rock roads as well as historical residences. Its varied food scene is what makes whatever distinct as well as fashionable. This collection consists of both the most effective neighborhood as well...
Sole Survivor of D.C. Lightning Strike Now Struggling With ‘Guilt,’ Mom Says
