Read on www.trussvilletribune.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
Sean of the South: It’s nice to have you in Birmingham
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary The Vulcan is in a good mood tonight. He stands watch over Birmingham. The largest cast-iron statue in the world. He is suspended 124 feet above the world. His right arm is outstretched, holding a spear. He wears a blacksmith’s apron. Roman sandals. And his butt is […]
Trussville’s Connor Newton shines as World Games intern
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune TRUSSVILLE — If you attended any of the World Games events at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) last month and noticed how smoothly run the event was, you can thank Trussville native Connor Newton. An accounting major at Auburn and the recipient of the Parker Boswell Internship Program, […]
My Life as a Hobby: The World’s Longest Yard Sale
By Joe Hobby It’s been a couple of days, and I have finally recovered enough to write this post. That’s because I spent some time earlier this month at the World’s Longest Yard Sale. For those who don’t know, this piece of Americana is exactly what it says it is – a scenic stretch of […]
Trussville Rotary Daybreak inducts new member
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — David Como is the newest Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club member. Como is a residential mortgage banker at FirstBank Mortgage. He has been in the industry for over 18 years and is a multimillion-dollar producer. He and his wife, Kari, have been married for over 14 years, and they […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ announces opening
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Birmingham-based Pihakis Restaurant Group and pitmaster Rodney Scott are thrilled to announce the opening of its acclaimed barbeque concept, Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ. The restaurant group’s third Alabama location of Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ opens today in the heart of Trussville at 312 Main Street. Rodney […]
Obituary: Norman Allen Stapp, Sr. (October 14, 1944 ~ July 27, 2022)
Norman Allen Stapp, Sr., was born on October 14, 1944. He went home to be with the Lord on July 27, 2022, surrounded by his family. Norman was first and foremost a born-again Christian, which guided him in his roles as husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Norman served in law enforcement for 40 years. Serving […]
VIDEO: Moody Elementary School’s sensory garden
From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — Moody Elementary School’s sensory garden was unveiled on Thursday, July 14, and the Trussville Tribune put together a video. Imagine the peace of sitting on a garden bench next to a gnome, reading a book while listening to wind chimes and a water fountain. Knowing that learning takes […]
August to be an eventful month for the city of Pinson
By Crystal McGough PINSON — The Pinson City Council discussed several upcoming events in the city of Pinson for the month of August at the regular city council meeting held on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. On Friday, Aug. 5, there will be a Farmer’s Market held at the Rock School Complex parking lot from 2 […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Moody infant diagnosed with rare congenital heart disease
By Hannah Curran, Editor MOODY — A mother’s love for her child is unwavering, and the need to protect their child and keep them safe is always at the forefront of a mother’s mind. Jordan Richardson has been fighting for her son, Levi, since he was born. She noticed his breathing was “noisy,” and he […]
Clay-Chalkville enters season ranked No. 1; Hewitt-Trussville, Pinson, Leeds, Moody all make appearances in preseason poll
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Clay-Chalkville enters the 2022 season with a target on their backs. The Cougars, who ran to a 15-0 season and a 6A state championship in 2021, find themselves ranked No. 1 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason poll. Clay-Chalkville holds the state’s longest current AHSAA win streak […]
Trussville man charged with capital murder in Hoover slaying
From The Tribune staff reports HOOVER — A Trussville man has been arrested and charged with the Wednesday, August 3, slaying of a Hoover woman. According to the Hoover Police Department (HPD), Skylar Jacquel Dorsey, 24, has been arrested for the murder of Sophia Nicole Zeigler. Zeigler was inside the Marathon gas station located at […]
Unidentified victim found inside burning building
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified victim was found inside a burning building on Tuesday, August 9, at approximately 2:43 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the Birmingham Fire/Rescue Department responded to reports of a residential fire, where the victim was found inside the residence after extinguishing the fire. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Unidentified adult killed in Birmingham crash
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified adult was killed in a Birmingham crash on Sunday, August 7, at approximately 5:56 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the victim was the occupant of a motor vehicle traveling west on Ishkooda Wenonah Road Southwest that, for an unknown reason, left the roadway, […]
KEYSTONE VIDEO: Are we in a Recession or Not
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — See the video below for Keystone Financial Group President David Guttery’s discussion of whether we are in a recession.
One killed, three injured in Cullman County crash
From The Tribune staff reports CULLMAN COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Louisville, Kentucky, man on Monday, August 8, at approximately 9 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Conor J. Nelis, 22, was fatally injured when the 2013 Ford Focus in which he was a passenger was struck […]
Coroner asks for help finding family members of Bessemer woman
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAMThe Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting the assistance of the public in locating family of a woman who recently died in Jefferson County. The coroner’s office is searching for relatives of Marda Tria Jackson, 67, who died on August 1. “The decedent was found by police unresponsive inside […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Moody announces 19th Annual Oktoberfest
From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — The City of Moody has announced the dates for their 19th Annual Oktoberfest hosted by the Moody Area Chamber of Commerce. Oktoberfest will be held on October 1, 2022, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. at Moody City Park. Save the date for the opportunity to enjoy a […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of fiery Birmingham crash
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal crash that occurred Sunday, August 7, at approximately 5:56 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Tommie James Boglin, 30, of Birmingham, was the occupant of a motor vehicle traveling west on Ishkooda Wenonah Road […]
Birmingham woman killed, others injured by gunfire in Sunday shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A woman is dead and four others were injured in a shooting that followed what officials are calling an “exhibition driving” incident here early on Sunday morning. The dead woman has been identified as Ja’Kia Winston, 19, of Birmingham. “At approximately 3 a.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched […]
Clay attorney charged with
From Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an attorney in Clay has been charged after deputies were tipped to a plot to bring contraband into the jail. Harrison Jones of HR Jones Law in Clay was found with heroin in his possession as he entered the jail to visit […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0