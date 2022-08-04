ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Brook, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville's Connor Newton shines as World Games intern

By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune TRUSSVILLE — If you attended any of the World Games events at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) last month and noticed how smoothly run the event was, you can thank Trussville native Connor Newton.  An accounting major at Auburn and the recipient of the Parker Boswell Internship Program, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Rotary Daybreak inducts new member

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — David Como is the newest Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club member. Como is a residential mortgage banker at FirstBank Mortgage. He has been in the industry for over 18 years and is a multimillion-dollar producer. He and his wife, Kari, have been married for over 14 years, and they […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ announces opening

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Birmingham-based Pihakis Restaurant Group and pitmaster Rodney Scott are thrilled to announce the opening of its acclaimed barbeque concept, Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ. The restaurant group’s third Alabama location of Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ opens today in the heart of Trussville at 312 Main Street. Rodney […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

VIDEO: Moody Elementary School's sensory garden

From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — Moody Elementary School’s sensory garden was unveiled on Thursday, July 14, and the Trussville Tribune put together a video. Imagine the peace of sitting on a garden bench next to a gnome, reading a book while listening to wind chimes and a water fountain. Knowing that learning takes […]
MOODY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Clay-Chalkville enters season ranked No. 1; Hewitt-Trussville, Pinson, Leeds, Moody all make appearances in preseason poll

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Clay-Chalkville enters the 2022 season with a target on their backs. The Cougars, who ran to a 15-0 season and a 6A state championship in 2021, find themselves ranked No. 1 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason poll. Clay-Chalkville holds the state’s longest current AHSAA win streak […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville man charged with capital murder in Hoover slaying

From The Tribune staff reports HOOVER — A Trussville man has been arrested and charged with the Wednesday, August 3, slaying of a Hoover woman. According to the Hoover Police Department (HPD), Skylar Jacquel Dorsey, 24, has been arrested for the murder of Sophia Nicole Zeigler. Zeigler was inside the Marathon gas station located at […]
HOOVER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Unidentified victim found inside burning building

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified victim was found inside a burning building on Tuesday, August 9, at approximately 2:43 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the Birmingham Fire/Rescue Department responded to reports of a residential fire, where the victim was found inside the residence after extinguishing the fire. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Unidentified adult killed in Birmingham crash

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified adult was killed in a Birmingham crash on Sunday, August 7, at approximately 5:56 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the victim was the occupant of a motor vehicle traveling west on Ishkooda Wenonah Road Southwest that, for an unknown reason, left the roadway, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Coroner asks for help finding family members of Bessemer woman

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAMThe Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting the assistance of the public in locating family of a woman who recently died in Jefferson County. The coroner’s office is searching for relatives of Marda Tria Jackson, 67, who died on August 1. “The decedent was found by police unresponsive inside […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Moody announces 19th Annual Oktoberfest

From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — The City of Moody has announced the dates for their 19th Annual Oktoberfest hosted by the Moody Area Chamber of Commerce. Oktoberfest will be held on October 1, 2022, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. at Moody City Park. Save the date for the opportunity to enjoy a […]
MOODY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of fiery Birmingham crash

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal crash that occurred Sunday, August 7, at approximately 5:56 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Tommie James Boglin, 30, of Birmingham, was the occupant of a motor vehicle traveling west on Ishkooda Wenonah Road […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Clay attorney charged with

From Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an attorney in Clay has been charged after deputies were tipped to a plot to bring contraband into the jail. Harrison Jones of HR Jones Law in Clay was found with heroin in his possession as he entered the jail to visit […]
CLAY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

