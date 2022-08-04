Read on www.guitarworld.com
Guitar World Magazine
40 Years of Squier: how Fender’s budget brand conquered the world
In the early 1950s, Fender was in the vanguard of innovation, revolutionizing the guitar world with a new wave of solidbody electric instruments that stood, as usurpers, on turf that Gibson and Gretsch thought belonged forever to the hollowbody archtop. In fact, Leo succeeded so well in popularizing the solidbody...
Guitar World Magazine
Eastman E20OOSS/v and E20SS/v review
Both instruments have got what it takes in spades – the looks, the sound, the playability. And you can’t ask for much more than that. Superb looks and convincingly vintage feel. +. The E20OOSS/v will handle any number of styles. +. E20SS/v is a beast of an instrument.
Guitar World Magazine
Wampler Pedals unveils the Moxie, a compact and “twisted” twist on a vintage TS-style overdrive
So this why Brian Wampler was playing Hannibal Lecter in that Silence of the Lambs inspired Instagram post, a TS-10 inspired drive pedal with extra attitude. Okay, so you might think that the last thing the world’s collective pedalboard needs is another Tube Screamer clone, but if Brian Wampler thinks otherwise maybe it’s time to reassess one’s position. And, news just in, Brian Wampler does think otherwise.
Guitar World Magazine
10 questions for Yngwie Malmsteen: “I’m an extremist in everything I do. More is more in everything”
The shred king talks regrets, first gigs and explains why he never has a bad show. Yngwie Malmsteen needs little introduction but he sure deserves one. Few players have done more to digest the broad-spectrum grandeur of classical music and apply it to electric guitar music, to rock guitar. He's...
Guitar World Magazine
Gord Lewis, founding guitarist of Canadian punk rock outfit Teenage Head, found dead in apparent homicide
Gord Lewis, founding guitarist of Canadian punk outfit Teenage Head, was found dead in his Hamilton, Ontario apartment at the weekend. The Hamilton Spectator (opens in new tab) reports that his death is being treated as a homicide. According to the outlet, Lewis’s 41-year-old son, Jonathan Lewis, has been arrested...
Guitar World Magazine
Halsey guitarist Liv Slingerland emerges from the visceral heat of a pyro-laden pop show to discuss gear choices of a session ace and her debut solo LP, Hey You
The in-demand guitarist/bassist opens up about formative blues-rock jams, the pleasure of plugins, how to make it as a session player, and why she made Hey You now. As career trajectories go, Liv Slingerland’s is on fire. “I've never played with anybody that uses pyro before. It's viscerally hot on stage!” The Los-Angeles based alt-rock guitarist is dialing in from the tour van, currently pulled up outside Red Rocks, Colorado, as part of Halsey’s Love and Power Worldwide Tour.
Guitar World Magazine
Phil Collen used stock Squier guitars to record Def Leppard’s new album
Collen's Diamond Star Halos rig included a pair of Squier electrics, but he also got himself a P-Bass and an Epiphone EB-3 bass for demos and “they were great straight out of the box”. Def Leppard guitar great Phil Collen has been discussing the making of the band’s “career-best”...
Guitar World Magazine
Andrew Gabbard: “My love for Firebirds comes from Neil Young because he had a Firebird pickup in his Goldtop and they just cut through”
The Black Keys sideman and songwriter says good things come in small packages: namely, mini-humbuckers and Fender amps. In this month’s Bought & Sold, it is the turn of the Gabbard Brothers and Black Keys touring guitarist Andrew Gabbard to drop by and share some war stories from a life of buying and selling guitar gear.
