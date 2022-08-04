Caneyville man killed in single-vehicle accident in Millwood

Read on www.k105.com
wdrb.com
Hardin County woman killed in accident involving aircraft on the ground
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman died Sunday afternoon in an accident involving an aircraft on the ground. According to Field Houghlin, the Nelson County coroner, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bardstown Nelson County Airport, commonly referred to as Samuels Field. Houghlin...
14news.com
DCSO: Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following rollover crash
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to eight crashes in the same area. They say those accidents were due to heavy rain near the bypass under the bridge to Interstate I-165. According to a press release, while deputies were heading...
k105.com
Leitchfield man jailed on drug charges after falsely claiming he killed someone, dumped the body in Anneta pond
A Leitchfield man has been jailed on drug charges after falsely claiming he killed someone and dumped the body in a pond in Anneta. Sunday morning at approximately 3:50, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jason Luedke responded to the 2300 block of Bloomington Road after a woman reported to police that 58-year-old Richard L. Scott had told her “he had murdered someone and thrown the body in a pond,” according to the arrest citation.
Driver trapped in truck after life-threatening crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies say the weather led to eight crashes in one single area of Daviess County, one of which left a driver seriously injured. Around 4:28 p.m. on Saturday, heavy rain drenched parts of Daviess County, leaving many areas with low visibility. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched […]
wcluradio.com
Glasgow man arrested after alleged road rage incident
CAVE CITY — A man was arrested early Saturday after he allegedly flashed a handgun toward another vehicle. Police said they were dispatched to Happy Valley Road in reference to a road rage incident. Officers made contact with the vehicles involved at Ace Hardware in Cave City. Sammie D....
wnky.com
Bowling Green man arrested following K-9 alert to drugs
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several charges after a K-9 alerted authorities to drugs. On Friday around 1:07 a.m., authorities conducted a traffic stop where a K-9 alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle during a free air sniff around the vehicle, according to WCSO.
whopam.com
Bicyclist hurt in Madisonville hit and run crash
A vehicle versus bicycle hit and run accident Saturday night on North Main Street in Madisonville injured the man on the bicycle. Madisonville police investigated and found 74-year old Michael Wells of Madisonville laying in the roadway in the 1800 block of North Main just after 10 p.m. Wells had...
k105.com
Logan Co. father fatally shoots adult son during argument over money
A Logan County man has been jailed after shooting and killing his adult son during an apparent argument over money. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded Thursday afternoon to Mulberry Street in Lewisburg on the report of a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered 61-year-old Darrell G. Evans, of Lewisburg, had shot and killed his son, 32-year-old Richard Evans, also of Lewisburg, according to multiple media outlets.
wcluradio.com
Armed burglar forced at gunpoint from N. Jackson Hwy. home Sunday evening
GLASGOW — Police responded to a burglary in progress along North Jackson Highway Sunday evening and later found the suspected burglar at a local convenience store. Officers were notified of the incident and responded to 2190 N. Jackson Highway at 9:53 p.m., according to police records. Dispatch notified police that the homeowner had an armed person at gunpoint. The suspect was later identified as 27-year-old Michael B. Groce.
wevv.com
Madisonville Police investigating hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Madisonville Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a man on a bike. We're told this all happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday night along North Main Street. Authorities say when they arrived, a man was laying in the road. After investigating, police say the man was traveling northbound on...
Hit and run injures 74-year-old bicyclist
Madisonville Police responded to a traffic accident on Saturday night in the 1800 block of North Main Street. Officers say the accident that was between a car and a bicyclist, left Michael Wells injured in the road.
Wave 3
Coroner confirms body found of Shelby County 4-year-old as Serenity McKinney
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body of a 4-year-old found back in February was confirmed as missing Shelby County girl Serenity McKinney. Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings said DNA results from the Kentucky State Police crime lab confirmed the body found near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line six months ago as Serenity McKinney.
wnky.com
WKU police searching for man in connection with theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The WKU Police Department says it needs the public’s help in identifying the person above in reference to a theft. Please call 270-745-2548 or 270-745-COPS with any tips. Callers may remain anonymous.
Shively man shot multiple times, police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in the hospital after police say he was found shot multiple times in a Shively neighborhood late Friday night. According to the Shively Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Chester Road around 11:30 p.m.
k105.com
Ohio Co. authorities asking for help identifying theft suspect
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. According to Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty, his office is working the “theft of a teal go-kart from an address in Hartford” sometime during the early morning hours of Wednesday. The...
wnky.com
KSP searching for escaped Barren County inmate
Glasgow, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Post 3 is currently searching for a Barren County inmate. According to a release by KSP, Donald P. Shelton, 33, walked away from a work release on Hiseville Park Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. KSP stated Shelton was last seen wearing blue jeans and a neon green Barren County Jail Shirt.
k105.com
Morgantown woman takes vehicle on test drive, doesn’t return, arrested in another county
A Morgantown woman has been arrested after being accused of stealing a vehicle she was taking on a test drive. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Monday, Kimberly White, 54, asked employees of Parkway Auto Sales, at 1774 South Main Street in Morgantown, to take a vehicle on a test drive. She then failed to return with the vehicle.
Owensboro man sentenced for 2 counts of manslaughter
An Owensboro man, Brandon Lashbrook, 27, who pleaded guilty but mentally ill, was indicted on Friday on two counts of manslaughter by the Daviess County grand jury. Each count carries a seven year sentence for a combined total of 14 years in prison.
k105.com
Roger Dale Burden, 50
Roger Dale Burden, age 50, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Thursday, (August 4, 2022) at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, KY. He was born on May 16, 1972 in Grayson County, the son of the late Kenneth and Rita Lindsey Burden. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, and spending time with...
WLKY.com
Indiana man killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man from Laconia, Indiana, was killed in a crash in Jefferson County Wednesday, according to Indiana State Police. They said the crash happened around 9:00 a.m. on State Road 56 near Kuntz Road, just east of Hanover, Indiana. Police said it was a two-vehicle head-on crash resulting in the death of 42-year-old Richard Casey.
