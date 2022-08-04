ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

White power flyers posted in Howard County; Executive says hate will not be tolerated

COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Revamping active shooter training in the District

WASHINGTON - D.C.’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMA) is teaming up with the District’s police and fire departments as they work to revamp the city’s active shooter training. What does that look like? How is this training different from years past?. HSEMA Director Christopher...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Anne Arundel County appoints Executive Director of state-mandated Police Accountability Board

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Anne Arundel County has announced the appointment of its first Executive Director of the state-mandated Police Accountability Board. Jannsen Evelyn is a government administration professional and licensed Maryland attorney with a decade of experience in local and state government roles. Most recently, Evelyn worked as Of Counsel at Baker Donelson.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
City
Washington, DC
fox5dc.com

Salute to Service: Honoring Army Col. Michael Greenly

FOX5 is honoring heroes in our community in our weekly Salute to Service segment. This week’s nominee is Colonel Michael Greenly of Clifton, Virginia. He served in the Army as a nurse for 37 years. Sadly, he passed away in March of 2021 while in the line of duty.
CLIFTON, VA
fox5dc.com

Antisemitic graffiti found on Bethesda Trolley Trail in Montgomery County

BETHESDA, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - An investigation is underway in Montgomery County as police are looking into another case of antisemitic graffiti. Photos taken of the graffiti show a fence near the Bethesda Trolley Trail painted with white power symbols and rhetoric. There was also similar graffiti pictured on the ground and walls of the trail.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Loudoun County School Board to vote on student discipline policy

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Last school year saw controversy, people being removed from board meetings, threatened lawsuits and an investigation into the student discipline policies and procedures for Loudoun County Public Schools. Now, they're working on changing that. A new student discipline policy is set to be...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congressional Cemetery#Field Trip#Burial Ground#Public Engagement#Dmv#Fox
fox5dc.com

Virginia man wins $1M in Mega Millions lottery after thinking he lost

MANASSAS, Va. - This man didn’t win the top Mega Millions prize, but he still won big. Malcolm Meredith, of Manassas, Virginia, bought a lottery ticket for the May 20 Mega Millions drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery. Soon after the drawing, he showed his ticket to a person...
MANASSAS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox5dc.com

Light fixture shattering causes gun scare at Tysons Corner Mall, police say

TYSONS, Va. - Police say a broken light fixture shattering caused a scare at Tysons Corner Mall in Tysons, Virginia Sunday afternoon. According to Fairfax County Police, officers received a call at 2:49 p.m. Sunday reporting gunshots fired inside Tysons Corner Center, located at 1961 Chain Bridge Road. After arriving...
TYSONS, VA
fox5dc.com

Severe flooding in Prince George's County causing delays for commuters

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Water rescues were conducted in Prince George's County after nearly three inches of rain fell Monday causing flash flooding along roadways. A flash flood warning was issued for the entire Prince George's County until 7:00 p.m. and FOX 5's meteorologists believe there could be more flash flooding headed our direction Tuesday.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Crash closes part of Indian Head Highway until Tuesday afternoon

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Part of Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County is closed Tuesday after a truck crash, according to MATOC. The department tweeted Tuesday morning that Maryland 210 north and southbound from Palmer Road to Livingston Road is closed due to emergency repairs. Prince George's County Police says there was a vehicle crash just after midnight at Indian Head Highway and Kirby Rd.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Hot, humid Monday with isolated storms possible in the evening

Monday is another hot and humid day with hit-or-miss thunderstorms possible. One or two storms may materialize in the D.C. to Baltimore stretch. Expect highs in the lower to mid-90s. Storms will disintegrate with the setting sun as lows fall back into the mid-70s. While strong or severe storms aren't...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Flash flooding cleanup

Crews are still cleaning up tonight after flash flooding in Prince George’s County. Skyfox was overhead in Riverdale as rising waters made for dangerous conditions for drivers. FOX 5’s Lindsay Watts reports with the latest on cleanup.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

MD-210 closed due to truck crash

Maryland 210 north and southbound from Palmer Road to Livingston Road is closed due to emergency repairs. Prince George's County Police says there was a vehicle crash just after midnight at Indian Head Highway and Kirby Rd.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy