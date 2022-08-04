Read on www.fox5dc.com
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The woman who survived a lightning strike near the White House last week is out of intensive care, according to her family. It was Amber Escudero-Kontostathis' 28th birthday when she was struck by lightning in Lafayette Park on Thursday. Her mother posted on Facebook that...
WASHINGTON - D.C.’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMA) is teaming up with the District’s police and fire departments as they work to revamp the city’s active shooter training. What does that look like? How is this training different from years past?. HSEMA Director Christopher...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Anne Arundel County has announced the appointment of its first Executive Director of the state-mandated Police Accountability Board. Jannsen Evelyn is a government administration professional and licensed Maryland attorney with a decade of experience in local and state government roles. Most recently, Evelyn worked as Of Counsel at Baker Donelson.
FOX5 is honoring heroes in our community in our weekly Salute to Service segment. This week’s nominee is Colonel Michael Greenly of Clifton, Virginia. He served in the Army as a nurse for 37 years. Sadly, he passed away in March of 2021 while in the line of duty.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - The tightly contested race to become the democratic nominee for Montgomery County Executive remains too close to call according the Associated Press, despite one candidate claiming victory and the other calling for a recount. On Saturday night, the AP reported that incumbent Marc Elrich led David...
BETHESDA, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - An investigation is underway in Montgomery County as police are looking into another case of antisemitic graffiti. Photos taken of the graffiti show a fence near the Bethesda Trolley Trail painted with white power symbols and rhetoric. There was also similar graffiti pictured on the ground and walls of the trail.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Last school year saw controversy, people being removed from board meetings, threatened lawsuits and an investigation into the student discipline policies and procedures for Loudoun County Public Schools. Now, they're working on changing that. A new student discipline policy is set to be...
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Montgomery County Police executed a search warrant at a short-term rental property in a Silver Spring neighborhood on Friday, August 5th after allegations of hidden cameras and video recordings. Neighbors who live near the house along the 1100 Block of Dale Drive told FOX 5 they...
Monday night's flash flooding and heavy rains severely impacted parts of Prince George's County and the cleanup is continuing Tuesday morning. FOX 5's Bob Barnard has the latest.
MANASSAS, Va. - This man didn’t win the top Mega Millions prize, but he still won big. Malcolm Meredith, of Manassas, Virginia, bought a lottery ticket for the May 20 Mega Millions drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery. Soon after the drawing, he showed his ticket to a person...
FOX 5's latest Zip Trip took us to Bowie, Maryland! Here's a look back at some of the fun moments from our visit!
TYSONS, Va. - Police say a broken light fixture shattering caused a scare at Tysons Corner Mall in Tysons, Virginia Sunday afternoon. According to Fairfax County Police, officers received a call at 2:49 p.m. Sunday reporting gunshots fired inside Tysons Corner Center, located at 1961 Chain Bridge Road. After arriving...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Water rescues were conducted in Prince George's County after nearly three inches of rain fell Monday causing flash flooding along roadways. A flash flood warning was issued for the entire Prince George's County until 7:00 p.m. and FOX 5's meteorologists believe there could be more flash flooding headed our direction Tuesday.
Police in Montgomery County arrested a man with a BB gun at the Target store in Gaithersburg after receiving reports that a person was spotted inside the store with a gun Saturday night. FOX 5's Nana-Séntuo Bonsu reports.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Part of Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County is closed Tuesday after a truck crash, according to MATOC. The department tweeted Tuesday morning that Maryland 210 north and southbound from Palmer Road to Livingston Road is closed due to emergency repairs. Prince George's County Police says there was a vehicle crash just after midnight at Indian Head Highway and Kirby Rd.
Monday is another hot and humid day with hit-or-miss thunderstorms possible. One or two storms may materialize in the D.C. to Baltimore stretch. Expect highs in the lower to mid-90s. Storms will disintegrate with the setting sun as lows fall back into the mid-70s. While strong or severe storms aren't...
ARLINGTON, VA - An off-duty Arlington County police officer has been arrested and charged with "malicious wounding and destruction of property" after a verbal and physical altercation with a woman early in the morning of August 5th near the 2300 block of Columbia Pike. Arlington County Police were dispatched just...
Crews are still cleaning up tonight after flash flooding in Prince George’s County. Skyfox was overhead in Riverdale as rising waters made for dangerous conditions for drivers. FOX 5’s Lindsay Watts reports with the latest on cleanup.
Maryland 210 north and southbound from Palmer Road to Livingston Road is closed due to emergency repairs. Prince George's County Police says there was a vehicle crash just after midnight at Indian Head Highway and Kirby Rd.
