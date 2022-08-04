Read on www.wtae.com
beavercountyradio.com
Man Injured After Driving at a High Rate of Speed and Rear-Ending A Vehicle On I-79 In Cranberry
(Cranberry Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Interstate 79 Southbound at mile marker 79.6 at 10:55 PM on Friday night, August 5, 2022. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that 26-year-old...
WFMJ.com
Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash
People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
wtae.com
One killed in fire at apartment building in Westmoreland County
GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Westmoreland County coroner was called to the scene after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Greensburg Monday night. The coroner confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a man died on scene. The Westmoreland County Coroner identified the man as 40-year-old David M. Bramini. A cause and manner of death are pending autopsy and toxicology reports.
PSP: One injured in Mercer County crash
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded to a two vehicle crash that injured one driver Tuesday morning. Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 58 and Schaffer Road just after 5:30 a.m. PSP said that one of the drivers had minor injuries. The crash is under investigation by PSP
explore venango
Postal Worker Attacked While Delivering Mail
CONNOQUENESSING TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for allegedly attacking a postal worker while he was delivering the mail. Butler-based State Police said the incident happened on August 3 around 10:57 a.m. in Connoquenessing Township, Butler County. According to police, Todd Laverenge Hovis, 56, of...
wtae.com
2 arrested after attempted ATM robbery on North Shore
Police are investigating an attempted robbery of an ATM on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. The incident happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning on the 400 block of North Shore Drive. Police said officers saw two people near an ATM with a heavy duty chain and signs the machine had been tampered with.
explore venango
Local Man Faces Theft by Deception Charges for Not Returning to Convenience Store to Pay for Gas
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing theft by deception and related charges for pumping gas at a Sugarcreek Borough convenience store and not returning to pay for it. Court documents indicate that on July 25 the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 62-year-old...
explore venango
Police Respond to Altercation Following Race in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say a fight broke out following a race on Saturday night at Lockhart Raceway in Cranberry Township. According to PSP Franklin, a physical altercation occurred around 9:17 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, between a known 37-year-old male victim, of Hamburg, New York, and 45-year-old Matthew Bernard, of Seneca, and 27-year-old Zachary Wilson, of Oil City, at Lockhart Raceway located on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
butlerradio.com
Crews Quickly Handle Kitchen Fire At Chop Shop
A fire at a downtown Butler eatery could have had a far more serious result if not for an early warning and the quick actions of firefighters. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday for smoke coming out of rear roof vents at the Chop Shop.
1 killed in crash involving SUV, box truck on Route 51 in Fayette County
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after an SUV and box truck collided in Fayette County early Tuesday, according to state police. The 911 call came in around 5:50 a.m. for the crash in the 1000 block of Pittsburgh Street (Route 51) near the Jim Shorkey dealership.
Pittsburgh man leads state police on chase in Armstrong County, authorities say
KITTANNING BOROUGH, Pa. — A man from Pittsburgh is accused of leading state police on a chase in Armstrong County. Troopers said they tried to pull over 42-year-old Jeffrey Ledonne for a traffic stop in Kittanning Borough at 1:33 a.m. Sunday. They say he did not stop and began to lead them on a pursuit.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Peters Township man arrested after firearm found at Pittsburgh airport
A man is facing charges after TSA officers said they found a loaded handgun in his backpack at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday morning. At around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the 54-year-old man from the Venetia section of Peters Township was going through the main security checkpoint with the SigSauer 9mm handgun, according to Allegheny County Police.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh man arrested after police chase in Armstrong County
A Pittsburgh man has been arrested following a police chase in Armstrong County. State police say they tried to stop Jeffrey Ledonne Sunday morning. That led to a chase through Kittanning. During that chase, police say Ledonne slammed on his brakes several times, intentionally hitting the police cruiser. Eventually, police...
explore venango
Two Franklin Residents Accused of Stealing Money from Laundry Machines
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two Franklin residents are facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing money from laundry machines at an apartment complex in Sugarcreek Borough. Court documents indicate that the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Montice Marie Robinson and 38-year-old Steven Ray Bickel. According...
CBS News
Crews respond to deck fire in Brentwood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A deck fire resulted in multiple fire agencies being called to the 300 block of Marylea Ave early Sunday morning. "At approximately 08:15 hours crews were alerted to the 300 block of Marylea Avenue for the report of a deck on fire in the rear of the structure," Brentwood VFC's Facebook post stated.
7 cars damaged after Jeep rolls in Downtown Pittsburgh crash
A man who ran a red light Friday morning in Downtown Pittsburgh could face charges after the collision ended with seven damaged vehicles, according to police. Authorities said the man, who police did not name, was driving a black Jeep when he ran a red light at Cherry Way and Fourth Avenue.
WFMJ.com
Grove City man arrested after allegedly stealing woman's underwear from apartment
A Grove City man was arrested after allegedly stealing underwear from an apartment. The incident happened Friday around 4 p.m. at an apartment on the 200 block of Blaine Street. Michael James Beck, 22, allegedly entered an apartment there and took underwear belonging to a female resident. Beck lives at...
wtae.com
Dog dies of thirst, crated in basement; Westmoreland County woman faces charges
DERRY, Pa. — A Westmoreland County woman is charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal. One of her dogs died of thirst and dehydration after being crated in her basement for days without water while she was out of town for days. Destiny Witherspoon, 25, of Derry Borough, is...
explore venango
Police Arrest Transient Man for Allegedly Escaping From Halfway House
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Oil City Police arrested a wanted transient man for allegedly escaping from a halfway house. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Shawn Paul Powell in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Monday, August 1.
explore venango
Community Helps Police Identify Rural King Theft Suspect
SUGARCREEK BORO., Pa. (EYT) – The Sugarcreek Borough Police Department has identified and apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in an incident of theft at Rural King in Franklin last week. Police say 37-year-old Thomas Rodgers, of Franklin, was identified and taken into custody on Thursday, August 4. According to...
