A man is facing charges after TSA officers said they found a loaded handgun in his backpack at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday morning. At around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the 54-year-old man from the Venetia section of Peters Township was going through the main security checkpoint with the SigSauer 9mm handgun, according to Allegheny County Police.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO