Wexford, PA

WFMJ.com

Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash

People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
STONEBORO, PA
wtae.com

One killed in fire at apartment building in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Westmoreland County coroner was called to the scene after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Greensburg Monday night. The coroner confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a man died on scene. The Westmoreland County Coroner identified the man as 40-year-old David M. Bramini. A cause and manner of death are pending autopsy and toxicology reports.
GREENSBURG, PA
WKBN

PSP: One injured in Mercer County crash

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded to a two vehicle crash that injured one driver Tuesday morning. Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 58 and Schaffer Road just after 5:30 a.m. PSP said that one of the drivers had minor injuries. The crash is under investigation by PSP
MERCER, PA
explore venango

Postal Worker Attacked While Delivering Mail

CONNOQUENESSING TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for allegedly attacking a postal worker while he was delivering the mail. Butler-based State Police said the incident happened on August 3 around 10:57 a.m. in Connoquenessing Township, Butler County. According to police, Todd Laverenge Hovis, 56, of...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

2 arrested after attempted ATM robbery on North Shore

Police are investigating an attempted robbery of an ATM on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. The incident happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning on the 400 block of North Shore Drive. Police said officers saw two people near an ATM with a heavy duty chain and signs the machine had been tampered with.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Police Respond to Altercation Following Race in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say a fight broke out following a race on Saturday night at Lockhart Raceway in Cranberry Township. According to PSP Franklin, a physical altercation occurred around 9:17 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, between a known 37-year-old male victim, of Hamburg, New York, and 45-year-old Matthew Bernard, of Seneca, and 27-year-old Zachary Wilson, of Oil City, at Lockhart Raceway located on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Crews Quickly Handle Kitchen Fire At Chop Shop

A fire at a downtown Butler eatery could have had a far more serious result if not for an early warning and the quick actions of firefighters. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday for smoke coming out of rear roof vents at the Chop Shop.
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Peters Township man arrested after firearm found at Pittsburgh airport

A man is facing charges after TSA officers said they found a loaded handgun in his backpack at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday morning. At around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the 54-year-old man from the Venetia section of Peters Township was going through the main security checkpoint with the SigSauer 9mm handgun, according to Allegheny County Police.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh man arrested after police chase in Armstrong County

A Pittsburgh man has been arrested following a police chase in Armstrong County. State police say they tried to stop Jeffrey Ledonne Sunday morning. That led to a chase through Kittanning. During that chase, police say Ledonne slammed on his brakes several times, intentionally hitting the police cruiser. Eventually, police...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Two Franklin Residents Accused of Stealing Money from Laundry Machines

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two Franklin residents are facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing money from laundry machines at an apartment complex in Sugarcreek Borough. Court documents indicate that the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Montice Marie Robinson and 38-year-old Steven Ray Bickel. According...
CBS News

Crews respond to deck fire in Brentwood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A deck fire resulted in multiple fire agencies being called to the 300 block of Marylea Ave early Sunday morning. "At approximately 08:15 hours crews were alerted to the 300 block of Marylea Avenue for the report of a deck on fire in the rear of the structure," Brentwood VFC's Facebook post stated.
BRENTWOOD, PA
explore venango

Police Arrest Transient Man for Allegedly Escaping From Halfway House

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Oil City Police arrested a wanted transient man for allegedly escaping from a halfway house. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Shawn Paul Powell in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Monday, August 1.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Community Helps Police Identify Rural King Theft Suspect

SUGARCREEK BORO., Pa. (EYT) – The Sugarcreek Borough Police Department has identified and apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in an incident of theft at Rural King in Franklin last week. Police say 37-year-old Thomas Rodgers, of Franklin, was identified and taken into custody on Thursday, August 4. According to...

