PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT & Disney Springs 7/30/2022 (Food & Wine Tray, Figment Earrings, Bruno Spirit Jersey, & More)

Read on wdwnt.com
Related
WDW News Today
Haunted Mansion Earrings, Decanter, and Jim Shore Madame Leota Figure Debut at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. More new Haunted Mansion merchandise continues to materialize at Walt Disney World, and today we discovered earrings, a decanter, and the Jim Shore Madame Leota Figure in Memento Mori at Magic Kingdom. Haunted Mansion Earrings – $19.99...
WDW News Today
Spirit of Aloha Removed From Sign at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
The Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show has finally been removed from a sign inside the Great Ceremonial House at Disney’s Polynesian Village House. The sign is on the second floor of the lobby building and points to Kona Cafe and ‘Ohana. Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show at Luau...
WDW News Today
New Halloween Horror Nights 31 Ornament Arrives at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This year marks the 31st Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, and in honor, more “every day is Halloween” merchandise has arrived. We found a new “every day is Halloween” 31 ornament in the All Hallows Eve Boutique at Islands of Adventure.
disneytips.com
Extremely Rare Disney Character Spotted at EPCOT
Disney Guests love interacting with characters at Walt Disney World Resort! With many of Disney’s shows and meet-and-greets returning to the Parks after their closure during the pandemic, fans have been lining up for a chance to chat with their favorite Disney pals. Recently, Merida returned to Fairytale Garden...
RELATED PEOPLE
disneydining.com
Don’t Let Pool Closures Keep Your Disney Trip From Making a Splash
Despite the emergence of Spooky Season in the parks, it’s still summer, and many families are trying to squeeze in one last trip before school starts. Others are planning ahead for future vacations. If you find yourself in that camp, there are some things you’ll need to consider when choosing your Resort hotel.
WDW News Today
New Pirates of the Caribbean Magnet Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Bring a little adventure to your fridge with a new poster-style Pirates of the Caribbean magnet from Walt Disney World. We picked ours up at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Pirates of the Caribbean Magnet — $11.99...
Disney World Has a New Dinner and a Show Offering
Orlando is never low on options for entertainment, and now there is one more great offering for patrons. Dinner and a show is a great way to make the most of dinner time and get much needed downtime and still be entertained (and entertaining) at the same time. Universal Orlando...
disneytips.com
Walt Disney World Says Goodbye To COVID-19
Two years ago, Disney Parks faced something they’d never encountered before and probably never imagined could happen. An unprecedented global pandemic occurred, causing the Happiest Place on Earth to close its doors. This was the first time Walt Disney World shut down due to an illness. Disney’s Orlando Theme...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Bus Involved in Car Accident
A Walt Disney World bus was involved in an accident with a smaller car last night while traveling southbound on Seven Seas Drive. The incident occurred before 10:30 p.m., when a WDWNT reporter happened to be passing through the area. They did not witness the incident occur, but it appeared that the bus had smashed into a car. Emergency services were on the scene.
‘Walt Disney World Resort’ May Be Changing Its Name Soon
There is always “buzz” surrounding significant changes that affect Walt Disney World. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and fans and detractors of the Mouse House alike take to social media to argue for or against suggested changes on the way. One of them is the possibility of a new name for the Walt Disney World Resort, shortening to Disney World Resort.
WDW News Today
Food Booths for Halloween Horror Nights 31 Begin to Emerge at Universal Studios Florida
With the kickoff to Halloween Horror Nights 31 just weeks away, the first of the food booths have emerged at Universal Studios Florida. Next to Cafe La Bamba in Hollywood, this “Dia de los Muertos”-inspired stand features a colorful look. The gold and orange booth features crosses made...
WDW News Today
Disney x BaubleBar Princess Jasmine Ear Headband Debuts at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. For the 30th anniversary of “Aladdin,” a whole new world of merchandise has been flying off the shelves at Disneyland Resort. The newest item is Disney x BaubleBar Princess Jasmine ear headband. BaubleBar Princess Jasmine...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Legoland Discovery Center Boston to close till spring for $12 million renovation
"By creating this highly interactive indoor LEGO experience we will give families a place to play, explore, create and have fun together." Legoland Discovery Center Boston in Somerville’s Assembly Row, which opened in 2014, is closing to undergo a $12 million renovation to evolve its offerings and increase interactive experiences. When complete, it’ll be the first Lego Discovery Center in North America, according to the company.
WDW News Today
Wyoming Ranch Previously Owned by Walt Disney Family is on the Market for $71 Million
Diamond G Ranch, which is about 17 miles west of Dubois and 23 minutes from Yellowstone National Park, is now available on the real estate market. The ranch’s previous owners were Walt Disney and family, and current owner is Stephen M. Gordon, who purchased from Disney in the 1980s.
WDW News Today
New Partners Statue, Mickey & Minnie, and More Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collectible Medallions at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We got a surprise today in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom, as four of the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary collectible medallions have been replaced with new designs. New 50th Anniversary Collectible Medallions – $5 each, $10...
WDW News Today
New Alex and Ani ‘Hocus Pocus’ Bracelet Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Alex and Ani “Hocus Pocus” bracelet is now available at Walt Disney World. We picked ours up at World of Disney in Disney Springs. Alex and Ani “Hocus Pocus” Bracelet – $...
WDW News Today
New ‘Up’ Paradise Falls Spirit Jersey Lands in Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Attention all Wilderness Explorers: a new Disney Pixar inspired Paradise Falls Spirit Jersey has been spotted at Walt Disney World, joining a new Vault Collection Spirit Jersey that we found earlier in the day. Paradise Falls Spirit...
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Enchanted Tiki Room Collection Arrives at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Enchanted Tiki Room series of Mickey Mouse: the Main Attraction has been spotted in Disneyland Resort! There will be a total of 12 attractions in this series, and the Enchanted Tiki Room is series 5 of 12.
WDW News Today
New Mighty Thor Loungefly Backpack at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Channel the power of Thor with this Mighty Thor Loungefly backpack, inspired by Jane Foster’s armor in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” We found it in Star Traders at Disneyland Park. Mighty Thor Loungefly Backpack...
disneydining.com
Popular Disney World attraction finally adds single rider line to the queue
A popular Walt Disney World attraction has reportedly just added a single rider option to its queue. Cast Members at the Soarin’ Around the World attraction inside The Land Pavilion at EPCOT have reportedly begun testing the single rider line concept in the queue for the attraction. Soarin’ Around...
Comments / 1