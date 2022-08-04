Weekly jobless claims rise to 260,000 ahead of nonfarm payrolls report

Read on www.cnbc.com
Related
CNBC
Everything from wages to used car prices could jump higher, market researcher Jim Bianco warns
Washington's efforts to curb inflation will fall short particularly this year, according to market forecaster Jim Bianco. And, he believes this week's key inflation data will help prove it. "I don't see anything that will reduce the inflation rate. There are some things that might reduce prescription drug prices and...
China's exports gain steam but outlook cloudy as global growth cools
BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's export growth unexpectedly picked up speed in July, offering an encouraging boost to the economy as its struggles to recover from a COVID-induced slump, but weakening global demand could start to drag on shipments in coming months.
CNBC
Gold rises as dollar, yields pull back
Gold broke higher on Monday as the dollar and Treasury yields retreated, with focus on U.S. inflation numbers this week that could influence the Federal Reserve's next rate hike. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,783.31 per ounce by 9:58 a.m. ET, after dropping 1% in the previous session. U.S. gold...
CNBC
Consumers expect inflation to slow down, a big win for the Fed
A New York Fed survey showed that respondents in July expected inflation to run at a 6.2% pace over the next year and a 3.2% rate for the next three years. That marks a big drop-off from the respective 6.8% and 3.6% results from the June survey. Expectations for food...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Republicans Say Economy Is In Recession After It Added Half A Million Jobs In July
WASHINGTON ― For the past month or so, Republicans have insisted that the U.S. economy is in a recession, a period of reduced economic activity that can be politically devastating for the party in power. Then, on Friday, the U.S. Labor Department announced the economy added half a million...
Op-Ed: Even blue states now want Biden to pay for cost of his open border policies
"What crosses the border is dangerous; the Southwest is our 'exposed flank.' There is a nagging fear that we've gone to sleep with the back door unlocked." – Author and journalist Ted Conover. The right to seek asylum was incorporated into international law following the atrocities of World War...
CNBC
China defends ditching U.S. talks, says Washington must bear 'serious consequences'
China's Defense Ministry on Monday defended its shelving of military talks with the United States in protest against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei last week, warning that Washington must bear "serious consequences." Pelosi's visit last week infuriated China, which regards the self-ruled island as its own and responded...
CNBC
Slowing demand in the U.S., Europe and China could hurt Asian exporters, HSBC says
Asian exporters will face significant challenges as demand from major markets like the U.S., Europe and China slow down in the coming months, according to the chief Asia economist of HSBC. Manufacturers in Europe are already pulling back quite significantly, namely in Germany, Frederic Neumann told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 7 Covid-era winning stocks have staying power
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of stocks that saw huge gains during the height of the Covid pandemic and continue to perform well. "Wall Street wrote off all the Covid winners, but a handful of these companies have proven to be real staying power giants. and I think it's absolutely worth sticking with their stocks," the "Mad Money" host said.
City workers get double-digit wage rises while lowest-paid see 1% increase
Report finds ‘tale of two labour markets’ as workers in London’s financial district enjoy inflation-busting increases
Manchin-Schumer bill has key weakness
It relies on a non-existent electric vehicle supply chain.
CNBC
Trump real estate appraiser hands over thousands of documents to N.Y. AG in civil probe
A commercial real estate firm held in contempt of court for failing to hand over records on its appraisals of several Trump Organization properties to New York's attorney general has turned over nearly 36,000 documents, court filings show. New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron had found Cushman & Wakefield...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Palantir, Signify Health, Global Blood Therapeutics and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Palantir (PLTR) – The data analytics company's stock plunged 15.6% in premarket trading after it reported an unexpected quarterly loss, and lowered its full-year forecast due to the uncertain timing of some government contracts. Signify Health (SGFY)...
protocol.com
Dark money is trying to take down the Inflation Reduction Act from the left
The social media feeds of progressive voters have been bombarded by a series of ads this past week telling them to urge their Democratic representatives to vote against the Inflation Reduction Act. The ads aren’t from the Sunrise Movement or other progressive climate stalwarts, though. Instead, they’re being pushed by...
Biden's Giveaways Largely Benefit Well-Off Americans
During his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Joe Biden repeatedly insisted that his primary goal as president would be to help the struggling American middle class. "Ordinary middle-class Americans built America," he declared during a June 2019 Democratic primary debate. Under President Donald Trump's policies, he said, "too many people who are in the middle class and who are poor have the bottom fall out."
US inflation will likely stay high even as gas prices fall
WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans may finally be catching a break from relentlessly surging prices — if just a slight one — even as inflation is expected to remain painfully high for months. Thanks largely to falling gas prices, the government’s inflation report for July, to be released...
CNBC
Biden authorizes largest yet weapons package for Ukraine, bringing U.S. commitment to $9.8 billion
WASHINGTON – The Biden administration announced a $1 billion security assistance package for Ukraine on Monday, the largest weapons installment yet since Russia's full-scale invasion began in late February. The upcoming military aid package, the 18th such tranche, brings U.S. commitment to about $9.8 billion and includes munitions for...
FOXBusiness
Senate Dems pass social spending, tax bill, working from home disparaged and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Here are five key things that could impact Monday's trading. MAJOR WIN FOR DEMS: The Senate Sunday passed the Democrats' social spending and taxation bill after a marathon "vote-a-rama" session that lasted more than 15 hours, marking a major win for the Democratic agenda just over three months before Election Day.
FOXBusiness
Democrats' minimum corporate tax would hit these industries the hardest
Democrats are proposing a minimum tax on income that wealthy corporations report to investors in order to help fund the newest climate change and health care spending package unveiled last week. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 – introduced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin,...
CNBC
Boeing shows strong July deliveries
CNBC's Phil LeBeau joins the 'Halftime Report' to report on Boeing's strong July orders and delivery report. The investment committee weighs in.
Comments / 1