Weekly jobless claims rise to 260,000 ahead of nonfarm payrolls report

During his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Joe Biden repeatedly insisted that his primary goal as president would be to help the struggling American middle class. "Ordinary middle-class Americans built America," he declared during a June 2019 Democratic primary debate. Under President Donald Trump's policies, he said, "too many people who are in the middle class and who are poor have the bottom fall out."

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO