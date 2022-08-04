ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

News On 6

Catoosa Public Schools Students Return To Class

Students at Catoosa Public Schools return to the classroom on Tuesday morning for the first day of school. The school day officially begins at 8:15 a.m. for all students returning to the classroom. The district’s school calendar is set up where students are not in the classroom on Fridays. Most...
CATOOSA, OK
KFOR

Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college

HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
HOMINY, OK
Broken Arrow, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Broken Arrow, OK
News On 6

70th Annual Tulsa Powwow Happening This Weekend

The 70th Annual Historic Tulsa Powwow is happening this weekend. The event is going on at the Cox Business Convention Center until 11 p.m. Saturday and will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. There are arts and crafts, food vendors, contests and more. Outgoing Osage princess, Jasmine...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

New Business Brings Bungee Fitness To Tulsa

It’s the first week for a new workout studio that’s the first of its kind in Tulsa. If you're looking for a unique way to exercise, Levitate Bungee Fitness is now open on 81st and Harvard. It’s a way for you to have a lot of fun, and burn lots of calories and it’s a low-impact workout. Once you walk into the studio, step one is getting ready for class.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Dogs Cooldown At McClure Park K-9 Splash Party

Dozens of dogs and even their owners got to cooldown Sunday at a dog pool party. This is the annual K-9 Splash at McClure Park in Tulsa. After Tulsa Parks' Pools close for the summer, they have a pool day for the pups. Sunday afternoon, News On 6's Chinh Doan...
TULSA, OK
NewsBreak
Education
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wife of missing Tulsa man searches for answers

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man who disappeared in Sapulpa told FOX23 she just wants to know where he is. Gregory Treace is battling cancer, and he hasn’t been seen since the end of July. Billie Treace, Gregory’s wife, is desperate for answers as she searches...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

3 Arrested, Accused Of Theft By Pawnee County Deputies

Pawnee County Deputies arrested three people who they say are connected to at least eight theft cases. Deputies say last week, several agencies helped with a search warrant on a property in Cleveland, Oklahoma, where they found an active meth lab, a stolen gun and three stolen vehicles. Investigators say...
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

Judge: Tulsa Race Massacre victims' descendants can't sue

An Oklahoma judge said six descendants of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre cannot sue for reparations, while allowing three known survivors of the attack in which a white mob descended on a predominantly Black neighborhood to move forward with the lawsuit. The order, signed Tuesday by Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall, allows Lessie Benningfield “Mother” Randle, 106, Viola “Mother” Fletcher, 107, and Hughes Van Ellis, Sr., 101, to continue seeking reparations under state nuisance laws. Wall in May allowed the case to go forward while partially granting a motion to dismiss it without saying at the time what was being dismissed. In addition to the six descendants, Wall dismissed as plaintiffs the Historic Vernon AME Church Inc., which did not exist in 1921, and The Tulsa African Ancestral Society, which represents other descendants. And she dismissed as defendants the Tulsa Development Authority and the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission because they did not exist in 1921.
KTUL

Alleged violent offender now in Muskogee County custody

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Muskogee County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for Trevor McManus. Multiple agencies including the U.S. Marshall and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are all responding to the scene. McManus allegedly assaulted and was very violent with his girlfriend. MCSO says this includes shoving her to the ground,...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
travelnowsmart.com

Best Brunch in Tulsa, OK — 20 Top Places!

Tulsa, Oklahoma is a great place to start planning your next epic food adventure. This beautiful city, located on the Arkansas River, isn’t just famous for its Art Deco Architecture. It is also a gastronomic hub, with its wide selection of restaurants serving appetizing brunch dishes that will titillate...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

2 Arrested After TPD's Newly Installed Flock Cameras Flag Stolen Car

Tulsa police say two people are in custody on Monday morning after officers allegedly found drugs and a gun inside a stolen vehicle near 36th Street South and Peoria. According to police, the newly installed Flock cameras flagged the license plate on the car as it was traveling northbound along Peoria.
TULSA, OK

