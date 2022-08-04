Read on www.newson6.com
Catoosa Public Schools Students Return To Class
Students at Catoosa Public Schools return to the classroom on Tuesday morning for the first day of school. The school day officially begins at 8:15 a.m. for all students returning to the classroom. The district’s school calendar is set up where students are not in the classroom on Fridays. Most...
Advocate Alliance Group Kicks Off Pride Week With Bike Ride To Brunch In Broken Arrow
Advocate Alliance of Broken Arrow kicked off Pride Week Sunday with a bike ride to brunch. The ride was through Broken Arrow's Rose District. The leisure ride ended at This Machine and Rattlesnake Cafe, on BA's Main Street, for brunch that was followed by a drag show. "We want the...
Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college
HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
Muskogee Apartment Fire Residents Move To New Home With Help Of Emergency Management
Some Muskogee residents from Greenleaf Apartments got some help moving into their new homes on Saturday. The apartments caught fire last month and left nearly a hundred people without a place to live. The City of Muskogee emergency management shared pictures on Facebook showing crews teaming up to move four...
70th Annual Tulsa Powwow Happening This Weekend
The 70th Annual Historic Tulsa Powwow is happening this weekend. The event is going on at the Cox Business Convention Center until 11 p.m. Saturday and will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. There are arts and crafts, food vendors, contests and more. Outgoing Osage princess, Jasmine...
New Business Brings Bungee Fitness To Tulsa
It’s the first week for a new workout studio that’s the first of its kind in Tulsa. If you're looking for a unique way to exercise, Levitate Bungee Fitness is now open on 81st and Harvard. It’s a way for you to have a lot of fun, and burn lots of calories and it’s a low-impact workout. Once you walk into the studio, step one is getting ready for class.
Muskogee County officials say they will make sure Greenleaf residents aren’t left homeless
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Dozens of residents displaced by a deadly apartment fire in Muskogee learned their landlord would not be paying for them to continue to stay in hotels. Local emergency management leaders met Wednesday to fight for more support for those residents. The goal of Wednesday’s meeting between...
Dogs Cooldown At McClure Park K-9 Splash Party
Dozens of dogs and even their owners got to cooldown Sunday at a dog pool party. This is the annual K-9 Splash at McClure Park in Tulsa. After Tulsa Parks' Pools close for the summer, they have a pool day for the pups. Sunday afternoon, News On 6's Chinh Doan...
Native American woman reaches Green Country on walk across U.S.
CATOOSA, Okla. — A Native American woman has reached Green Country on her walk across the U.S. to raise awareness for missing and murdered indigenous people. Seraphine Warren started her journey in Arizona and will continue walking to Washington, D.C. Friday morning, Warren is leaving Catoosa and headed towards...
First beagles brought to Tulsa from testing facility adopted
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) announced that first of the beagles brought to Tulsa from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia were adopted. 4,000 beagles were rescued from the facility in late July and the HST took in more than 200 beagles to help. Applicants...
Rescue Task Force On Scene Of Wreck In Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - The Rescue Task Force is on the scene of a wreck near East 11th Street in Tulsa Friday afternoon. This is a developing story.
Wife of missing Tulsa man searches for answers
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man who disappeared in Sapulpa told FOX23 she just wants to know where he is. Gregory Treace is battling cancer, and he hasn’t been seen since the end of July. Billie Treace, Gregory’s wife, is desperate for answers as she searches...
3 Arrested, Accused Of Theft By Pawnee County Deputies
Pawnee County Deputies arrested three people who they say are connected to at least eight theft cases. Deputies say last week, several agencies helped with a search warrant on a property in Cleveland, Oklahoma, where they found an active meth lab, a stolen gun and three stolen vehicles. Investigators say...
Investigators classify Bixby shooting as murder-suicide, weeks after the crime
BIXBY, Okla. — Investigators with the Bixby Police Department have issued an update on the death of prominent Tulsa figure Sherry Gamble Smith. Gamble Smith was shot and killed by her husband last month. The incident has been classified officially as a murder-suicide. Investigators say home security footage shows...
Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
Judge: Tulsa Race Massacre victims' descendants can't sue
An Oklahoma judge said six descendants of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre cannot sue for reparations, while allowing three known survivors of the attack in which a white mob descended on a predominantly Black neighborhood to move forward with the lawsuit. The order, signed Tuesday by Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall, allows Lessie Benningfield “Mother” Randle, 106, Viola “Mother” Fletcher, 107, and Hughes Van Ellis, Sr., 101, to continue seeking reparations under state nuisance laws. Wall in May allowed the case to go forward while partially granting a motion to dismiss it without saying at the time what was being dismissed. In addition to the six descendants, Wall dismissed as plaintiffs the Historic Vernon AME Church Inc., which did not exist in 1921, and The Tulsa African Ancestral Society, which represents other descendants. And she dismissed as defendants the Tulsa Development Authority and the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission because they did not exist in 1921.
Alleged violent offender now in Muskogee County custody
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Muskogee County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for Trevor McManus. Multiple agencies including the U.S. Marshall and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are all responding to the scene. McManus allegedly assaulted and was very violent with his girlfriend. MCSO says this includes shoving her to the ground,...
Best Brunch in Tulsa, OK — 20 Top Places!
Tulsa, Oklahoma is a great place to start planning your next epic food adventure. This beautiful city, located on the Arkansas River, isn’t just famous for its Art Deco Architecture. It is also a gastronomic hub, with its wide selection of restaurants serving appetizing brunch dishes that will titillate...
2 Arrested After TPD's Newly Installed Flock Cameras Flag Stolen Car
Tulsa police say two people are in custody on Monday morning after officers allegedly found drugs and a gun inside a stolen vehicle near 36th Street South and Peoria. According to police, the newly installed Flock cameras flagged the license plate on the car as it was traveling northbound along Peoria.
