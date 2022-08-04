Read on www.bbc.com
BBC
Woman who ran over and killed boyfriend in Fife avoids jail
A 21-year-old woman who killed the "love of her life" by running him over with her car has avoided a prison sentence. Grace Ross struck Joshua Kerr, 18, near the farm where he worked in Leslie, Fife, on 22 May 2020. He died after suffering a catastrophic head injury. Ross,...
BBC
Former prosecutor John Watt QC jailed for abusing children
A former Scottish prosecutor has been jailed for 10 years for sexually abusing four young children more than four decades ago. John Watt QC, who was also a criminal defence lawyer, preyed on three young girls and a boy over a 14-year period. The 72-year-old had been extradited from the...
BBC
Owami Davies: Searches for missing student prove fruitless
Met detectives looking for missing student Owami Davies said they have searched extensively and viewed hundreds of hours of CCTV to no avail. Five people arrested - two on suspicion of murder and three on suspicion of kidnap - have been released on bail, pending further investigation. Ms Davies, who...
BBC
Man admits murdering wife with Newcastle hotel pillow
A man who suffocated his wife of 27 years with a hotel pillow has admitted murdering her after changing his plea mid-trial. Pek Ying Ling, 51, was found dead at the County Aparthotel in Westgate Road, Newcastle, on 6 December last year. Her husband Soong Hert Fong, also 51, had...
Woman dies in her sleep in front of children and husband on flight to UK
Helen Rhodes was a ‘devoted wife and mother’ and ‘the glue that held her family together’, a friend said
BBC
Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford
Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford. West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday. It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge...
BBC
Owami Davies: Fifth arrest over missing student nurse
Detectives have arrested a fifth man in the case of a missing student nurse. Owami Davies, 24, who was studying at King's College London, was recorded on CCTV in the company of a man on 7 July - the day she was last seen. Four men previously arrested in connection...
BBC
Oldham man jailed for manslaughter over punch killing
A man who knocked a man unconscious and then "callously continued to assault him" has been jailed for the killing. Jamie Kennedy, 24, punched Robert Payne, 60, in the face, causing him to fall to the floor and hit his head on a pavement in Oldham on 15 October 2021.
BBC
Tingley: Three jailed over revenge shooting at caravan park
Three family members have been jailed for a revenge shooting sparked by a fight at a christening party. Shaun McDermott, 35, recruited cousin Richard Bathie, 53, and Bathie's 18-year-old son Joshua for the attack at a caravan park in Tingley in August 2021. The shooting left their two victims with...
BBC
Tamil Nadu: 12th Century idol stolen from temple found in US after 50 years
A statue that was stolen in 1971 from a temple in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu has been traced to New York, police say. The 12th Century idol of Hindu goddess Parvati was found at the Bonhams Auction House, they said. Bonhams is a privately owned international auction...
BBC
Burntwood assault: Girl, 14, attacked in woodland
A 14-year-old girl has suffered injuries, including a fractured collarbone, in a serious attack. She was assaulted in a wooded area off Pool Lane at the junction of Watling Street in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Sunday at about 19:30 BST. Staffordshire Police said she was in hospital in a stable...
BBC
Thornton Heath fatal explosion: SGN faces 'serious questions', MP says
Neighbours of a young girl who was killed in an explosion say they want answers from their gas supplier. Three other people were taken to hospital after the blast at a house in Thornton Heath, south London. Residents say they reported a strong smell of gas two weeks ago and...
BBC
Deliveroo driver stabbed in road rage killing, jury told
A Deliveroo driver was fatally stabbed in a road rage attack by a van driver who was "not prepared to let matters rest", a court has heard. Takieddine Boudhane, 30, died following the confrontation in Finsbury Park, north London, on 3 January 2020. His alleged attacker, 28-year-old plumber Nathan Smith,...
BBC
Telford: Four generations celebrate Jamaica's independence
Four generations of a family combined celebrating 60 years of Jamaican independence with the 94th birthday of a relative. Grandfather Leslie Beaumont came to the UK as part of the Windrush generation. On Saturday he danced, played dominos and ate traditional food at an independence event put on by community...
BBC
Dundee killer to stay in prison after home release attack
A convicted killer who tried to murder a woman while on home release will not be freed from jail, following a parole hearing into his case. Robbie McIntosh targeted Linda McDonald as she walked her dog in woods near her home in Dundee in 2017. McIntosh faced an automatic parole...
BBC
Man acquitted of murdering man found on roadside in Basingstoke
A man has been found not guilty of murdering a man who was found on a roadside. Troy Harkness, 22, was found injured and unresponsive on Abbey Road in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on 19 January and died later in hospital. The jury was told Mr Harkness died from a stab wound...
BBC
Lincoln stabbing: Woman charged with attempted murder
A woman has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a man was found seriously injured in Lincoln. Officers were called to reports of a man with stab wounds at a property on Kenner Close on Sunday. The man, aged in his 60s, received treatment for injuries to his...
BBC
Nurse struck off for abusing Wirral care home patient
A nurse who abused a patient and failed to alert medics when her health deteriorated has been struck off. Susan Hughes dragged the patient, pushed away her walking frame and shouted obscenities at them at a care home in Wirral in December 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said...
BBC
Rushmere Heath: Firefighters tackle gorse blaze
Firefighters are tackling a large gorse blaze on the outskirts of a town. Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 17:40 BST to reports of a fire measuring about one-and-a-half hectares on Rushmere Heath, on the edge of Ipswich, it said. Large plumes of smoke have been seen across...
