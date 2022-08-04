Child care subsidies now available for more NY families

I registered Republican to vote Brandon Williams. You should, too. New York State Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister recently ordered any change of party affiliation received by the Board of Elections on or after Aug. 12 shall not be honored until Aug. 30, which means if you are a third-party voter, you have an opportunity to help shake up Washington and the broken two-party system by nominating a political outsider to be on the ticket this November.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO