ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

First Look: Inside a $13.8 Million Condo in NYC’s Buzzy NoMad Neighborhood

By Demetrius Simms
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PQnls_0h4X1kWS00

Click here to read the full article.

One of New York City ’s buzziest neighborhood’s just got a luxe new listing.

Set on the 58th floor of Madison House , the tallest residential building in NoMad, the 3,391 square foot condo boasts jaw-dropping views of the Empire State Building and city skyline. Housing four bedrooms and just over four bathrooms (yes, it’s possible), the space also features 10-foot tall windows that’ll provide you with unobstructed views of Manhattan—all for $13.8 million.

The exceptional residence was designed by luxury furniture and design company DDC, which also furnished the Madison House interiors with Minotti designs. You can buy the condo fully furnished for an additional $350,000. Its custom Gachot Studios -designed cabinetry, however, comes with the kitchen alongside an accenting Calacatta Borghini marble waterfall and backsplash. Gaggenau appliances such as a cooktop stove, combi-steam oven, fridge, convection double oven and wine refrigerator also make up the kitchen space for whipping up meals in no time.

Living and dining room spaces, at the end of the foyer, give you stunning views while you relax and dine. Elsewhere, a walk-in closet separates the living room area from the primary bedroom suite. The latter includes an en-suite bathroom, of course, decked out with Bianco Dolomiti marble on the walls and heated floors. Platinum matte Dornbracht fixtures accent the vanity, next to a Kaldewei tub and a Durivit toilet. The home even features 5-inch white-oak flooring and 9-foot solid-walnut doors that add to its elegant appeal.

Off the entry foyer sits a striking powder room that rounds out the home’s luxe offerings. Inside you’ll find honed Calacatta Nuevo and Absolute black-marble walls. Both are complimented by a Gachot-designed custom vanity that boasts Dornbracht fixtures.

Those familiar with NoMad, or Madison Square North, will note that Madison House is fairly new to the area. Construction on the building wrapped this spring and residents began moving in by March. It’s the brainchild of JD Carlisle Development and Fosun International, with 199 units that span 62 floors. Handel Architects was tapped to co-design the lobby with Gachot Studios, which apart from its home detailing, also helped design the amenities that account for 30,000 square feet of hotel-style offerings from wellness to leisure.

A few of those available to residents include a double-height private lounge, 14-seat private dining room and wood-paneled kitchen, conference room, lounge and card room, reading room, gym and exercise room for yoga/pilates—complete with its own lounge. Additionally, on the 6th floor, you’ll find a sports and billiards lounge, golf simulator and children’s room. The building’s spa level, meanwhile, is great for relaxation with access to a steam room, sauna, plunge pool, hot tub and 75-foot lap pool.

“The light and inviting interiors at Madison House are a soothing retreat in the heart of New York City and provide the ideal flexible backdrop for contemporary urban life,” says Christine Gachot, founder of Gachot Studios. “When it comes to design, our most crucial consideration is how the space will make someone feel at ease—at home.”

To make the scenic-view residence your own, contact co-listing agents Leonard Inzirillo and Jacob Franco of Douglas Elliman.

Click here for more images of the apartment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37zbQ5_0h4X1kWS00
More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Robb Report

First Look: The Waldorf Astoria Residences in NYC Unveils Lavish Theater and Dining Spaces

Click here to read the full article. Waldorf Astoria’s new condominium just unveiled a couple of new fancy spaces. Set on Park Avenue, The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria displayed its theater and dining spaces (included in 50,000 square feet of amenities) on Monday. The luxury condominium sits on top of the iconic New York City hotel, which will reopen in 2023, and houses 375 residences across a total of 53 floors. Available to own for the first-time in the property’s 91-year history, the homes will range from $1.8 million studios to four-bedroom layouts (including two penthouses) that start at $18.5...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

The Gilded Age New York Mansion From ‘The Age of Innocence’ Just Hit the Market for $6.5 Million

Click here to read the full article. What better way to evoke your inner New York City socialite than by living in a mansion from The Age of Innocence? The storied Westchester County manse in question, which Houlihan Lawrence just listed for $6.5 million, was built way back in 1853 at the height of the Golden Age. As such, it provided a perfect backdrop for Martin Scorsese’s 1993 flick, which depicts New York’s high society in the 19th century. Based on Edith Wharton’s beloved 1920 novel, the cinematic adaptation sees a young lawyer (Daniel Day-Lewis) fall in love with Countess Olenska (Michelle...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

From Wavy Lines to Sculptural Shapes, These Jewelry Designs Give Gold a New Twist

Click here to read the full article. Curves, zig-zags, squiggles and curly cues—jewelry designers have been thinking outside of the lines when it comes to gold jewelry. It’s paid off in exceptional creations from modern jewelers like Akaila Reid, Fernando Jorge, Vendorafa, Sauer and artists ER Nele and Ulla and Martin Kaufmann. Whether it’s an oversize pair of overlapping gold cuffs or a necklace evoking the up and down lines of a Richter scale, these pieces are infused with off-the-charts style. Sauer Necklace and Earrings; Ulla and Martin Kaufmann Cuffs from Mahnaz Collection When Stephanie Wenk joined the Brazilian jewelry company Sauer...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Florida State
New York City, NY
Real Estate
Robb Report

The New Luxury Senior Living Community in Manhattan Is Like Living in a 5-Star Hotel

Click here to read the full article. Senior living homes are known for being stale and uncomfortable, but several developers and designers are working together to elevate senior living communities for those accustomed to a certain lifestyle. The Apsley is the latest luxury senior living development in Manhattan that appeals to individuals who don’t want to compromise on a luxury lifestyle as they age. It also ensures family members that their loved ones are receiving the best-in-class care. Developed by Hines, Welltower and Sunrise Senior Living, The Apsley is the team’s second luxury senior community in Manhattan, following their first project...
MANHATTAN, NY
Robb Report

The Battle Over Outdoor Dining in New York City Is Heading to Court

Click here to read the full article. Outdoor dining has been a lifeline for many New York City restaurants over the past two years. It’s also been a nuisance for some locals, who have complained about noise, trash and other conditions they find unfavorable. The alliance CUEUP (Coalition United for Equitable Urban Policy) is one group trying to fight the continuation of outdoor dining in the city. It filed a lawsuit recently in the Manhattan state supreme court seeking to stop the city from making outdoor dining structures permanent, The New York Times reported this week. A previous lawsuit from the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

After a 25-Year-Run, Jean-Georges Vongerichten Will Close Mercer Kitchen at the End of 2022

Click here to read the full article. It’s the end of an era in Soho: Jean-Georges Vongerichten will be closing Mercer Kitchen at the end of the year. Open since 1998, the downtown institution is situated in the basement of the Mercer Hotel, and it’s attracted celebrities, tourists and locals alike for decades. The restaurant’s open kitchen allows diners to take a peek while chefs prepare their wood-fired pizzas, tuna tartare, and other dishes, and the spot claims to have been one of the first restaurants in New York City to have a communal table. “It’s been 25 years,” Vongerichten told Eater...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nomad#Kitchen Design#Condo#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Buzzy Nomad Neighborhood#Ddc#Madison House#Gachot Studios#Dornbracht#Kaldewei
Robb Report

This New Tavern Is Bringing Upscale Comfort Food to NYC’s Tribeca Neighborhood

Click here to read the full article. “Upscale comfort food” sounds like it should be an oxymoron, but the prolific New York City restaurateur John McDonald (Lure Fishbar, Bar Tulix) is betting on that very cuisine with his latest spot, Smyth Tavern in Tribeca. Opening Thursday, the restaurant is serving a menu of updated classics, for a new spin on standby American tavern fare. The overall goal, McDonald told Robb Report, is to offer a range of options that will allow Smyth Tavern to fill a gap in the neighborhood, where he said there aren’t a ton of serious restaurants. “Tribeca’s kind...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

A Malibu Wellness Retreat Aimed at the C-Suite Is Coming to New York

Click here to read the full article. The tri-state elite will soon have a swanky new place to unplug. The Ranch—a luxe mind-body retreat in Malibu—is opening its first East Coast outpost 45 minutes outside of New York City in the bucolic woodlands of the lower Hudson Valley. The acclaimed resort has long been touted as a celeb-approved getaway for stressed-out execs and health-minded A-listers. Perhaps soon, Wall Street financiers will join that list. The Ranch is expected to welcome guests to the Hudson Valley oasis in summer 2023. The move comes shortly after the lifestyle company opened a second location...
MALIBU, CA
Robb Report

This $35 Million NYC Penthouse Offers a Bonkers 2,000 Square Feet of Outdoor Space

Click here to read the full article. In New York City real estate, it’s what’s on both the inside and outside that counts.  Perched high above Downtown Manhattan and sitting atop one of the most recognizable landmark buildings in New York is what’s been dubbed Puck Penthouse IV. The lavish home is one of six luxury condominiums in the famously historic Puck Building and it’s just been listed for $35 million. Spanning over 8,000 square feet, the showstopping residence features four bedrooms, five full bathrooms, one half bath and 2,027 square feet of outdoor space that capture views of the skyline.  Designed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Robb Report

This Cult Italian Eyewear Brand Shuttered in the ’90s. Now an NYC Menswear Shop Is Bringing It Back.

Click here to read the full article. Among eyewear aficionados, it’s widely agreed that the Italian brand F.O.C.A. is responsible for some of the finest shades to ever deflect the sun. However, there’s one small problem with the brand: It ceased operations more than 30 years ago. But now, a new generation is getting the chance to experience the bygone maker, as the menswear label Stòffa has released a collection of deadstock F.O.C.A. sunglasses online and in its NYC store. It’s the end result of a years-long, Indiana Jones-like effort between Stòffa founder Agyesh Madan and Italian eyewear historian Lucio Stramare...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Inside a $4.5 Million New York Home That’s Like Living in a Stylish Treehouse

Click here to read the full article. This mid-century modern retreat is a natural wonder.  A hilltop property in Bedford, New York sitting on 12 wooded acres has just hit the market for $4.5 million. The secluded Westchester County estate features a 2,258-square-foot main residence with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The grounds also include a one-bedroom guest house, a 60-foot gunite pool, outdoor entertainment area and several ponds.  Originally built in 1983 by Bert Brosmith, the architect took cues from the natural landscape and constructed the abode from cypress wood. The rare material is wrapped around the exterior of the home, lending a contemporary...
BEDFORD, NY
WIBX 950

The Worst Place to Visit In New York State

New York State is one of the most famous states in the entire country. The biggest reason for that is New York City, as it's not only one of the biggest cities in the world, but has an endless amount of activities to do. People also travel to Niagara Falls...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
themontclairgirl.com

Newark Airport Reaches Record Cancellations as Amazon Plans Collapse

For many, the summer months are full of opportunities to get away and travel. If you’re planning on traveling this summer, you may be spooked hearing about lost luggage, canceled and delayed flights, long security lines, and otherwise hectic traveling circumstances. This chaos is not unique to New Jersey and has impacted many major local airports, though you may be wondering why Newark Airport has been particularly rough recently. Unfortunately for us local to Newark International Airport, EWR has been hit really hard with a record number of flight cancellations. In addition to these record cancellations, we took a look into other happenings at EWR including the now halted plans of an Amazon cargo hub. Read on to learn more about Newark International Airport’s record delays alongside the collapse of Amazon cargo plan hubs.
NBC New York

Dead Man Found on Brooklyn Sidewalk

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a Brooklyn sidewalk Monday, officials say. The man was discovered on the sidewalk by 19th Avenue and 86th Street around 7:30 a.m., officials said. It wasn't clear who found him or how he may have ended up...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Man gunned down sitting in car on Brooklyn street: Cops

Several shell casings were recovered at the scene of a shooting on Wortman Avenue in Brooklyn early Sunday, Aug. 7. A man was gunned down while sitting in a car in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, cops said. According to authorities, the victim was sitting in a BMW on Wortman Avenue...
BROOKLYN, NY
Robb Report

Robb Report

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy